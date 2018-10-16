Korn/Ferry International : Paulo Passaro Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in São Paulo

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Paulo Passaro has joined the
firm’s Assessment and Succession practice as a senior client partner. He
will be based in the São Paulo office.
Passaro’s experience spans organizational design, talent acquisition,
management and succession planning, compensation and benefits, coaching,
and mergers and acquisitions. He has worked in various sectors,
including financial services, consumer and industrial.
Previously, Passaro was a global human resources partner at
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). Prior to that, he held roles
at Grupo Santander Brasil, ABN AMRO Bank, and Kraft foods.
“Paulo is an accomplished human resources leader who brings over 25
years of cross-sector and international experience to the firm,” said
Carlos Martins, President of Advisory, South America, Korn Ferry. “His
deep expertise in organizational development and employee management
over a breadth of industries will be of great benefit to both our firm
and our clients. We’re thrilled to have Paulo on the team.”
Passaro holds a bachelor of science degree in agronomy engineering and
crop science from São Paulo State University (UNESP) and a master of
arts degree in organizational psychology from Teachers College of
Columbia University, New York, where he specialized in change
leadership. He completed coursework in business administration and
general management through INSEAD.
