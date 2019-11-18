Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third quarter revenue of $44.6 million, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.6 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.
Significantly higher year-over-year warrants impact as a result of growth in business with a global strategic account and a higher share price in the period.
Third quarter 2019 GAAP operating income of $1.4 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $3.4 million net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.
Record quarter for industrial system sales, driven by continued adoption of HD platforms and strong demand for new products.
Significant business expansion with strategic accounts amid preparation for peak season.
Collaborative business development activities with leading brands led to new customer accounts in athleisure and specialty retail categories.
ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a leading provider of digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today reported results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2019.
Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results as we continue to deliver robust top-line growth driven by our new product introductions, including the innovative and market-leading Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto systems. Our reported sales during the period grew to $44.6 million, inclusive of a $5.1 million impact from warrants, as compared to $37.6 million, with a $1.7 million impact from warrants in the prior year. Importantly, the business volume of products sold is evidence of impressive growth year-over-year, which underscores the broad market adoption of our latest generation technologies.”
Samuel added, “We have good momentum with both new and existing customers as they ramp into the peak holiday season and are well positioned for a strong finish to 2020. There is a significant market opportunity ahead of us and we continue to invest in the business through expansion of our go-to-market capabilities, enhancements to our global leadership team, and allocation of incremental capital to drive innovation that will propel Kornit towards our long-term goal of reaching $500 million in run-rate sales exiting 2023.”
The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively:
Third Quarter 2019 Warrants Impact
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Net of Warrants Impact
Warrants Impact
Net of Warrants Impact
Warrants Impact
Revenue
$44.6M
$5.1M
$37.6M
$1.7M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
44.5%
574bps
51.1%
206bps
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
7.7%
954bps
13.0%
367bps
Non-GAAP Net Margin
8.7%
944bps
12.9%
368bps
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.09
$0.12
$0.13
$0.05
Third Quarter 2019 Results of Operations
Third quarter 2019 revenue increased to $44.6 million, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.6 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period. Increased revenue in the quarter was attributable to growth across the Company’s systems portfolio and strong market demand for the recently introduced Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto systems.
On a GAAP basis, third quarter gross profit was $19.5 million, compared to $18.9 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit in the third quarter was $19.9 million, or 44.5% of revenue, compared with $19.2 million, or 51.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the increase in impact of warrants and, to a lesser extent, product mix.
On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses in the third quarter were $18.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter increased to $16.4 million, or 36.8% of revenue, compared to $14.3 million, or 38.1% of revenue, in the prior year period.
Third quarter GAAP research and development expenses were $5.6 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP research and development expenses were $5.3 million, or 11.8% of revenue, compared to $4.8 million, or 12.8% of revenue in the prior year period.
Third quarter GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $7.8 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $7.1 million, or 16.0% of revenue, compared to $5.9 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2018.
Third quarter GAAP general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Third quarter non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $4.0 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $3.6 million, or 9.6% of revenue, in the prior year period.
On a GAAP basis, third quarter operating income was $1.4 million, compared to the prior year period operating income of $3.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $3.4 million or 7.7% of revenue, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $4.9 million, net of $1.7 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, or 13.0% of revenue, in the prior year period. Lower non-GAAP operating income compared to the prior year was entirely driven by the non-cash impact of warrants, partially offset by stronger system sales volume during the period.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of $0.12 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, deposits and marketable securities of $250.4 million and no long-term debt. Operations had only a minimal net impact on our cash position during the third quarter of 2019, reflecting an increase in DSO.
Fourth-Quarter 2019 Guidance
Fourth-Quarter 2019 Guidance
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Products
$
110,562
$
92,207
$
40,696
$
33,357
Services
16,069
12,380
3,884
4,234
Total revenues
126,631
104,587
44,580
37,591
Cost of revenues
Products
53,311
39,274
19,102
14,042
Services
19,863
13,571
5,972
4,624
Total cost of revenues
73,174
52,845
25,074
18,666
Gross profit
53,457
51,742
19,506
18,925
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,386
15,681
5,610
5,092
Selling and marketing
24,322
18,719
7,849
6,518
General and administrative
13,044
12,257
4,688
4,203
Restructuring expenses
-
321
-
55
Total operating
53,752
46,978
18,147
15,868
Operating income (loss)
(295
)
4,764
1,359
3,057
Financial income, net
1,127
1,092
582
264
Income before taxes on income
832
5,856
1,941
3,321
Taxes on income (benefit)
6
404
(14
)
208
Net income
826
5,452
1,955
3,113
Basic net income per share
$
0.02
$
0.16
$
0.05
$
0.09
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing basic net
income per share
37,208,558
34,372,064
40,471,832
34,513,629
Diluted net income per share
$
0.02
$
0.16
$
0.05
$
0.09
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing diluted
net income per share
38,584,788
35,151,714
42,159,655
35,673,298
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$
73,174
$
52,845
$
25,074
$
18,666
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)
(419
)
(340
)
(182
)
(151
)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)
(374
)
(268
)
(144
)
(116
)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)
(75
)
(75
)
(25
)
(25
)
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a)
(2,790
)
-
-
-
Acquisition related expenses (2)
(28
)
-
-
-
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
69,488
$
52,162
$
24,723
$
18,374
GAAP gross profit
$
53,457
$
51,742
$
19,506
$
18,925
Gross profit adjustments
3,686
683
351
292
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
57,143
$
52,425
$
19,857
$
19,217
GAAP operating expenses
$
53,752
$
46,978
$
18,147
$
15,868
Share-based compensation (1)
(3,791
)
(3,276
)
(1,515
)
(1,237
)
Acquisition related expenses (2)
(57
)
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization (3)
(532
)
(723
)
(224
)
(241
)
Restructuring expenses
-
(321
)
-
(55
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
49,372
$
42,658
$
16,408
$
14,335
GAAP Financial income
$
1,127
$
1,092
$
582
$
264
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
780
-
242
-
Non-GAAP Financial income
$
1,907
$
1,092
$
824
$
264
GAAP Taxes on income (benefit)
$
6
$
404
$
(14
)
$
208
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments
933
286
62
105
Tax benefit (b)
807
-
347
-
Non-GAAP Taxes on income
$
1,746
$
690
$
395
$
313
GAAP net income
$
826
$
5,452
$
1,955
$
3,113
Share-based compensation (1)
4,584
3,884
1,841
1,504
Acquisition related expenses (2)
85
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization (3)
607
798
249
266
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a)
2,790
-
-
-
Restructuring expenses
-
321
-
55
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
780
-
242
-
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments
(933
)
(286
)
(62
)
(105
)
Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (b)
(807
)
-
(347
)
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
7,932
$
10,169
$
3,878
$
4,833
GAAP diluted earning per share
$
0.02
$
0.16
$
0.05
$
0.09
Non-GAAP diluted earning per share
$
0.20
$
0.29
$
0.09
$
0.13
Weighted average number of shares
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning per share
38,584,788
35,151,714
42,159,655
35,673,298
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning per share
38,753,127
35,423,185
42,247,859
35,905,930
(1) Share-based compensation
Cost of product revenues
419
340
182
151
Cost of service revenues
374
268
144
116
Research and development
934
695
334
293
Selling and marketing
1,132
842
496
366
General and administrative
1,725
1,739
685
578
4,584
3,884
1,841
1,504
(2) Acquisition related expenses
Cost of product revenues
28
-
-
-
Selling and marketing
14
-
-
-
General and administrative
43
-
-
-
85
-
-
-
(3) Intangible assets amortization
Cost of product revenues
75
75
25
25
Selling and marketing
532
723
224
241
607
798
249
266
(a)
Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit.
(b)
Non-cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,670
$
74,132
Short-term bank deposit
94,000
5,000
Marketable securities
25,140
3,981
Trade receivables, net
44,854
21,953
Inventory
34,407
30,030
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
5,422
5,660
Total current assets
298,493
140,756
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Marketable securities
36,549
44,603
Deposits and prepaid expenses
536
744
Severance pay fund
275
351
Deferred taxes
8,209
7,272
Property, plant and equipment, net
16,426
14,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,942
-
Intangible assets, net
2,239
1,011
Goodwill
5,564
5,092
Total long-term assets
83,740
74,067
Total assets
$
382,233
$
214,823
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
17,335
$
16,614
Employees and payroll accruals
9,088
7,932
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
2,470
3,633
Operating lease liabilities
3,470
-
Other payables and accrued expenses
6,290
4,993
Total current liabilities
38,653
33,172
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
1,029
1,059
Operating lease liabilities
11,304
-
Other long-term liabilities
1,333
1,456
Total long-term liabilities
13,666
2,515
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
329,914
179,136
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
382,233
$
214,823
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
826
$
5,452
$
1,955
$
3,113
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,359
3,603
1,137
1,236
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues
8,549
3,190
5,143
1,657
Share-based compensation
4,584
3,884
1,841
1,504
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities
(119
)
339
(35
)
98
Realized gain on sale of marketable securities
(271
)
-
-
-
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(23,344
)
(7,584
)
(11,181
)
2,557
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
405
(2,109
)
(345
)
(1,587
)
Decrease (increase) in inventory
(1,107
)
8,919
418
(125
)
Decrease in operating leases right-of-use assets
52
-
18
-
Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net
(632
)
(25
)
14
194
Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets
204
(88
)
-
9
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
447
(233
)
(3,335
)
1,959
Increase in operating lease liabilities
780
-
242
-
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
1,184
521
1,967
(238
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers
(1,123
)
289
651
(123
)
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
1,654
791
702
588
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
46
198
39
89
Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities
(123
)
155
87
(20
)
Loss from sale of property and Equipment
1
-
1
-
Foreign currency translation income on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries
684
340
673
47
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,944
)
17,642
(8
)
10,958
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,065
)
(4,906
)
(2,101
)
(3,662
)
Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs
(799
)
-
(149
)
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
3
-
3
-
Cash paid in connection with acquisition
(4,715
)
-
-
-
Increase in bank deposits
(89,000
)
(5,000
)
(12,000
)
(2,000
)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
31,445
-
1,000
-
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
1,500
3,354
1,000
1,204
Purchase of marketable securities
(44,599
)
(16,680
)
-
(10,550
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,230
)
(23,232
)
(12,247
)
(15,008
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from secondary offering, net
129,710
-
(669
)
-
Exercise of employee stock options
5,400
1,997
3,131
930
Payment of contingent consideration
(303
)
(900
)
-
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
134,807
1,097
2,462
930
Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
(95
)
(37
)
(87
)
(4
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
20,538
(4,530
)
(9,880
)
(3,124
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
74,132
18,629
104,550
17,223
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
94,670
14,099
94,670
14,099
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment on credit
359
539
359
539
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment
-
591
167
-
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
1,333
-
531
-
Capitalization of software development costs
151
-
151
-
