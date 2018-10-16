Korn/Ferry International : Paulo Passaro Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in São Paulo

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Paulo Passaro has joined the firm’s Assessment and Succession practice as a senior client partner. He will be based in the São Paulo office.

Passaro’s experience spans organizational design, talent acquisition, management and succession planning, compensation and benefits, coaching, and mergers and acquisitions. He has worked in various sectors, including financial services, consumer and industrial.

Previously, Passaro was a global human resources partner at International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). Prior to that, he held roles at Grupo Santander Brasil, ABN AMRO Bank, and Kraft foods.

“Paulo is an accomplished human resources leader who brings over 25 years of cross-sector and international experience to the firm,” said Carlos Martins, President of Advisory, South America, Korn Ferry. “His deep expertise in organizational development and employee management over a breadth of industries will be of great benefit to both our firm and our clients. We’re thrilled to have Paulo on the team.”

Passaro holds a bachelor of science degree in agronomy engineering and crop science from São Paulo State University (UNESP) and a master of arts degree in organizational psychology from Teachers College of Columbia University, New York, where he specialized in change leadership. He completed coursework in business administration and general management through INSEAD.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005391/en/