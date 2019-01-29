Korn Ferry : Whose Job is Harder, A Fortune 50 CEO or an NFL Coach? Professionals Weigh in Via Korn Ferry Survey in Advance of Sunday's Big Game

-- Patriots’ Belichick Would Make Better CEO, But Most Would Prefer Rams’ McVay as a Boss --

As sports fans across the globe gear up for this weekend’s massive matchup of the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams, a Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) survey of professionals pits football against corporate life.

When asked whose job is harder, an NFL head coach or a Fortune 50 CEO, nearly two thirds (64 percent) said Fortune 50 CEO. Even though they believe it’s more difficult, 71 percent of the professionals said they’d rather be a Fortune 50 CEO than an NFL head coach.

The survey also dug into the leadership of the two teams headed into this weekend’s game. When asked who would be a better CEO of a Fortune 50 company, 58 percent said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. However, when asked who they would prefer as a boss, 56 percent said Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. The majority of respondents (52 percent) also said McVay is a better motivator than Belichick, and 70 percent said McVay is more optimistic.

When asked which quarterback would make the best CEO of a Fortune 50 company, 84 percent chose the Patriots’ Tom Brady over the Rams’ Jared Goff. The majority (81 percent) also said Brady is the better team player, and 56 percent predict he will be the highest performer of the game.

About the Survey – The Korn Ferry survey of professionals was conducted in January 2019 and garnered 1,125 responses. Note, due to rounding percentages may not equal 100.

Survey Responses Which team will win this weekend’s matchup? New England Patriots 66 percent Los Angeles Rams 34 percent Which quarterback would make the best CEO? Tom Brady 84 percent Jared Goff 16 percent Which coach would make the best CEO? Bill Belichick 58 percent Sean McVay 42 percent Which coach is the best motivator? Sean McVay 52 percent Bill Belichick 48 percent Which quarterback is the best team player? Tom Brady 81 percent Jared Goff 19 percent What player will be the best high performer in the game? Tom Brady 56 percent Jared Goff 9 percent Aaron Donald 8 percent Todd Gurley 10 percent Sony Michel 5 percent Rob Gronkowski 12 percent Of the two coaches, who would you want to be your boss? Bill Belichick 44 percent Sean McVay 56 percent Whose job is more difficult, an NFL head coach or the CEO of a Fortune 50 company? NFL head coach 36 percent CEO of Fortune 50 company 64 percent Which would you rather be? An NFL head coach 29 percent CEO of a Fortune 50 company 71 percent Good leadership requires optimism. Which coach is more optimistic? Sean McVay 70 percent Bill Belichick 30 percent

