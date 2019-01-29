Korn Ferry : Whose Job is Harder, A Fortune 50 CEO or an NFL Coach? Professionals Weigh in Via Korn Ferry Survey in Advance of Sunday's Big Game

As sports fans across the globe gear up for this weekend’s massive
matchup of the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams, a Korn
Ferry (NYSE: KFY) survey of professionals pits football against
corporate life.
When asked whose job is harder, an NFL head coach or a Fortune 50 CEO,
nearly two thirds (64 percent) said Fortune 50 CEO. Even though they
believe it’s more difficult, 71 percent of the professionals said they’d
rather be a Fortune 50 CEO than an NFL head coach.
The survey also dug into the leadership of the two teams headed into
this weekend’s game. When asked who would be a better CEO of a Fortune
50 company, 58 percent said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. However,
when asked who they would prefer as a boss, 56 percent said Rams Head
Coach Sean McVay. The majority of respondents (52 percent) also said
McVay is a better motivator than Belichick, and 70 percent said McVay is
more optimistic.
When asked which quarterback would make the best CEO of a Fortune 50
company, 84 percent chose the Patriots’ Tom Brady over the Rams’ Jared
Goff. The majority (81 percent) also said Brady is the better team
player, and 56 percent predict he will be the highest performer of the
game.
About the Survey – The Korn Ferry survey of professionals was
conducted in January 2019 and garnered 1,125 responses. Note, due to
rounding percentages may not equal 100.
|
Survey Responses
|
Which team will win this weekend’s matchup?
|
|
|
|
New England Patriots
|
66 percent
|
|
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
34 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Which quarterback would make the best CEO?
|
Tom Brady
|
84 percent
|
|
|
Jared Goff
|
16 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Which coach would make the best CEO?
|
Bill Belichick
|
58 percent
|
|
|
Sean McVay
|
42 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Which coach is the best motivator?
|
Sean McVay
|
52 percent
|
|
|
Bill Belichick
|
48 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Which quarterback is the best team player?
|
Tom Brady
|
81 percent
|
|
|
Jared Goff
|
19 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
What player will be the best high performer in the game?
|
Tom Brady
|
56 percent
|
|
|
Jared Goff
|
9 percent
|
|
|
Aaron Donald
|
8 percent
|
|
|
Todd Gurley
|
10 percent
|
|
|
Sony Michel
|
5 percent
|
|
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
12 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of the two coaches, who would you want to be your boss?
|
Bill Belichick
|
44 percent
|
|
|
Sean McVay
|
56 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whose job is more difficult, an NFL head coach or the CEO of a
Fortune 50 company?
|
NFL head coach
|
36 percent
|
|
|
CEO of Fortune 50 company
|
64 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Which would you rather be?
|
|
|
|
An NFL head coach
|
29 percent
|
|
|
CEO of a Fortune 50 company
|
71 percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Good leadership requires optimism. Which coach is more
optimistic?
|
Sean McVay
|
70 percent
|
|
|
Bill Belichick
|
30 percent
|
|
