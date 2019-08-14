Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kornit Digital Ltd. Investors (KRNT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 7, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging, among other things: (i) that Kornit was "not adequately disclosing" the terms of Amazon price rebates; (ii) that there was "a discrepancy between reported Amazon revenues in Kornit's filings"; and (iii) Kornit had engaged in "aggressive tactic[s]" with respect to reporting the cost of warrants granted to Amazon, "which the SEC questioned, and made [Kornit] restate results."

On this news, Kornit's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or over 9%, to close at $25.51 per share on May 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then August 6, 2019, post-market, Kornit released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, disclosing a significant decline in gross margin, "primarily driven by impact of warrants, product mix and new product introduction."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.58 per share, or over 8%, to close at $27.29 per share on August 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

