Korn/Ferry International : Korn Ferry Releases Products Designed to Streamline & Simplify Hiring Processes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2018 - Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced it has released two new comprehensive talent acquisition products for organizations of all sizes. These Korn Ferry products augment key elements of the recruitment process, including best-in-class job profiles, one-click candidate sourcing, insights into talent supply, demand and compensation data, plus rigorous, predictive candidate assessments.

The products are built upon Korn Ferry's uncompromised intellectual property, technology and offerings, and draw from a database of 4.9 million assessments, plus engagement, reward and management data on more than 20 million professionals.

The enterprise product for larger organizations leverages data from a company's applicant tracking system (ATS) and integrates with current and innovative recruitment tools and technologies, like AI-enabled sourcing and machine learning. This improves sourcing capabilities, drives efficiencies and provides a holistic view of talent acquisition. It is the backbone of Korn Ferry's end-to-end recruitment model.

The second product, Korn Ferry Direct, is for small to mid-size organizations.

'Korn Ferry Direct is a sea change for small-to-mid size companies that don't necessarily have in-house recruiting resources,' said Byrne Mulrooney, Chief Executive Officer, Korn Ferry RPO, Professional Search and Products. 'It gives hiring managers all of the talent acquisition tools that are usually only available for large companies and also provides key elements of an applicant tracking system to manage all of their hiring efforts.'

Core to the talent acquisition products are Korn Ferry's proprietary role success profiles, which are the culmination of more than 50 tools collecting information on behaviors, experiences, education, cultural factors, technical skills and competencies, responsibilities, leadership styles and job characteristics on a global scale.

'With our predictive analytics and decades of experience, we can source, assess and hire candidates who are right for a role and will have the greatest chance of fitting with a company's culture, giving them the highest probability advancing in the organization,' said Mulrooney.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.