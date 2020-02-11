Log in
Kornit Digital : Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

02/11/2020

KORNIT DIGITAL

(NASDAQ: KRNT)

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call: Supporting Slides

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or events or circumstances described in the presentation will occur or be achieved. You should read the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2019, including the Risk Factors set forth therein, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

Kornit, Kornit Digital, the K logo, and NeoPigment are trademarks of Kornit Digital Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.

2 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

SPEAKERS ON TODAY'S CALL

Ronen Samuel

Guy Avidan

CEO

CFO

3 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

OUR VISION

CREATE A BETTER WORLD

WHERE EVERYBODY CAN BOND, DESIGN AND

EXPRESS THEIR IDENTITIES, ONE IMPRESSION AT A TIME

Q4 2019

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

RONEN SAMUEL

CEO

STRONG FINISH TO A SUPERB YEAR

  • Phenomenal performance in Q4
  • Completion of first year of five-year journey to $500M sales run rate business
  • Industry in need for on-demand textile manufacturing in a sustainable way
  • Kornit's leadership position continues to widen
  • Time to continue investing and accelerate efforts to capture huge opportunity

6 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

2019 KEY EXECUTION ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Delivered strong financial performance
  • Successfully launched innovative Atlas, Poly Pro, Presto - all experiencing great momentum and opening new markets
  • Significant progress with leading brands
  • Growth in strategic accounts and creation of many new accounts
  • Accelerated our DTF business
  • Scaled and professionalized our GTM across regions
  • Phenomenal execution on our go-direct sales model in North America

7 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

Q4 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Delivered revenues of $48.7 million, net of $1.1 million of warrants impact
  • Business volume grew by 27.1%
    • Outstanding systems sales
    • Growing momentum in DTF business
    • Robust peak season for strategic and regional accounts
  • Continued strong adoption of HD, Atlas, Presto and Poly Pro
  • Pleased with Presto momentum, opens large market opportunity
  • Footprint expansion in strategic accounts and continued engagement with brands

8 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

Q4 REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong finish across regions
    • Record systems sales quarter for Americas, and momentum continuing into 2020
    • Chuck Mayo joining Kornit as President of Americas
  • Monitoring China situation, sending message of hope and strength to all impacted
    • Do not anticipate material negative impact to top line
    • No manufacturing in China
    • Some supply chain dependency on raw materials, could be reasonably mitigated

9 | © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

STRONG START TO 2020

  • ISS Long Beach showcased the newly launched Vulcan Plus and Storm Light
  • Starting year with a very strong pipeline
  • Expecting Q1 business volume to be in the range of Q4, a material and exciting deviation from typical Q4 to Q1 seasonality
  • Very good visibility into the rest of the year
  • Currently engaged in big expansion projects with some strategic accounts
  • Investing in business to realize these expansions
  • Anticipating modest operating margins in H1 2020, offset by operating margin improvements in H2 2020, resulting in overall operating margin expansion for full year 2020

Well positioned to meet 5 year / $500 million sales run rate goal, and with right investments can even accelerate growth on path to goal

10| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

Tel Aviv Innovation Event

Hosted by Kornit Digital

21-24 April 2020

Meet the world's most influential fashion and textile brands and learn about their opportunities and challenges

**

Discover cutting-edge technology innovation in garment & fashion production to future-proof your business

**

Establish your network with

printing

industry leaders

CUSTOMERS

CHANNEL & PROSPECTS PARTNERS

WORLD'S

INVESTORS LEADING

BRANDS

SUPPLIERS

INFLUENCERS

JOURNALISTS

Q4 2019

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

GUY AVIDAN

CFO

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total Revenue

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Diluted Shares (M)

$ In millions except per share and share amounts

GAAP

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

YoY

Change

$48.7

$37.8

$10.9

$24.0

$18.1

$5.9

$3.3

$0.8

$2.5

$4.8

$7.0

($2.2)

$0.11

$0.19

($0.08)

42.2

36.0

6.2

Non-GAAP

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

YoY

Change

$48.7

$37.8

$10.9

$24.4

$18.4

$6.0

$5.8

$2.9

$2.9

$7.1

$3.0

$4.1

$0.17

$0.08

$0.09

42.7

36.2

6.5

13| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

WARRANTS IMPACT change in ASU 2019-08

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2019

GAAP prior to adoptation of ASU 2019-08

38,161

43,890

44,581

48,649

175,281

Warrants impact prior to adoptation of ASU 2019-08

989

2,416

5,143

1,130

9,678

Warrants impact %

2.5%

5.2%

10.3%

2.3%

5.2%

Warrants impact after adoptation of ASU 2019-08

560

974

2,429

1,130

5,093

Warrants impact %

1.4%

2.2%

5.2%

2.3%

2.8%

GAAP after adoptation of ASU 2019-08

38,590

45,332

47,295

48,649

179,866

14| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

QUARTERLY REVENUES

  • Revenues of $48.7 million vs. $37.8 million in prior year, increase of 28.8% YoY and 2.9% QoQ
  • A global customer accounted for 9.1% of revenues compared to 14.0% in previous year
  • 10 largest accounts represented 41.6% of revenues compared to 57.4% in the previous year

Geographic Revenue Split

Q4 2019Q4 2018

11%

13%

25%

29%

58%

64%

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

15| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

ANNUAL REVENUES

  • Revenues of $179.9 million vs. $142.4 million in prior year, increase of 26.3%
  • A global customer accounted for 12.3% of revenues compared to 17.0% in previous year
  • 10 largest accounts represented 40.4% of revenues compared to 53.8% in the previous year

Geographic Revenue Split

20192018

12%

11%

27%

32%

57%

61%

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

16| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

PRODUCT AND SERVICES ANNUAL TRENDS

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

System / Ink / Services

10%

11%

13%

45%

42%

37%

45%

47%

50%

2017

2018

2019

System Ink Services

Trends (in $M)

91.4

90.0

80.0

70.0

65.8

65.2

60.0

59.9

51.5

50.5

50.0

40.0

30.0

23.3

20.0

12.1

16.7

10.0

-

2017

2018

2019

Services

Ink

System

Expon. (Services)

Expon. (Ink)

Expon. (System)

17| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

QUARTERLY GROSS MARGIN AND OPEX

  • Non-GAAPgross margin of 50.2% increased from 48.8% in Q4 2018 attributed to decrease in warrants impact
  • Non-GAAPOperating expenses of $18.6 million increased 20.0% year-over-year

Non GAAP Operating Expenses (% of Revenue)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Research & Development

11.6%

15.6%

Sales & Marketing

17.4%

16.5%

General & Administrative

9.2%

8.9%

Total Operating Expenses

38.2%

41.0%

18| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

ANNUAL GROSS MARGIN AND OPEX

  • Non-GAAPgross margin of 47.9% decreased from 49.8% in 2018 due to less favorable product mix.
  • Non-GAAPOperating expenses of $68.0 million increased 16.9% year-over-year

Non GAAP Operating Expenses (% of Revenue)

2019

2018

Research & Development

11.7%

14.7%

Sales & Marketing

17.3%

16.4%

General & Administrative

8.8%

9.7%

Total Operating Expenses

37.8%

40.8%

19| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

QUARTERLY P&L KPI

Non-GAAP Operating Income

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

GAAP Net Income

GAAP Diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITA

$ In millions except per share amounts

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

$5.8$2.9

$7.1$3.0

$0.17$0.08

$4.8$7.0

$0.11$0.19

$8.2$5.2

20| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

HEADCOUNT TRENDS

  • Headcount as at December 31st headcount was 547 employees compared to 444 at the end of December 2018

21| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

QUARTERLY WARRANTS IMPACT

Net of

Warrants

Impact

Revenues

$48,650

Gross Profit

$24,418

Gross Margin

50.2%

Operating Profit

$5,822

Operating Margin

12.0%

Net Profit

$7,071

Net Margin

14.5%

Diluted EPS

$0.17

$ In thousands except per share amounts

Q4 2019

Warrants

Net of

Warrants

Impact

Impact

$1,131

$49,781

$47,293

$25,549

$22,570

113 BPS

51.3%

47.7%

$6,953

$6,162

200 BPS

14.0%

13.0%

$8,202

$6,591

194 BPS

16.5%

13.9%

$0.02

$0.19

$0.16

Q3 2019

Warrants

Net of

Warrants

Impact

Impact

$2,429

$49,722

$37,786

$24,999

$18,436

255 BPS

50.3%

48.8%

$8,591

$2,943

425 BPS

17.3%

7.8%

$9,020

$2,953

421 BPS

18.1%

7.8%

$0.05

$0.21

$0.08

Q4 2018

Warrants

Impact

$1,385

$39,171

$19,821

181 BPS

50.6%

$4,328

326 BPS

11.0%

$4,338

326 BPS

11.1%

$0.04

$0.12

22| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

ANNUAL WARRANTS IMPACT

Net of

Warrants

Impact

Revenues

$179,865

Gross Profit

$86,145

Gross Margin

47.9%

Operating Profit

$18,177

Operating Margin

10.1%

Net Profit

$19,587

Net Margin

10.9%

Diluted EPS

$0.49

2019

Warrants

Net of

Warrants

Impact

Impact

$5,095

$184,960

$142,373

-

$91,240

$70,861

144 BPS

49.3%

49.8%

-

$23,272

$12,710

248 BPS

12.6%

8.9%

-

$24,682

$13,122

245 BPS

13.3%

9.2%

$0.13

$0.62

$0.37

2018

Warrants

Impact

$4,575

$146,948

$75,436

156 BPS

51.3%

$17,285

284 BPS

11.8%

$17,697

283 BPS

12.0%

$0.13

$0.50

$ In thousands except per share amounts

23| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

WARRANTS IMPACT AND VESTING

Warrants Impact1

13.46

14.60

9.50

10.06

11.04

8.12

6.46

4.93

4.97

2.03

2.97

4.38

4.53

2.43

2.03

1.41

1.49

1.66

1.39

1.13

0.94

0.39

0.56

0.97

0.15

0.04

Q4-2016

Q1-2017

Q2-2017

Q3-2017

Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Q3-2018

Q4-2018

Q1-2019

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019

Warrants $M

Accumulative $M

Warrants Vesting2

1.61

1.20

1.28

1.11

1.03

0.86

0.51

0.60

0.60

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.26

0.33

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

-

-

-

Q4-2016

Q1-2017

Q2-2017

Q3-2017

Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Q3-2018

Q4-2018

Q1-2019

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019

Full T #M

Full T Accumulative #M

  1. Revenue recognition base impact
  2. Collection base impact

24| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

Balance Sheet

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$263.7

$250.4

$127.7

Accounts Recievable

$40.5

$44.9

$22.0

Inventory

$37.5

$34.4

$30.0

Trade Payable

$23.4

$17.3

$16.6

Net Working Capital

$205.8

$259.8

$179.1

$ In millions

Cash From Operating Activities

15.7

11.0

(0.0)

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

25| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

AMAZON WARRANTS AGREEMENT

  • 2,932,176 warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $13.04 were issued to Amazon as a customer incentive. The warrants are subject to vesting as a function of payments for purchased products and services of up to $150 million beginning on May 1, 2016, with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the Company. As of December 31, 2019, 1,612,683 warrants are exercisable
  • The Company utilized the Monte Carlo simulation approach to estimate the fair value of the warrants. We early adopted the new guidance as of January 1, 2019 and will use the fair value of the unvested warrants on the adoption date rather than upon the later vesting dates in order to determine the reduction of the transaction price.
  • The Company recognized a reduction to revenues of $1.1 million during the fourth quarter and $5.1 during the year ended December 31, 2019

26| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

Q1 2020 GUIDANCE*

  • Revenue is expected to be between $47 million to $51 million
  • Non-GAAPoperating income is expected to be between 2.0% to 6.0% of revenue

*we assume zero impact on revenue and operating margin for the purposes of guidance

27| © All rights reserved Kornit Digital 2020

OUR VISION

CREATE A BETTER WORLD

WHERE EVERYBODY CAN BOND, DESIGN AND

EXPRESS THEIR IDENTITIES, ONE IMPRESSION AT A TIME

Disclaimer

Kornit Digital Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
