Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kornit Digital Ltd    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD

(KRNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kornit Digital Ltd. Investors (KRNT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 7, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging, among other things: (i) that Kornit was "not adequately disclosing" the terms of Amazon price rebates; (ii) that there was "a discrepancy between reported Amazon revenues in Kornit's filings"; and (iii) Kornit had engaged in "aggressive tactic[s]" with respect to reporting the cost of warrants granted to Amazon, "which the SEC questioned, and made [Kornit] restate results."

On this news, Kornit's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or over 9%, to close at $25.51 per share on May 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then August 6, 2019, post-market, Kornit released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, disclosing a significant decline in gross margin, "primarily driven by impact of warrants, product mix and new product introduction."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.58 per share, or over 8%, to close at $27.29 per share on August 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Kornit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORNIT DIGITAL LTD
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kornit Digita..
BU
05:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kornit Di..
BU
08/09BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Kornit Digital L..
PR
08/08Rosen Law Firm Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Kornit Digi..
BU
08/06Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/23Kornit Digital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
GL
06/20Kornit Digital brings its latest innovative and sustainable solutions for ind..
GL
06/20Kornit Digital launches Kornit Konnect, an industry-leading cloud software an..
GL
06/18Kornit Announces Closing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Full Exerc..
GL
06/13Kornit Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 M
EBIT 2019 20,0 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,85x
Capitalization 1 091 M
Chart KORNIT DIGITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Kornit Digital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORNIT DIGITAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,33  $
Last Close Price 27,03  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronen Samuel Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Ofer Sandelson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy Avidan Chief Financial Officer
Nuriel Amir Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD48.99%1 126
NORDSON CORPORATION14.13%7 979
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 242
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-10.99%3 780
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 644
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP43.66%3 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group