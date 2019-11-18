Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/18/2019 | 04:05pm EST Send by mail :

Third quarter revenue of $44.6 million, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.6 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

Significantly higher year-over-year warrants impact as a result of growth in business with a global strategic account and a higher share price in the period.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP operating income of $1.4 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $3.4 million net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.

Record quarter for industrial system sales, driven by continued adoption of HD platforms and strong demand for new products.

Significant business expansion with strategic accounts amid preparation for peak season.

Collaborative business development activities with leading brands led to new customer accounts in athleisure and specialty retail categories. ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a leading provider of digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today reported results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2019. Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results as we continue to deliver robust top-line growth driven by our new product introductions, including the innovative and market-leading Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto systems. Our reported sales during the period grew to $44.6 million, inclusive of a $5.1 million impact from warrants, as compared to $37.6 million, with a $1.7 million impact from warrants in the prior year. Importantly, the business volume of products sold is evidence of impressive growth year-over-year, which underscores the broad market adoption of our latest generation technologies.” Samuel added, “We have good momentum with both new and existing customers as they ramp into the peak holiday season and are well positioned for a strong finish to 2020. There is a significant market opportunity ahead of us and we continue to invest in the business through expansion of our go-to-market capabilities, enhancements to our global leadership team, and allocation of incremental capital to drive innovation that will propel Kornit towards our long-term goal of reaching $500 million in run-rate sales exiting 2023.” The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively: Third Quarter 2019 Warrants Impact Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $44.6M $5.1M $37.6M $1.7M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 44.5% 574bps 51.1% 206bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7.7% 954bps 13.0% 367bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 8.7% 944bps 12.9% 368bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.09 $0.12 $0.13 $0.05 Third Quarter 2019 Results of Operations Third quarter 2019 revenue increased to $44.6 million, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.6 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period. Increased revenue in the quarter was attributable to growth across the Company’s systems portfolio and strong market demand for the recently introduced Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto systems. On a GAAP basis, third quarter gross profit was $19.5 million, compared to $18.9 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit in the third quarter was $19.9 million, or 44.5% of revenue, compared with $19.2 million, or 51.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the increase in impact of warrants and, to a lesser extent, product mix.



On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses in the third quarter were $18.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter increased to $16.4 million, or 36.8% of revenue, compared to $14.3 million, or 38.1% of revenue, in the prior year period. Third quarter GAAP research and development expenses were $5.6 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP research and development expenses were $5.3 million, or 11.8% of revenue, compared to $4.8 million, or 12.8% of revenue in the prior year period. Third quarter GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $7.8 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $7.1 million, or 16.0% of revenue, compared to $5.9 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter GAAP general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $4.0 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $3.6 million, or 9.6% of revenue, in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, third quarter operating income was $1.4 million, compared to the prior year period operating income of $3.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $3.4 million or 7.7% of revenue, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $4.9 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, or 13.0% of revenue, in the prior year period. Lower non-GAAP operating income compared to the prior year was entirely driven by the non-cash impact of warrants, partially offset by stronger system sales volume during the period. On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of $0.12 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, deposits and marketable securities of $250.4 million and no long-term debt. Operations had only a minimal net impact on our cash position during the third quarter of 2019, reflecting an increase in DSO. Fourth-Quarter 2019 Guidance The Company will discuss the details of its guidance live during its earnings conference call, which will be available for replay via webcast at ir.kornit.com , as referenced below. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET, or 0:00 a.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or +1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247. The confirmation code is 13695672. To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13695672. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 18, 2019, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, December 2, 2019. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the degree of our success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically our Poly Pro and Presto products the extent of our ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans, the degree of our ability to fill orders for our systems, the extent of our ability to continue to increase sales of our systems, ink and consumables, the extent of our ability to leverage our global infrastructure build-out, the development of the market for digital textile printing, the availability of alternative ink, competition, sales concentration, changes to our relationships with suppliers, the extent of our success in marketing, and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2019. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and restructuring expenses and their tax effect. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the Non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. About Kornit



Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018 2019

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 110,562 $ 92,207 $ 40,696 $ 33,357 Services 16,069 12,380 3,884 4,234 Total revenues 126,631 104,587 44,580 37,591 Cost of revenues Products 53,311 39,274 19,102 14,042 Services 19,863 13,571 5,972 4,624 Total cost of revenues 73,174 52,845 25,074 18,666 Gross profit 53,457 51,742 19,506 18,925 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,386 15,681 5,610 5,092 Selling and marketing 24,322 18,719 7,849 6,518 General and administrative 13,044 12,257 4,688 4,203 Restructuring expenses - 321 - 55 Total operating 53,752 46,978 18,147 15,868 Operating income (loss) (295 ) 4,764 1,359 3,057 Financial income, net 1,127 1,092 582 264 Income before taxes on income 832 5,856 1,941 3,321 Taxes on income (benefit) 6 404 (14 ) 208 Net income 826 5,452 1,955 3,113 Basic net income per share $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 37,208,558 34,372,064 40,471,832 34,513,629 Diluted net income per share $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 38,584,788 35,151,714 42,159,655 35,673,298

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 73,174 $ 52,845 $ 25,074 $ 18,666 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (419 ) (340 ) (182 ) (151 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (374 ) (268 ) (144 ) (116 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (75 ) (75 ) (25 ) (25 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) (2,790 ) - - - Acquisition related expenses (2) (28 ) - - - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 69,488 $ 52,162 $ 24,723 $ 18,374 GAAP gross profit $ 53,457 $ 51,742 $ 19,506 $ 18,925 Gross profit adjustments 3,686 683 351 292 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 57,143 $ 52,425 $ 19,857 $ 19,217 GAAP operating expenses $ 53,752 $ 46,978 $ 18,147 $ 15,868 Share-based compensation (1) (3,791 ) (3,276 ) (1,515 ) (1,237 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (57 ) - - - Intangible assets amortization (3) (532 ) (723 ) (224 ) (241 ) Restructuring expenses - (321 ) - (55 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49,372 $ 42,658 $ 16,408 $ 14,335 GAAP Financial income $ 1,127 $ 1,092 $ 582 $ 264 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 780 - 242 - Non-GAAP Financial income $ 1,907 $ 1,092 $ 824 $ 264 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ 6 $ 404 $ (14 ) $ 208 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 933 286 62 105 Tax benefit (b) 807 - 347 - Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 1,746 $ 690 $ 395 $ 313 GAAP net income $ 826 $ 5,452 $ 1,955 $ 3,113 Share-based compensation (1) 4,584 3,884 1,841 1,504 Acquisition related expenses (2) 85 - - - Intangible assets amortization (3) 607 798 249 266 Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) 2,790 - - - Restructuring expenses - 321 - 55 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 780 - 242 - Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (933 ) (286 ) (62 ) (105 ) Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (b) (807 ) - (347 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 7,932 $ 10,169 $ 3,878 $ 4,833 GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning per share 38,584,788 35,151,714 42,159,655 35,673,298 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning per share 38,753,127 35,423,185 42,247,859 35,905,930 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 419 340 182 151 Cost of service revenues 374 268 144 116 Research and development 934 695 334 293 Selling and marketing 1,132 842 496 366 General and administrative 1,725 1,739 685 578 4,584 3,884 1,841 1,504 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues 28 - - - Selling and marketing 14 - - - General and administrative 43 - - - 85 - - - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 75 75 25 25 Selling and marketing 532 723 224 241 607 798 249 266 (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit. (b) Non-cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,670 $ 74,132 Short-term bank deposit 94,000 5,000 Marketable securities 25,140 3,981 Trade receivables, net 44,854 21,953 Inventory 34,407 30,030 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 5,422 5,660 Total current assets 298,493 140,756 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 36,549 44,603 Deposits and prepaid expenses 536 744 Severance pay fund 275 351 Deferred taxes 8,209 7,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,426 14,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,942 - Intangible assets, net 2,239 1,011 Goodwill 5,564 5,092 Total long-term assets 83,740 74,067 Total assets $ 382,233 $ 214,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 17,335 $ 16,614 Employees and payroll accruals 9,088 7,932 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,470 3,633 Operating lease liabilities 3,470 - Other payables and accrued expenses 6,290 4,993 Total current liabilities 38,653 33,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,029 1,059 Operating lease liabilities 11,304 - Other long-term liabilities 1,333 1,456 Total long-term liabilities 13,666 2,515 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 329,914 179,136 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 382,233 $ 214,823



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 826 $ 5,452 $ 1,955 $ 3,113 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,359 3,603 1,137 1,236 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 8,549 3,190 5,143 1,657 Share-based compensation 4,584 3,884 1,841 1,504 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities (119 ) 339 (35 ) 98 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (271 ) - - - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (23,344 ) (7,584 ) (11,181 ) 2,557 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 405 (2,109 ) (345 ) (1,587 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (1,107 ) 8,919 418 (125 ) Decrease in operating leases right-of-use assets 52 - 18 - Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net (632 ) (25 ) 14 194 Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 204 (88 ) - 9 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 447 (233 ) (3,335 ) 1,959 Increase in operating lease liabilities 780 - 242 - Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 1,184 521 1,967 (238 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers (1,123 ) 289 651 (123 ) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 1,654 791 702 588 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 46 198 39 89 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities (123 ) 155 87 (20 ) Loss from sale of property and Equipment 1 - 1 - Foreign currency translation income on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries 684 340 673 47 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,944 ) 17,642 (8 ) 10,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,065 ) (4,906 ) (2,101 ) (3,662 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (799 ) - (149 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3 - 3 - Cash paid in connection with acquisition (4,715 ) - - - Increase in bank deposits (89,000 ) (5,000 ) (12,000 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 31,445 - 1,000 - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 1,500 3,354 1,000 1,204 Purchase of marketable securities (44,599 ) (16,680 ) - (10,550 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,230 ) (23,232 ) (12,247 ) (15,008 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from secondary offering, net 129,710 - (669 ) - Exercise of employee stock options 5,400 1,997 3,131 930 Payment of contingent consideration (303 ) (900 ) - - Net cash provided by financing activities 134,807 1,097 2,462 930 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (95 ) (37 ) (87 ) (4 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,538 (4,530 ) (9,880 ) (3,124 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 74,132 18,629 104,550 17,223 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 94,670 14,099 94,670 14,099 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 359 539 359 539 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment - 591 167 - Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,333 - 531 - Capitalization of software development costs 151 - 151 - Investor Contact:

