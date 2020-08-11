Kornit Digital : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or events or circumstances described in the presentation will occur or be achieved. You should read the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2020, including the Risk Factors set forth therein, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Specifically, we face the risk that the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic may be extensive, which could continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non- GAAP basis is provided in Slide 17.
This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.
Kornit, Kornit Digital, the K logo, and NeoPigment are trademarks of Kornit Digital Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.
Global operations are fully operating in-line with safety guidelines
Sales and service personnel supporting customers onsite when needed
All our manufacturing and R&D sites in Israel are fully staffed.
Exceptionally strong performance in North America across both new and existing customers
Continued growth in Central and Latin America
Region will become increasingly strategic in the coming years as brands and retailers look into onshoring and nearshoring as necessary evolution to existing supply chains
Lingering impact from COVID in Europe and Asia, but mega trends propelling industry similar to those serving as a tailwind in the US
Expect increased demand from these regions as we move through the year
Accelerating investments in these regions through larger direct touch presence in the UK, Germany and Japan, in conjunction with local partnerships; infrastructure will allow supporting growth of strategic accounts expanding into new territories
2,932,176 warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $13.04 were issued to Amazon as a customer incentive. The warrants are subject to vesting as a function of payments for purchased products and services of up to $150 million beginning on May 1, 2016, with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the Company. As of June 30, 2020, 1,832,595 warrants are exercisable
The Company utilized the Monte Carlo simulation approach to estimate the fair value of the warrants. We early adopted the new guidance as of January 1, 2019 and will use the fair value of the unvested warrants on the adoption date rather than upon the later vesting dates in order to determine the reduction of the transaction price
The Company recognized a reduction to revenues of $0.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million during the second quarter of 2019 ($5.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2019)
