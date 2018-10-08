Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn/Ferry International    KFY

KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL (KFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Korn/Ferry International : Korn Ferry Releases Products Designed to Streamline & Simplify Hiring Processes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2018 - Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced it has released two new comprehensive talent acquisition products for organizations of all sizes. These Korn Ferry products augment key elements of the recruitment process, including best-in-class job profiles, one-click candidate sourcing, insights into talent supply, demand and compensation data, plus rigorous, predictive candidate assessments.

The products are built upon Korn Ferry's uncompromised intellectual property, technology and offerings, and draw from a database of 4.9 million assessments, plus engagement, reward and management data on more than 20 million professionals.

The enterprise product for larger organizations leverages data from a company's applicant tracking system (ATS) and integrates with current and innovative recruitment tools and technologies, like AI-enabled sourcing and machine learning. This improves sourcing capabilities, drives efficiencies and provides a holistic view of talent acquisition. It is the backbone of Korn Ferry's end-to-end recruitment model.

The second product, Korn Ferry Direct, is for small to mid-size organizations.

'Korn Ferry Direct is a sea change for small-to-mid size companies that don't necessarily have in-house recruiting resources,' said Byrne Mulrooney, Chief Executive Officer, Korn Ferry RPO, Professional Search and Products. 'It gives hiring managers all of the talent acquisition tools that are usually only available for large companies and also provides key elements of an applicant tracking system to manage all of their hiring efforts.'

Core to the talent acquisition products are Korn Ferry's proprietary role success profiles, which are the culmination of more than 50 tools collecting information on behaviors, experiences, education, cultural factors, technical skills and competencies, responsibilities, leadership styles and job characteristics on a global scale.

'With our predictive analytics and decades of experience, we can source, assess and hire candidates who are right for a role and will have the greatest chance of fitting with a company's culture, giving them the highest probability advancing in the organization,' said Mulrooney.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL
06:33pKORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Korn Ferry Releases Products Designed to Streamline &..
PU
02:03pKORN FERRY : Releases Products Designed to Streamline and Simplify Hiring Proces..
BU
10/03KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Korn Ferry Executive Survey
PU
10/03KORN FERRY EXECUTIVE SURVEY : Corporate Savings Due to Tax Overhaul Will Not Mea..
BU
10/03KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Seth Peterson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partn..
BU
10/02KORN FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
10/01RETAILERS SHIFT HOLIDAY HIRING MIX : Less Temporary Hiring and Greater Focus on ..
BU
10/01KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Oliver Read Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner..
BU
09/29KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Saudi reforms drive earnings, salary rise
AQ
09/29KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Saudi Arabia's economic transformation benefiting bus..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Korn Ferry sinks to four-month low despite Q1 results beat 
09/07Midday Gainers / Losers (09/07/2018) 
09/06Korn/Ferry International (KFY) CEO Gary Burnison on Q1 2019 Results - Earning.. 
09/06Korn/Ferry International 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/06Korn/Ferry declares $0.10 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 924 M
EBIT 2019 204 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 292 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 29,26
P/E ratio 2020 14,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 696 M
Chart KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Korn/Ferry International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,6 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary D. Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George T. Shaheen Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL14.43%2 696
HAYS3.06%3 603
PAGEGROUP18.93%2 392
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC24.57%1 373
ROBERT WALTERS PLC7.94%633
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.27.09%592
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.