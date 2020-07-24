Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korvest : 2020 Korvest Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Annual Report

Korvest Ltd

and controlled entities

(ABN 20 007 698 106)

30 June 2020

Table of Contents

DIRECTORS' REPORT ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

3

REMUNERATION REPORT - AUDITED ............................................................................................................................................................

9

5 YEAR SUMMARY ...........................................................................................................................................................................................

20

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................................................................................

21

ASX ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................................

66

2

Korvest Ltd

Directors' report

The directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group comprising of Korvest Ltd ('the Company') and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Name, qualifications and

Experience, special responsibilities and other

independence status

directorships

Graeme Billings

Appointed Chairman 18 September 2014

BCom FCA MAICD

A Director since May 2013

Chairman

Mr Billings retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers in

2011 after 34 years where he was a senior partner in

the Assurance practice.

Director G.U.D. Holdings Limited

Director Clover Corporation Limited

Chairman Azure Healthcare Ltd

Director DomaCom Ltd

Member of Audit and Remuneration Committees

Chris Hartwig

A Director since 28 February 2018

BA(Acc), MAICD

Mr Hartwig has held a number of senior roles in the

Managing Director

steel and electrical manufacturing industries.

Gerard Hutchinson

A Director since November 2014

MBA, MBL, MSc(IS), BEc, MA

Mr Hutchinson has held roles at Chief Financial Officer

(Research), FCA, FAICD, FAIM

and Managing Director level in a range of large

Independent Non-Executive

businesses. He is currently Chief Financial Officer for

Director

AF Construction LLC, a member of the Al -Futtaim

Group of Companies.

Director Depa PLC

Chairman of Audit Committee and member of

Remuneration Committee

Gary Francis

A Director since February 2014

BSc. (Hons) (Civil), MAICD

Mr Francis has worked in the construction industry at

Independent Non-Executive

Senior Manager or Director level in Australia and Asia.

Director

Chairman of Remuneration Committee and member of

Audit Committee

Andrew Stobart

A Director since August 2016

B. Eng (Hons), Grad Dip Bus Admin,

Former Chairman Nexans Olex Australia & New

GAICD

Zealand

Independent Non-Executive

Member of Audit and Remuneration Committees

Director

Steven McGregor

Company Secretary since April 2008

BA(Acc), FCA, AGIA, ACIS

Appointed as Finance Director 1 January 2009

Finance Director

Mr McGregor previously held the role of Chief

Operating Officer and Company Secretary for an

unlisted public company. Prior to that he spent 9 years

in the assurance division of KPMG.

3

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Steven J W McGregor CA, AGIA, ACIS, BA(Acc) was appointed to the position of company secretary in April 2008. Mr McGregor previously held the role of chief operating officer and company secretary with an unlisted public company for seven years.

RETIREMENT AND RE-ELECTIONS

In accordance with the Constitution, Gary Francis and Steven McGregor retire from the Board at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 23 October 2020 and offer themselves for re-election.

DIRECTORS' MEETINGS

The number of directors' meetings, including meetings of committees of directors, and number of meetings attended by each of the directors of the Company during the financial year are:

Director

Board

Audit

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

A

B

A

B

A

B

Mr G Billings

15

15

4

4

1

1

Mr G Francis

15

15

4

4

1

1

Mr G Hutchinson

15

15

4

4

1

1

Mr A Stobart

15

15

4

4

1

1

Mr C Hartwig

15

15

-

-

-

-

Mr S McGregor

15

15

-

-

-

-

A = Number of meetings attended

B = Total number of meetings available for attendance

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The revenue from trading activities for the year ended 30 June 2020 (FY20) was $63.088m, up 3.7% on the previous year. During the year the Group qualified for the Government JobKeeper subsidy and $1.059m of income from this subsidy is included in the FY20 result. More details on the impact and response to COVID-19 are provided in the review of operations on page 6. The Group recorded a profit after tax of $4.027m compared to $2.885m in the previous year.

Increased levels of major project work in FY20 contributed to the improved result. Activity levels and margins grew across all business units in the Group in FY20.

4

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

DIVIDENDS

The directors announced a fully franked final dividend of 13.0 cents per share (2019: 13.0 cents per share) following an interim

dividend of 15.0 cents per share at the half year (2019: 9.0 cents per share). The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will remain suspended for the final dividend. The dividend will be paid on 4 September 2020 with a record date of 21 August 2020.

A summary of dividends paid or declared by the Company to members since the end of the previous financial year were:

Total

Cents per

amount

Franked/

share

$'000

unfranked

Date of payment

Declared and paid during the year 2020

Interim 2020 ordinary

15.0

1,688

Fully franked

6

March 2020

Final 2019 ordinary

13.0

1,461

Fully franked

6

September 2019

Total amount

3,149

Franked dividends declared and paid during the year were franked at the rate of 30 per cent.

Declared after end of year

After the reporting date the following dividends were proposed by the directors. The dividends have not been provided for and there are no income tax consequences to the Company.

Final ordinary

13.0

1,465

Fully franked

4 September 2020

Total amount

1,465

The financial effect of these dividends has not been brought to account in the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 and will be recognised in subsequent financial reports.

Note

Total

amount

$'000

Dividends have been dealt with in the financial

report as:

Dividends

18

3,149

Dividends - subsequent to 30 June 2020

18

1,465

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES, STRATEGY AND FUTURE PERFORMANCE

The principal activities of the Group consist of hot dip galvanising, sheet metal fabrication, manufacture of cable and pipe support systems and fittings, design and assembly of access systems for large mobile equipment and sale, repair and rental of high torque tools.

The Group is comprised of the Industrial Products Group which includes the EzyStrut, Power Step and Titan Technologies businesses and the Production Group which includes the Korvest Galvanisers business.

Korvest's businesses service a number of major markets including infrastructure, commercial, utilities, mining, food processi ng, oil & gas, power stations, health and industrial segments.

Activity levels in the infrastructure sector have been the impetus for Korvest's improved sales revenue over the past three years. The pipeline of available work in this sector is strong with numerous significant road and rail tunnel projects exp ected to be constructed in the coming years. Korvest has secured a major infrastructure project with supply commencing in July 2020 and is expected to continue throughout FY21 and into FY22.

Korvest has invested significantly in manufacturing capability and capacity improvements during the year and intends to continue to invest in this area over the coming years to ensure that it is able to capitalise on the significant number of opportunities expected to arise in its markets.

Korvest has a long history of paying franked dividends. The target dividend payout ratio range is 65 -90% of after tax profits.

5

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

COVID-19

COVID-19 impacted the global economy during the second half of the year. A Management Steering Committee was quickly established and met frequently to implement a number of changes within the business. The majority of these changes were to minimise the impact of an outbreak, should one occur, at any Korvest site. Changes implemented included strategies such as social distancing and hygiene practices, temperature checking, shift and workgroup segregations, working from home and high levels of communication.

The Steering Committee successfully implemented a number of strategies to minimise any impact upon our supply chain. These included movement of orders between alternative suppliers and an inventory build of fast moving stock items and raw materials held by our key steel supplier. Korvest was able to keep operating both the manufacturing and distribution parts of its business with minimal disruption.

The Board held an additional three Board Meetings during the second half, predominantly to monitor the Steering Committee's response to the pandemic. The financial health of Korvest was supported by our strong balance sheet.

Work in relation to major projects continued largely unaffected albeit these projects were at the bid stage, rather than the supply stage during this time. Day-to-day work continued at similar levels to what was experienced in the months prior to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The absence of major project work during this period meant that Korvest qualified in May 2020 for the Government JobKeeper scheme as the prior year comparative period included significant project work. The current year results include $1 .059m of JobKeeper income.

Industrial Products

In the Industrial Products segment, the EzyStrut cable and pipe support business supplies products for major infrastructure developments and also supplies products to electrical wholesalers and contractors for small industrial developments .

The EzyStrut trading year was a tale of two halves. The first half was highlighted by the supply of two major in frastructure projects in NSW. Both of those projects were completed during the first half. Unfortunately, in August 2019 one of the major project customers entered administration. As there will be no distribution to unsecured creditors the amount of the debt has been written off. The second half did not contain any significant project work and was instead underpinned by smaller project sales and continued support from the national wholesaler market.

The Power Step and Titan Technologies businesses had modest revenue growth during FY20 however profitability improved significantly as a result of improved margins. The margin improvement was primarily driven by cost savings gained from improved sourcing. The combination of improved margin and lower overhead structure meant that the businesses produced their best result under Korvest's ownership.

Production

In the Production segment, the Galvanising business volumes grew as a result of more project work being undertaken in the local South Australian market. The cost of zinc fell during FY20 providing some welcome relief from increases over recent years. Energy costs are a significant cost of the galvanising business and these reduced during FY20. Electricity costs were down on the prior year due to the combination of reduced rates from January 2020 and the impact of the prior year investment in energy efficiency measures including solar panels and LED lighting. In contrast gas costs increased during the year due to price rises however a new supply contract has been signed effective from January 2021 with a 25% reduction in usage rates.

6

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Risk

The Board and Management periodically review and update an Enterprise Risk Register that identifies and assesses the risks faced by the business and the controls that are in place to mitigate those risks. General Managers report to the board monthly on any changes to the risk profile of their business unit.

The risk register was updated during the year for risks identified as a result of the COVID-19 situation as well as the increasing prevalence globally of cyber attacks.

Operational risks relate principally to continuity of supply and continuity of production. To ensure continuity of supply Ko rvest monitors the performance of key suppliers and establishes more than one supply source for key products. For many purchased finished goods the ability for the product to also be manufactured in-house mitigates the risk.

Financial risks faced by the business are typical of those faced by most businesses and centre around management of working capital. In particular, trade receivables and inventory levels are constantly reviewed and performance is monitored with key performance indicators on an ongoing basi s.

Strategic risks cover a range of areas including competitors, customers and products together with global and local market developments.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

In the opinion of the directors there were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group that occurred during the financial year under review.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE

At the date of this report there is no matter or circumstance that has arisen since 30 June 2020, that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect:

  1. the operations of the Group;
  2. the results of those operations; or
  3. the state of affairs of the Group;

in the financial years subsequent to 30 June 2020.

LIKELY DEVELOPMENTS

The significant pipeline of major infrastructure projects means that the Group is focused on ensuring that the business is well positioned to capitalise on those opportunities. Therefore the investment in improving the factory capacity and capability will continue.

Working capital management remains a focus area. Collection of accounts receivables is always closely monitored however in the COVID-19 environment the emphasis increases. It should be noted that to date COVID-19 has not caused any material impacts to cash collections.

Further information about likely developments in the operations of the Group and the expected results of those operations in future financial years has not been included in this report because disclosure of the information would be likely to result i n unreasonable prejudice to the Group.

7

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

INDEMNIFICATION AND INSURANCE OF OFFICER AND AUDITORS

Since the end of the previous financial year the Company has paid insurance premiums in respect of directors' and officers' liability and legal expenses insurance contracts, for current and former directors and officers of the Company and related entities. The insurance premiums relate to:

  1. costs and expenses incurred by the relevant officers in defending proceedings, whether civil or criminal and whatever their outcome; and
  2. other liabilities that may arise from their position, with the exception of conduct involving a wilful breach of duty or improper use of information or position to gain a personal advantage.

The premiums were paid in respect of all of the directors and officers of the Company. The directors have not included details of the nature of the liabilities covered or the amount of the premium paid in respect of the directors' and officers' liability and legal expenses insurance contracts, as such disclosure is prohibited under the terms of the contract.

Korvest Ltd has not, during or since the financial year, indemnified or agreed to indemnify the auditor of Korvest Ltd against a liability incurred as auditor.

8

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report - Audited

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Principles of compensation

Remuneration is referred to as compensation throughout this report.

Key Management Personnel (KMP) have authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Group, including directors of the Company and other executives . KMP comprise the directors and senior executives of the Group.

Compensation levels for KMP are competitively set to attract and retain appropriately qualified and experienced directors and executives.

The compensation structures explained below are designed to attract suitably qualified candidates, reward the achievement of strategic objectives, and achieve the broader outcome of creation of value for shareholders. The compensation structures take into account:

  1. the capability and experience of the KMP;
  2. the KMP's ability to control performance; and
  3. the Group's performance including the Group's earnings.

Fixed compensation

Fixed compensation consists of base compensation (which is calculated on a total cost basis ), as well as employer contributions to superannuation funds.

Compensation levels are reviewed annually by the remuneration committee.

Performance linked compensation

Performance linked compensation includes both short-term and long-term incentives, and is designed to reward KMP for meeting or exceeding their financial and personal objectives. The short-term incentive (STI) is an 'at risk' cash bonus, while the long-term incentive (LTI) is provided as performance rights under the rules of the Korvest Performance Rights Plan.

Consequences of performance on shareholder wealth

In considering the Group's performance and benefits for shareholder wealth, the remuneration committee have regard to the indices set out below.

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Profit / (Loss) after tax

($'000)

4,027

2,885

1,369

(1,578)

950

Dividend

- Total amount paid

($'000)

3,149

1,787

889

2,192

2,328

- Per issued share

28.0c

16.0c

8.0c

20.0c

22.0c

Earnings per share

35.8c

25.9c

12.3c

(14.4c)

8.9c

Share price as at 30 June

$4.00

$2.70

$2.07

$2.36

$2.19

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

13.8%

10.3%

4.9%

(5.7%)

2.9%

9

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report - Audited

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Short-term incentive bonus

The key performance indicators (KPIs) for the KMP are set annually. The KPIs include measures relating to financial and operating performance, strategy implementation and risk management.

The KPIs are chosen to directly align the individual's reward to the KPIs of the Group and to its strategy and performance. The non-financial objectives vary with position and responsibility and include measures aimed at achieving strategic outcomes. The financial objectives relate to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for various parts of the business depending on the KMP .

The table below summarises the nature and weighting of the KPIs included in the STIs.

Managing Director

Other KMP *

Financial performance (60%)

Financial performance

Operational performance (25%)

Operational performance

New markets (10%)

New markets

Safety (5%)

Safety

Working capital

* Each KMP have different KPIs and weightings. Some individual's STI structures do not include all KPI categories listed.

Long-term incentive bonus

Performance rights are issued under the Korvest Performance Rights Plan to employees (including KMP) as determined by the remuneration committee.

Performance rights become vested performance rights if the Group achieves its performance hurdles. If rights become vested performance rights and do not lapse, the holder is able to acquire ordinary shares in the Company for no cash payment. For performance rights issued during the year two performance hurdles were applied. Half of the rights issued will be tested against each of the two performance hurdles.

The first performance hurdle relates to growth in basic earnings per share (EPS). EPS performance is measured in total over a three year period. The performance hurdle is tested once at the completion of the three year performance period. The % growth is based on a base EPS which is equal to the statutory EPS for the FY19 year. For the most recent issue of Performance Rights the table below sets out the % of rights that vest depending on the level of EPS growth achieved.

Compound annual EPS growth over 3 yr vesting period

% of rights that vest

Less than 5%

Nil

5%

25%

Between 5% - 15%

Pro rata between 25% - 100%

15% or greater

100%

The EPS objective was chosen because it is a good indicator of the Group's earnings growth and is aligned to shareholder wealth objectives.

10

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

The second performance hurdle relates to Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). This is a new hurdle for the performance rights issued during the year. The ROIC performance hurdle measures the efficiency in allocating capital to generate profitable returns. The ROIC is calculated as follows:

ROIC =

Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT)

Total Invested Capital (TIC)

Where

  • NOPAT is the average of the net operating profit after tax over the three years of the vesting period
  • TIC is the average of the Group's invested capital, calculated as follows: (current assets - current liabilities - cash and investments) + (property, plant and equipment + goodwill + intangibles). The average TIC will be the average of the balances as at 30 June and 31 December during the vesting period.

The ROIC performance rights will vest in accordance with the table below:

Average 3 year ROIC

% of rights that vest

Less than 8%

Nil

8%

50%

Above 8% and below 12%

Between 50% and 100% using a straight line

analysis

12% or greater

100%

In addition to the performance measures, there is also a service condition whereby unvested performance rights will lapse if the holder ceases employment with the Group apart from in some specific circumstances such as death or permanent disability.

The Company's securities trading policy prohibits those that are granted share-based payments as part of their remuneration from entering into other arrangements that limit their exposure to losses that would result from share price decreases. Entering into such arrangements has been prohibited by law since 1 July 2011.

Service contracts

It is the Group's policy that service contracts for all KMP are unlimited in term but capable of termination by providing 1 to 6 months' notice depending on the KMP, and that the Group retains the right to terminate the contract immediately by making payment in lieu of notice. The Group has entered into a service contract with each executive KMP.

On termination of employment the KMP are also entitled to receive their statutory entitlements and accrued annual leave and long service leave, as well as any entitlement to incentive payments and superannuation benefits.

Services from remuneration consultants

No remuneration consultants were used during the year.

Non-executive directors

Non-executive directors receive a fixed fee. The total remuneration for all non-executive directors was last voted upon by shareholders at the AGM held on 25 October 2013 and is not to exceed $450,000.

The following base fees became effective on 1 July 2019 and were applied for the entirety of the financial year ended 30 June 2020:

Chairman

$133,916

Director

$66,964

The Chairman of a Board Committee receives a further $11,159 p.a.

Superannuation is added to these fees where appropriate.

Non-executive directors do not receive performance-related compensation.

11

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Directors and Executive Remuneration

Details of the nature and amount of each major element of remuneration of each director of the Company, and other KMP of the Group are:

Post

Short Term

employment

Other long

Share based payments

Proportion of

Superannuation

term - Long

remuneration

Salary & Fees

Bonus

benefits

Service leave

Shares

Performance

Total

performance

Name

$

$

$

$ *

$

Rights $

$

related %

Directors

G Billings

2020

133,916

-

12,722

-

-

-

146,638

-

Non-executive (Chairman)

2019

130,650

-

12,412

-

-

-

143,062

-

G Francis

2020

78,123

-

7,422

-

-

-

85,545

-

Non-executive (Director)

2019

83,448

-

-

-

-

-

83,448

-

G Hutchinson

2020

78,123

-

7,422

-

-

-

85,545

-

Non-executive (Director)

2019

76,218

-

7,241

-

-

-

83,459

-

A Stobart

2020

66,964

-

6,219

-

-

-

73,183

-

Non-executive (Director)

2019

65,331

-

6,206

-

-

-

71,537

-

C Hartwig 1,2

2020

318,386

132,375

31,156

9,301

-

40,033

531,251

32.5

Executive (Managing Director)

2019

325,558

94,710

25,006

9,650

-

18,883

473,807

24.0

S McGregor 2

2020

301,746

26,820

27,359

8,530

-

38,862

403,317

16.3

Executive (Finance Director)

2019

295,328

29,430

24,026

15,198

-

19,566

383,548

12.8

Total directors' remuneration

2020

977,258

159,195

92,300

17,831

-

78,895

1,325,479

2019

976,533

124,140

74,891

24,848

-

38,449

1,238,861

* This represents the accounting expense relating to the change in the provision for long service leave. It does not represent cash payments or statutory obligations.

1 C Hartwig was acting CEO from 4 September 2017 to 28 February 2018 prior to his appointment as Managing Director from 1 March 2018. In July 2018 a payment of $12,550 was paid as back-pay for the period he was acting CEO. This payment is included in the 2019 Salary & Fees amount.

2 Where annual superannuation contributions exceed $25,000 executives can elect to have some or all of the superannuation contributions above $25,000 paid as salary rather than superannuation.

The proportion of performance related remuneration is bonuses and share based payments divided by total remuneration.

12

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Post

Short Term

employment

Other long

Share based payments

Salary &

Superannuation

term - Long

Performance

Proportion of

Fees

Bonus

benefits

Service leave

Shares

Rights

Total

remuneration

Name

$

$

$

$ *

$

$

$

performance related %

Executives / other KMP

S Taubitz

2020

215,000

64,500

23,268

2,956

999

23,105

329,828

26.6

General Manager Sales

2019

190,000

29,925

20,175

1,061

-

6,100

247,261

14.6

G Christie

2020

193,000

25,883

19,999

4,829

999

25,029

269,739

18.9

General Manager Operations

2019

188,500

17,520

18,130

11,551

998

11,638

248,337

11.7

Total executives' remuneration

2020

408,000

90,383

43,267

7,785

1,998

48,134

599,567

2019

378,500

47,445

38,305

12,612

998

17,738

495,598

  • This represents the accounting expense relating to the change in the provision for long service leave. It does not represent cash payments or statutory obligations. The proportion of performance related remuneration is bonuses and share based payments divided by total remuneration.

13

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Performance rights over equity instruments granted as compensation during the reporting period

Details on performance rights that were granted as compensation to each KMP during the reporting period are as follows:

Number of

Grant date

Fair value per right

Expiry date

performance rights

at grant date ($)

granted during the

year

Directors

C Hartwig

28,072

1 Nov 2019

$2.63

30 June 2022

S McGregor

26,898

1 Nov 2019

$2.63

30 June 2022

Executives

S Taubitz

19,406

1 Nov 2019

$2.63

30 June 2022

G Christie

17,420

1 Nov 2019

$2.63

30 June 2022

Half of the performance rights issued to each KMP will be tested against an EPS hurdle with the other half being tested against a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) hurdle. The fair value of the rights is $2.63.

All performance rights have a nil exercise price.

All performance rights expire on the earlier of their expiry date or termination of the individual's employment. The performance rights are exercisable for one year after the conclusion of the vesting period. In addition to the continuing employment service condition, the ability to exercise performance rights is conditional on the Group achieving performance hurdles. Details of the performance criteri a are included in the long-term incentives discussion on page 10.

No equity-settledshare-based payment transaction terms (including performance rights granted as compensation to KMP) have been altered or modified by the Group during the reporting period or the prior period.

Exercise of performance rights granted as compensation

During or since the end of the financial year, the Group issued ordinary shares of the Company as a result of the exercise of performance rights as follows (there are no amounts unpaid on the shares issued):

Number of Shares

33,152

Amount paid on each share

Nil

14

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Analysis of performance rights over equity instruments granted as compensation

Details of vesting profiles of the options granted as remuneration to each director and key executive of the Company are detailed below:

Options / Rights Granted

% vested in

% forfeited or

Year in which grant

Number

Date

lapsed in

current year

vests

current year

Directors

C Hartwig

28,000*

Nov 17

50%

50%

30 Jun 20

32,006

Oct 18

-

-

30 Jun 21

28,072

Nov 19

-

-

30 Jun 22

S McGregor

29,300*

Nov 17

50%

50%

30 Jun 20

30,669

Oct 18

-

-

30 Jun 21

26,898

Nov 19

-

-

30 Jun 22

Executives

S Taubitz

20,043

Oct 18

-

-

30 Jun 21

19,406

Nov 19

-

-

30 Jun 22

G Christie

19,000*

Nov 17

50%

50%

30 Jun 20

19,387

Oct 18

-

-

30 Jun 21

17,420

Nov 19

-

-

30 Jun 22

  • The three year performance period for performance rights issued in November 2017 ended on 30 June 2020. These rights were tested against two performance hurdles, EPS and RTSR. The EPS hurdle was not met. Korvest's total shareholder return over the performance period was 91.5% which was at the 90th percentile of the comparator group. As a result 100% of the RTSR performance rights will vest. The vested rights are able to be exercised up until 30 June 2021.

Analysis of movements in performance rights granted as compensation

The movement during the reporting period, by value, of performance rights over ordinary shares in the Company held by each company director and KMP are detailed below.

Value of Rights/Options

Granted in year $ (A)

Exercised in year $ (B)

Directors

C Hartwig

73,798

32,457

S McGregor

70,712

40,219

Executives

S Taubitz

51,016

-

G Christie

45,795

17,640

  1. The value of performance rights granted in the year is the fair value of the options calculated at grant date using the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model. The total value of the options granted is included in the table above. This amount will be allocated to remuneration over the vesting period (i.e. in years 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022) subject to meeting the associated performance conditions.
  2. The value of the performance rights exercised during the year is calculated as the market price of shares as at the close of trading on the date the options were exercised after deducting the price to exercise the option.

Further details regarding options granted to executives under the Executive Share Plan are in Note 10 to the financial statements.

15

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Options and rights over equity instruments

The movement during the reporting period in the number of options over ordinary shares in Korvest Ltd held, directly, indirectly or beneficially, by each KMP, including their related parties, is as follows:

Held at

Granted as

Held at

Vested

1 July

compen-

Exercised

Lapsed

30 June

during

2019

sation

2020

the year

Directors

C Hartwig*

80,310

28,072

(20,304)

(14,000)

74,078

14,000

S McGregor

72,737

26,898

(12,768)

(14,650)

72,217

14,650

Executives

S Taubitz

20,043

19,406

-

-

39,449

-

G Christie

43,987

17,420

(5,600)

(9,500)

46,307

9,500

No options held by KMP are vested but not exercisable.

Held at

Granted as

Held at

Held at

Vested

1 July

30 June

30 June

compen-

Exercised

Lapsed

during

2018

2019

2019

sation

the year

AASB

AASB

ASX

Directors

C Hartwig

61,000

32,006

-

(12,696)

80,310

70,310

10,304

S McGregor

57,800

30,669

-

(15,732)

72,737

72,737

12,768

Executives

S Taubitz

-

20,043

-

-

20,043

20,043

-

G Christie

31,500

19,387

-

(6,900)

43,987

43,987

5,600

No options held by KMP are vested but not exercisable.

  • During the year Chris Hartwig made the final repayment on a non-recourse loan attached to 10,000 options issued under a previous share plan. The options vested in June 2011 and shares were issued however under Australian Accounting standards the instruments are treated as options until such time as the loan is fully repaid. This accounts for 10,000 of the options shown as exercised during the FY20 year.

16

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Movements in shares

The movement during the reporting period in the number of ordinary shares in Korvest Ltd held, directly, indirectly or beneficially, by each KMP, including their related parties, is as follows:

Allocated under

Held at

Purchases

Employee/

Held at 30

1 July 2019

Exec share plan

June 2020

Directors

G Billings

8,667

-

-

8,667

C Hartwig

20,093

-

20,304*

40,397

S McGregor

32,004

-

12,768

44,772

G Francis

6,271

-

-

6,271

G Hutchinson

500

-

-

500

A Stobart

5,500

3,000

-

8,500

Executives

G Christie

2,522

-

5,901

8,423

S Taubitz

-

-

301

301

No shares were granted to KMP during the reporting period as compensation other than those provided under the employee share plan on the same terms and conditions as for all employees.

*Includes 10,000 shares previously held subject to a non-recourse loan.

Allocated under

Shares held subject

Held at

Purchases

Employee/

Held at 30

to

1 July 2018

Exec share plan

June 2019

non-recourse loans

Directors

G Billings

667

8,000

-

8,667

-

C Hartwig

13,993

6,100

-

20,093

10,000

S McGregor

32,004

-

-

32,004

-

G Francis

6,271

-

-

6,271

-

G Hutchinson

500

-

-

500

-

A Stobart

500

5,000

-

5,500

-

Executives

G Christie

2,128

-

394

2,522

-

S Taubitz

-

-

-

-

-

No shares were granted to KMP during the reporting period as compensation other than those provided under the employee share plan on the same terms and conditions as for all employees.

17

Korvest Ltd

Remuneration Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Analysis of bonuses included in remuneration

Executive bonuses are paid on the achievement of specified performance targets. Those targets vary for each executive and are aligned to each executive's role and responsibilities. The targets relate to financial, operational, strategic and safety measures.

Details of the vesting profile of the short-term incentive cash bonuses awarded as remuneration to each director of the Company, and to other key management personnel are detailed below.

Short-term incentive bonus

KMP

Maximum

Included in

% vested in year

% forfeited in year

possible STI

remuneration $

(B)

(A)

C Hartwig

176,500

132,375

75

25

S McGregor

44,700

26,820

60

40

S Taubitz

64,500

64,500

100

-

G Christie

49,300

25,883

53

47

  1. Amounts included in remuneration for the financial year represent the amount related to the financial year based on the achievement of specified performance criteria.
  2. The amounts forfeited are due to the performance criteria not being met in relation to the current financial year.

Key management personnel transactions

From time to time, key management personnel of the Group, or their related entities, may purchase goods from the Group. These purchases are on the same terms and conditions as those entered into by other Group employees or customers and are trivial or domestic in nature.

18

Korvest Ltd

Directors' Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

The relevant interest of each director over the shares and rights over such instruments issued by the Company and other related bodies corporate as notified by the directors to the ASX in accordance with S250G(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, at the date of this report is as follows:

Korvest Ltd

Korvest Ltd

Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights

Unvested

Vested

C Hartwig

40,397

60,078

14,000

G Billings

8,667

-

-

S McGregor

44,772

57,567

14,650

G Francis

6,271

-

-

G Hutchinson

500

-

-

A Stobart

8,500

-

-

NON-AUDIT SERVICES

During the year KPMG, the Group's auditor, has performed certain other services in addition to their statutory duties. The Board has considered the non-audit services provided during the year by the auditor and in accordance with written advice provided by resolution of the Audit Committee, is satisfied that the provision of these services did not compromise the auditor's independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 for the following reasons:

  • all non-audit services were subject to the corporate governance procedures adopted by the Group; and
  • the non-audit services provided do not undermine the general principles relating to auditor independence as set out in APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, as they did not involve reviewing or auditing the auditor's own work, acting in a management or decision making capacity for the Group, acting as an advocate for the Group or jointly sharing risk and rewards.

For details of non-audit services fees charged refer to Note 5 to the financial statements.

LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 64 and forms part of the Directors' report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

ROUNDING OFF

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financia l/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Instrument, amounts in the Financial report and Directors' report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company's Corporate Governance Statement can be found on the Korvest website at http://www.korvest.com.au/assets/downloads/Korvest-Corporate-Governance-2020.pdf

Signed at Adelaide this Friday 24th of July 2020 in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

G A BILLINGS, Director

C A HARTWIG, Director

19

Korvest Ltd

5 Year Summary

Sales revenue

($'000)

Profit / (Loss) after tax

($'000)

Depreciation/Amortisation (plant &

($'000)

equipment)

Depreciation (right-of-use asset)

($'000)

Cash flow from operations

($'000)

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities

- As % of Shareholders' Equity

- As % of Sales Revenue

Dividend

- Total amount paid

($'000)

  • Per issued share
  • Times covered by profit from ordinary activities

Earnings per share

Number of employees

Shareholders

- Number at year end

Net assets per issued ordinary share

Net tangible assets per issued ordinary share* Share price as at 30 June

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

63,088

60,843

56,962

44,731

54,981

4,027

2,885

1,369

(1,578)

950

1,286

1,469

1,625

1,710

1,716

887

-

-

-

-

10,460

1,413

5,110

(384)

7,432

12.3%

9.3%

4.6%

(5.4%)

2.9%

6.4%

4.7%

2.4%

(3.5%)

1.7%

3,149

1,787

889

2,192

2,328

28.0c

16.0c

8.0c

20.0c

22.0c

2.2

1.6

1.5

-

0.4

35.8c

25.9c

12.3c

(14.4c)

8.9c

189

178

180

171

193

1,708

1,652

1,694

1,813

1,882

$2.90

$2.76

$2.66

$2.63

$2.97

$2.48

$2.76

$2.66

$2.63

$2.97

$4.00

$2.70

$2.07

$2.36

$2.19

  • The application of AASB 16 leases has affected the calculation of NTA per ordinary share as the lease liability forms part of the calculation however the right-of-use asset does not. The 30 June 2020 amount would be $2.90 if calculated on a similar basis to prior years.

20

Korvest Ltd

Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

................................................22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ................................................................................................................

23

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS...............................................................................................................................

24

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.................................................................................................................

25

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .........................................................................................................................................

26

BASIS OF PREPARATION ..........................................................................................................................................................................

26

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR .......................................................................................................................................................................

30

1.

REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME .................................................................................................................................................

30

2.

EXPENSES................................................................................................................................................................................

30

3.

FINANCE INCOME ....................................................................................................................................................................

31

4.

EARNINGS PER SHARE ..............................................................................................................................................................

31

5.

AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION.....................................................................................................................................................

32

6.

SEGMENT REPORTING..............................................................................................................................................................

32

WORKING CAPITAL ...............................................................................................................................................................................

34

7.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES...............................................................................................................................................

34

8.

INVENTORIES...........................................................................................................................................................................

35

9.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ...................................................................................................................................................

36

10.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ................................................................................................................................................................

36

11.

PROVISIONS............................................................................................................................................................................

40

TANGIBLE ASSETS..................................................................................................................................................................................

40

12.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT..........................................................................................................................................

41

13.

IMPAIRMENT TESTING..............................................................................................................................................................

44

LEASES .....................................................................................................................................................................................................

44

14.

LEASES ....................................................................................................................................................................................

44

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ............................................................................................................................................................................

46

15.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS .................................................................................................................................................

46

16.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS.........................................................................................................................................................

47

17.

CAPITAL AND RESERVES............................................................................................................................................................

51

18.

DIVIDENDS..............................................................................................................................................................................

52

TAXATION

...............................................................................................................................................................................................

54

19.

CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAXES ...............................................................................................................................................

54

GROUP COMPOSITION ........................................................................................................................................................................

57

20.

INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES...................................................................................................................................................

57

OTHER NOTES ........................................................................................................................................................................................

58

21.

KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL................................................................................................................................................

58

22.

PARENT ENTITY DISCLOSURES...................................................................................................................................................

59

23.

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES.......................................................................................................................................

59

24.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS...............................................................................................................................................................

59

ASX ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................................................................................

66

SHAREHOLDINGS (AS AT 23 JULY 2020) .................................................................................................................................................

66

VOTING RIGHTS......................................................................................................................................................................................

66

TWENTY LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS...........................................................................................................................................................

67

OFFICES AND OFFICERS...........................................................................................................................................................................

67

21

Korvest Ltd

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Note

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Continuing operations

Sales revenue

1

63,088

60,843

Other income

-

4

JobKeeper income

1,059

-

Expenses, excluding net finance costs

2

(58,306)

(56,775)

Profit before financing costs

5,841

4,072

Finance income

3

84

62

Finance costs - lease liability interest

(120)

-

Net finance (cost)/income

(36)

62

Profit before income tax

5,805

4,134

Income tax expense

19

(1,778)

(1,249)

Profit from continuing operations

4,027

2,885

Profit for the year

4,027

2,885

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

940

-

Related tax

(282)

-

Total other comprehensive income

628

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,685

2,885

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

4,685

2,885

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,685

2,885

Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of

the Company:

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

4

35.8

25.9

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

4

35.5

25.8

The Group has initially applied AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 14.

The notes on pages 26 to 59 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements .

22

Korvest Ltd

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2020

Note

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

15

6,470

3,126

Investment

15

275

275

Trade and other receivables

7

10,111

14,080

Prepayments

357

272

Inventories

8

10,555

10,504

Total current assets

27,768

28,257

Property, plant and equipment

12

15,857

13,033

Right-of-use asset

14

4,655

-

Total non-current assets

20,512

13,033

Total assets

48,280

41,290

Liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

5,901

5,974

Employee benefits

10

2,624

2,472

Tax payable

832

864

Lease liabilities

14

782

-

Provisions

11

34

32

Total current liabilities

10,173

9,342

Employee benefits

10

172

140

Deferred tax liability

19

801

431

Lease liabilities

14

3,965

-

Provisions

11

520

453

Total non-current liabilities

5,458

1,024

Total liabilities

15,631

10,366

Net assets

32,649

30,924

Equity

Share capital

17

14,202

14,142

Reserves

17

18,447

16,782

Retained profit / (losses)

-

-

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

32,649

30,924

Total equity

32,649

30,924

The Group has initially applied AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 14.

The notes on pages 26 to 59 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements .

23

Korvest Ltd

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Note

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

76,764

66,461

Cash receipts from JobKeeper

537

-

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(65,083)

(64,704)

Cash generated from operating activities

12,218

1,757

Interest received

84

62

Interest paid lease liabilities

(120)

-

Income tax (payments) / refunds

(1,722)

(406)

Net cash from operating activities

15

10,460

1,413

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

25

24

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

12

(3,196)

(1,640)

Net cash from investing activities

(3,171)

(1,616)

Cash flows from financing activities

Transaction costs related to issue of share capital

(1)

(3)

Payment of lease liabilities

(795)

-

Dividends paid

(3,149)

(1,787)

Net cash from financing activities

(3,945)

(1,790)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,344

(1,993)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 July

3,126

5,119

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

15

6,470

3,126

The Group has initially applied AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 14.

The notes on pages 26 to 59 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

24

Korvest Ltd

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Equity

Asset

Profits

Share

compensation

revaluation

reserve

Retained

capital

reserve

reserve

profits /

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

(losses)

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company recognised directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company

Shares issued under the Share Plans Equity-settledshare-based payments Issue of ordinary shares Dividends to shareholders

Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company

Transfer to profits reserve

Balance at 30 June 2020

14,142

304

3,735

12,743

-

30,924

-

-

-

-

4,027

4,027

-

-

658

-

-

658

-

-

658

4,027

4,685

60

-

-

-

-

60

-

129

-

-

-

129

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,149)

-

(3,149)

60

129

-

(3,149)

-

(2,960)

-

-

-

4,027

(4,027)

-

14,202

433

4,393

13,621

-

32,649

Balance at 1 July 2018

14,084

248

3,735

11,854

(209)

29,712

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

2,885

2,885

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

2,885

2,885

Transactions with owners of the

Company recognised directly in equity

Contributions by and distributions to

owners of the Company

Shares issued under the Share Plans

58

-

-

-

-

58

Equity-settledshare-based payments

-

56

-

-

-

56

Issue of ordinary shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends to shareholders

-

-

-

(1,787)

-

(1,787)

Total contributions by and distributions to

owners of the Company

58

56

-

(1,787)

-

(1,673)

Transfer to profits reserve

-

-

-

2,676

(2,676)

-

Balance at 30 June 2019

14,142

304

3,735

12,743

-

30,924

The Group has initially applied AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 14.

The notes on pages 26 to 59 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements .

25

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

Basis of preparation

Corporate information

Korvest Ltd (the 'Company') is a company domiciled in Australia. The address of the Company's registered office is 580 Prospect Road, Kilburn SA 5084. The consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 30 June 2020 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group' and individually as 'Group entities'). The Group is a for-profit entity and is primarily involved in manufacturing businesses as detailed in the Segment Reporting (Note 6).

Basis of accounting

Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements are general purpose financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards (AASBs) adopted by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) and the C orporations Act 2001. The consolidated financial statements comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 July 2020.

Basis of measurement

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for land and buildings, which are measured at fair value.

Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency .

Use of estimates and judgements

In preparing these consolidated financial statements management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised prospectively.

Information about assumptions and estimation uncertainties that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment within the next financial year are included in the following notes:

  • Note 7 - Trade and other receivables
  • Note 8 - Inventories
  • Note 11 - Provisions
  • Note 12 - Property, plant and equipment
  • Note 14 - Leases

26

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Foreign currency

Foreign currency transactions

Transactions in foreign currencies are translated to the functional currencies of the Group at exchange rates at the dates of transactions.

Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency at the exchange rate at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated to the functional currency at the exchange rate at the date that the fair value was determined. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured based on historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction.

Foreign currency differences are generally recognised in profit or loss.

Changes in significant accounting policies

The Group adopted AASB 16 leases on 1 July 2019. The Group applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Accordingly the comparative information presented is not restated. In the comparative period all of the lease arrangements that the Group had were considered to be operating leases and therefore the lease payments were recognised in profit or loss on a straight line basis over the term of the lease. This now changes under AASB 16 and the details of the changes in accou nting policies are disclosed below.

AASB 16 Leases

At the inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease which will be the case if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

At the commencement or modification of a contract that contains a lease the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying assets or to restore the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives recei ved.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight line method from the commencement date to the end of the lease term. The right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement da te, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's increment al borrowing rate.

The Group determined its incremental borrowing rate by obtaining indicative interest rates from its bankers.

The lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in index or rate or if the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise an extension option.

When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of- use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of use asset has been reduced to zero.

The Group's leases consist of property leases for warehouse and factory facilities as well as leases for forkl ifts.

Short term leases

The Group has elected to not recognise a right-of-use asset and lease liability for short term leases. For these leases the Group recognises the lease payments as an expense on a straight line basis over the lease term. The Group only has one such short term lease which relates to a property where the Group has a month-to month tenancy.

27

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Changes in significant accounting policies (continued)

AASB 16 Leases (continued)

Impact on transition

On transition to AASB 16, the Group recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. As these two amounts were the same there was no impact on retained earnings. The impact on transition is summarised below.

In thousands of AUD

1 Jul 2019

Right-of-use asset - Land and buildings

5,013

Right-of-use asset - Property, plant and equipment

149

Lease liabilities

(5,162)

When measuring lease liabilities for leases that were previously classified as operating leases, the Group discounted lease payments using a weighted average borrowing rate of 2.75%.

In thousands of AUD

1 Jul 2019

Operating lease commitments at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the Group's

consolidated financial statements

2,225

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 July 2019

2,156

Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised

2,857

Leased forklifts not previously recognised in operating lease commitments

149

Lease liabilities recognised at 1 July 2019

5,162

The difference between the above two numbers is due to the inclusion of extension options reasonably certain to be exercised which is a requirement of AASB 16 but were not disclosed as lease commitments previously.

To assist with the understanding of the impact of the application of AASB 16 in this initial period refer to the following summary.

In thousands of AUD

Right of use assets

Warehouses

Forklifts

Total

Balance at 1 July 2019

5,013

149

5,162

Additions to right-of-use assets

380

-

380

Depreciation of right-of-use asset

(841)

(46)

(887)

Balance at 30 June 2020

4,552

103

4,655

Lease Liabilities

Balance at 1 July 2019

5,162

Increase in liability due to lease extensions

380

or rent increases

Reduction in liability

(795)

Balance at 30 June 2020

4,747

28

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Comparison of previous AASB 117 accounting treatment and new AASB 16 treatment

The following table has been included to compare the new accounting treatment under AASB 16 with how the same transactions would have been shown under the previous AASB 117 for the period from 1 July 2019 to 3 0 June 2020.

In thousands of AUD

Statement of

Statement of

profit or loss

cash flows

Previous AASB 117 accounting treatment

Expenses (lease payments)

(915)

Expenses (lease payments short term leases)

(96)

Cash flows from operating activities

(1,011)

Total

(1,011)

(1,011)

New AASB 16 treatment

Expenses (lease payments short term leases)

(96)

Interest expense

(120)

Lease liability

Depreciation right-of-use asset

(887)

Cash flows from operating activities

(216)

Cash flows from financing activities

(795)

Total

(1,103)

(1,011)

IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

The Group's existing accounting policy for uncertain income tax treatments is consistent with the requirements of IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments which became effective on 1 July 2019.

Standards issued but not yet effective

A number of new standards are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 July 20 20 and earlier application is permitted; however, the Group has not early adopted the new or amended standards in preparing these consolidated financial statements and they are not expected to have a material effect on the Group's financial statements .

29

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Results for the Year

This section focuses on the Group's performance. Disclosures in this section include analysis of the Group's profit before tax by reference to the activities performed by the Group and analysis of key revenues and operating costs, segmental information, net finance costs and earnings per share.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") and before exceptional items remain the Group's key profit indicator. This reflects how the business is managed and how the Directors assess the performance of the Group.

1. Revenue and other income

Accounting policies

Sale of goods and services

Revenue from the sale of goods in the ordinary course of business is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of returns, trade discounts and volume rebates. Revenue from sale of goods (industrial products) is recognised when the customer gains control of the goods which is usually when the goods are delivered to the customer or picked up from the Group's premises . Revenue from galvanising services is recognised at the point the services are provided which, given the short term nature of the process, is when the customers' product has been galvanised. The Group's standard trading terms are 30 days end of month.

Goods and services tax

Revenue is recognised net of goods and services tax (GST).

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Sales revenue

Sale of goods and services

63,088

60,843

Disaggregation of revenue is presented in Note 6 Segment Reporting.

2. Expenses

Accounting policies

Good and services tax

Expenses are recognised net of the amount of goods and services tax (GST), except where the amount of GST incurred is not recoverable from the taxation authority. In these circumstances, the GST is recognised as part of the expense.

Expenses by nature

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Cost of goods sold

38,098

37,529

Sales, marketing and warehousing expenses

12,144

11,852

Administration expenses

2,825

2,678

Distribution expenses

4,528

4,712

Bad and doubtful debts expense net of reimbursement right

710

4

Loss on sale of fixed assets

1

-

58,306

56,775

30

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

2. Expenses (continued)

Profit before income tax has been arrived at after charging

the

following expenses:

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Employee benefits:

Wages and salaries

15,158

15,462

Other associated personnel expenses

1,799

1,842

Contributions to defined contribution superannuation funds

1,264

1,217

Expense relating to annual and long service leave

1,252

1,304

Termination benefits

24

101

Employee share bonus plan expense

60

62

Executive share plan expense

129

56

Other:

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1

-

Research and development expense

21

79

Depreciation - property, plant and equipment

1,286

1,469

Depreciation - right-of-use asset

887

-

3. Finance income

Accounting policies

Finance income comprises interest income on funds invested. Interest income is recognised as it accrues, using the effective interest rate method.

4. Earnings per share

The Company presents basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) data for its ordinary shares. Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the profit or loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted EPS is determined by adjusting the profit or loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, which comprise share options granted to employees.

Basic and diluted earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share at 30 June 2020 was based on the net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of $4,026,958 (2019: $2,885,349) and a weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year ended 30 June 2020 of 11,238,716 (2019: 11,157,875).

The calculation of diluted earnings per share at 30 June 2020 was based on the net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of $4,026,958 (2019: $2,885,349) and a weighted average number of potential ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year ended 30 June 2020 of 11,330,387 (2019: 11,191,027).

31

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

4. Earnings per share (continued)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)

2020

2019

Shares '000

Shares '000

Issued ordinary shares at 1 July

11,132

11,178

Effect of shares issued during year

61

26

Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 30 June

11,239

11,158

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)

11,239

11,158

Effect of Executive Share Plan

91

33

Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 30 June

11,330

11,191

Basic and diluted earnings per share

2020

2019

Cents per

Cents per

share

share

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

35.8

25.9

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

35.7

25.8

5.

Auditor's remuneration

2020

2019

$

$

Audit services:

Auditors of the Group (KPMG Australia)

- audit and review of financial statements

97,250

100,654

97,250

100,654

Other services:

Auditors of the Group (KPMG Australia)

- tax compliance services

8,280

7,175

8,280

7,175

6.

Segment Reporting

Segment results that are reported to the Group's Managing Director (the chief operating decision maker) include items directly attributable to a segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets, head office expenses, and income tax assets and liabilities.

Business segments

The Group has two reportable segments. The business is organised based on products and services. The following summary describes the operations in each of the Company's reportable segments.

Industrial Products

Industrial Products segment includes the manufacture of electrical and cable support systems , steel fabrication and access systems. It also includes the sale, hire and repair of high torque tools. It includes the businesses trading under the EzyStrut, Power Step and Titan Technologies names.

Production

Production segment represents the Korvest Galvanising business, which provides hot dip galvanising services.

Both reportable segments consist of the aggregation of a number of operating segments in accordance with AASB 8 Operating Segments.

32

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

6. Segment reporting (continued)

Geographical segments

The Group predominantly operates in Australia.

Customers

There was no individually significant customer that would represent more than 10% of total revenues in the current financial year.

Information regarding the operations of each reportable segment is included below in the manner reported to the chief operating decision maker as defined in AASB 8. Performance is measured based on segment profit before tax (PBT). Inter- segment transactions are not recorded as revenue. Instead a cost allocation relating to the transactions is made based on negotiated rates.

Business segments

Industrial Products

Production

Total

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Sales revenue

57,089

55,697

5,999

5,146

63,088

60,843

Depreciation and amortisation

(766)

(875)

(218)

(209)

(984)

(1,084)

Depreciation ROU asset

(879)

-

(8)

-

(887)

-

Reportable segment profit

before tax

4,497

4,286

690

519

5,187

4,805

Reportable segment assets

22,423

25,178

4,583

4,159

27,006

29,336

Capital expenditure

2,536

1,136

570

448

3,106

1,584

Reconciliation of reportable segment profit, assets and other material items

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Profit

Total profit for reportable segments

5,187

4,805

JobKeeper income

1,059

-

Unallocated amounts - other corporate expenses (net of corporate

income)

(441)

(671)

Profit before income tax

5,805

4,134

Assets

Total assets for reportable segments

27,006

29,336

Land and buildings

8,232

7,333

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

6,745

3,401

Right-of-use asset

4,655

-

Other unallocated amounts

1,642

1,220

Total assets

48,280

41,290

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure for reportable segments

3,106

1,584

Other corporate capital expenditure

90

56

Total capital expenditure

3,196

1,640

Other material items

Depreciation and amortisation for reportable segments

984

1,084

Unallocated amounts - corporate depreciation

302

385

Total depreciation and amortisation

1,286

1,469

33

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Working Capital

Working capital represents the assets and liabilities the Group generates through its trading activity. The Group therefore defines working capital as inventory, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and provisions.

Careful management of working capital ensures that the Group can meet its trading and financing obligations within its ordinary operating cycle.

This section provides further information regarding working capital management and analysis of the elements of working capital.

7. Trade and other receivables

Accounting policies

Trade receivables

Trade receivables are non-derivative financial instruments that are initially recognised at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any identified impairment losses.

The fair values of trade and other receivables are estimated as the present value of future cash flows, discounted at the market rate of interest at the measurement date. Short-term receivables with no stated interest rate are measured at the original invoice amount if the effect of discounting is immaterial. Fair value is determined at initial recognition and, for disclosure purposes, at each annual reporting date.

Goods and services tax

Trade receivables are recognised inclusive of the amount of goods and services tax (GST) which is payable to taxation authorities. The net amount of GST payable to the taxation authority is included as part of receivables or payables.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current

Trade receivables

9,758

14,688

Less: Allowance for impairment

(241)

(608)

Add: Reimbursement right

72

-

JobKeeper receivable

522

-

Net trade receivables

10,111

14,080

Impairment

The Group uses an allowance matrix to measure the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of trade receivables. Loss rates are calculated using a "roll rate" method based on the probability of a receivable progressing through successive stages of delinquency to write-off.

When determining the credit risk for trade receivables the Group uses quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Group's historical experience and informed credit assessment and including forward -looking information.

On 1 April 2020 the Group took out trade credit insurance. This gives rise to a reimbursement right for any expected credit loss that arises on trade receivables . This reimbursement right is recognised at the same time as the expected credit loss provision is recognised.

COVID-19 has not had a significant impact on the ECL provision. This is because Korvest has not observed any material change in the payment behaviour of customers and the aging of trade receivables since COVID -19. The introduction is credit insurance also reduces any impact of COVID-19 should this occur in the future.

The Group sells to a variety of customers including wholesalers and end users and does not have a concentration of credit risk in any one sector.

34

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

7. Trade and other receivables (continued)

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Movement in allowance for impairment

Balance at 1 July

(608)

(639)

Amounts written off against allowance

1,149

31

Impairment loss recognised

(782)

-

Balance at 30 June

(241)

(608)

8. Inventories

Accounting policies

Inventories

Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on average cost and includes expenditure incurred in acquiring the inventories , production and conversion costs, and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition. In the case of manufactured inventories and work in progress, cost includes an appropriate share of production overheads based on normal operating capacity.

Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

The fair value of inventories acquired in a business combination is determined ba sed on its estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and sale, and a reasonable profit margin based on the effort required to complete and sell the inventories.

Non-financial assets such as inventories are recognised net of amount of goods and services tax (GST), except where the amount of GST incurred is not recoverable from taxation authority, it is recognised as part of the cost of acquisition of the asset.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current

Raw materials and consumables

2,393

2,339

Work in progress

283

351

Finished goods

7,879

7,814

10,555

10,504

Finished goods are shown net of an impairment provision amounting to $1,396,000 (2019: $1,454,000) arising from the likely inability to sell a product range at or equal to the cost of inventory.

The impairment provision is calculated having regard for the quantity of stock on hand for each item in comparison to usage over the past year. Where items have been on hand for more than twelve months and more than ten years of stock are held based on recent sales history, then a provision is held for the entire stock value (net of scrap recoveries). Using the same measures, where more than five but less than ten years of stock are on hand 2 0% of the value (net of scrap recoveries) is provided for.

35

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

9. Trade and other payables

Accounting policies

Payables

Trade and other accounts payable are non-derivative financial instruments measured at cost.

Trade payables are recognised inclusive of the amount of goods and services tax (GST) which is recoverable from taxation authorities. The net amount of GST recoverable from the taxation authority is included as part of receivables or payables.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current

Trade payables and accrued expenses

3,024

3,279

Non-trade payables and accrued expenses

2,877

2,695

5,901

5,974

10. Employee benefits

Accounting policies

Short-term benefits

Short-term employee benefit obligations are expensed as the related service is provided. A liability is recognised for the amount expected to be paid if the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation to pay this amount as a result of past service provided by the employee and the obligation can be estimated reliably.

Long-term benefits

The Group's net obligation in respect of long-term service benefits is the amount of future benefit that employees have earned in return for their service in the current and prior periods. The obligation is calculated using expected future increases in wage and salary rates, including related on-costs and expected settlement dates, and is discounted using the rates attached to high quality corporate bonds at the reporting date which have maturity dates approx imating to the terms of the Company's obligations.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current

Liability for annual leave

1,039

925

Liability for long service leave

1,585

1,547

2,624

2,472

Non-current

Liability for long service leave

172

140

Total employee benefits

2,796

2,612

Accrued wages and salaries are included in accrued expenses in Note 9.

Defined contribution superannuation funds

A defined contribution plan is a post-employment benefit plan under which an entity pays fixed contributions into a separate entity and will have no legal or constructive obligation to pay further amounts. Obligations for contributions to defined contribution superannuation funds are recognised as an employee benefit expense in profit or loss in th e periods during which related services are rendered by employees. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in future payments is available.

36

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

10. Employee benefits (continued)

Share based payments

The grant-date fair value of share-based payment awards granted to employees is recognised as an employee expens e with a corresponding increase in equity over the period that the employees become unconditionally entitled to the awards. The amount recognised as an expense is adjusted to reflect the number of awards for which the related service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised as an expense is based on the number of awards that meet the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. For share-based payment awards with non-vesting conditions, the grant-date fair value of the share-based payment is measured to reflect such conditions and there is no true-up for differences between expected and actual outcomes.

The fair value of the performance rights with only non-market performance conditions is measured using the Black- Scholes formula. Measurement inputs include share price on measurement date, exercise price of the instrument, expected volatility (based on weighted average historic volatility of the Company's share prices, adjusted for changes expected due to publicly available information), weighted average expected life of the instruments, expected dividends, and the risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds). Service and non-market performance conditions attached to the transactions are not taken into account in determining fair value.

The fair value of performance rights with market related performance conditions is measured using a Monte Carlo simulation.

Employee Share Bonus Plan

The Employee Share Bonus Plan allows Group employees to receive shares of the Company. Shares are allotted to employees who have served a qualifying period. Up to $1,000 per year in shares is allotted to each qualifying employee. The fair value of shares issued is recognised as an employee expense with a corresponding increase in equity. The fair value of the shares granted is measured using a present value method.

Executive Share Plan

The Executive Share Plan and the Performance Rights Plan allow Group employees to receive shares of the Company. The fair value of options or rights granted is recognised as an employee expense with a corresponding increase in equity. The fair value is measured at grant date and spread over the period during which the employees become unconditionally entitled to the options/right.

Executive Share Plan (ESP) - discontinued

In March 2005, the Group established a share option plan that entitled selected senior executives to acquire shares in the entity subject to the successful achievement of performance targets related to improvements in total shareholder returns over a two-year option period. The plan was discontinued in 2010 with no new issues made under the plan since that time. The plan remains in operation for those employees granted options under that plan prior to 2010.

The options were exercisable if the total shareholder return (measured as share price growth plus dividends paid) over a two-year period from the grant date exceeded ten per cent plus CPI per annum. The shares issued pursuant to these options are financed by an interest free loan from the Company repayable within twenty years from the proceeds of dividends declared by the Company. These loans are of a non-recourse nature. For accounting purposes these 20-year loans are treated as part of the options to purchase shares, until the loan is extinguished at which point the shares are recognised.

The options were offered only to selected senior executives.

37

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

10. Employee benefits (continued)

Korvest Performance Rights Plan (KPRP)

In August 2011 the Company established a performance rights plan to replace the ESP. In November 2011 the first performance rights were granted under the plan and further issues have been granted annually since. The plan is designed to provide long term incentives to eligible senior employees of the Group and entitles them to acquire shares in the Company, subject to the successful achievement of performance hurdles . For issues made between November 2011 and November 2015 only one performance hurdle related to earnings per share (EPS) was used. From the November 2016 issue onwards a second hurdle related to Relative Total Shareholder Return (RTSR) was introduced.

Under the plan, eligible employees are offered Performance Rights, which enables the employee to acquire one fully paid ordinary share in the Company for no monetary consideration, once the Performance Rights vest. The conditions attached to the Performance Rights are measured over the three year period commencing at the beginning of the financial year in which the Performance Rights are granted. If the performance conditions at the end of the three year period are met, in whole or in part, all or the relevant percentage of the Performance Rights will vest.

Plan

Number of options

Number

Number

/ rights initially

outstanding at

outstanding at

granted

balance date

balance date

Grant date

AASBs

ASX

March 2005

ESP

60,000

15,000

-

November 2017

KPRP

76,300

38,150

38,150

November 2018

KPRP

102,105

102,105

102,105

November 2019

KPRP

91,796

91,796

91,796

Total share options / performance rights

330,201

247,051

232,051

Options subject to a non-recourse loan for the purchase of shares are not recognised as exercised by International Financial Reporting Standards, until the loan is extinguished at which point the shares are recognised.

Measurement of fair values

For the FY20 issues the fair value of both the ROIC and EPS hurdle rights were measured based on the Black -Scholes method. In FY19 the fair value of the rights granted through the KPRP with an EPS hurdle was measured based on the Black-Scholes formula and the fair value of the rights granted through the KPRP with an RTSR hurdle was measured using a Monte Carlo simulation. Expected volatility is estimated by considering historic share price volatility over the twelve months prior to grant date.

The inputs used in the measurement of the fair value at grant date of the KPRP were as follows:

2020

2019

RTSR hurdle

EPS Hurdle

Fair value at grant date

$2.63

$1.83

$2.03

Share price at grant date

$3.24

$2.60

$2.60

Exercise price

-

-

-

Share price volatility

35.4%

40.0%

40.0%

Dividend yield

6.8%

4.6%

4.6%

Risk free interest rate

1.06%

2.09%

2.09%

Life of options

3 yrs

3 yrs

3 yrs

Advised restriction period (after vesting)

2 yrs

2 yrs

2 yrs

38

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

10. Employee benefits (continued)

Reconciliation of outstanding share options/rights

Grant date

Exercise

Expiry

Exer-

Number of

Rights

Lapsed

Forfeited

Exer-

Number

Exercis

date

date

cise

options

granted

cised

of options

able at

price

/rights at

at end of

30 June

beginning of

year on

year

issue

2020

Previous plan

Mar 05

Jan 07

Jan 27

$4.36

15,000

-

-

-

-

15,000

-

Mar 09

Jan 11

Jan 31

$3.79

10,000

-

-

-

(10,000)

-

-

25,000

-

-

-

(10,000)

15,000

-

Weighted average exercise price

$4.13

$4.36

Current plan

Nov 16

Jul 19

Jun 19

-

33,152

-

-

-

(33,152)

-

-

Nov 17

Jul 20

Jun 20

-

76,300

-

(38,150)

-

-

-

38,150

Nov 18

Jul 21

Jun 21

-

102,105

-

-

-

-

102,105

-

Nov 19

Jul 22

Jun 22

-

-

91,796

-

-

-

91,796

-

211,557

91,796

(38,150)

-

(33,152)

193,901

38,150

Weighted average exercise price

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

2019

Previous plan

Mar 05

Jan 07

Jan 27

$4.36

15,000

-

-

-

-

15,000

-

Mar 09

Jan 11

Jan 31

$3.79

10,000

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

25,000

-

-

-

-

25,000

-

Weighted average exercise price

$4.13

$4.13

Current plan

Nov 16

Jul 19

Jun 19

-

74,000

-

(40,848)

-

-

-

33,152

Nov 17

Jul 20

Jun 20

-

76,300

-

-

-

-

76,300

-

Nov 18

Jul 21

Jun 21

-

-

102,105

-

-

-

102,105

-

150,300

102,105

(40,848)

-

-

178,405

33,152

Weighted average exercise price

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

39

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

11. Provisions

Accounting policies

A provision is recognised if, as a result of a past event, the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions are determined by discounting risk adjusted future expected cash flows at a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the time value of money. The unwinding of the discount is recognised as a finance cost.

Warranties

A provision for warranties is recognised when the underlying products or services are sold. The provision is based on historical warranty data and a weighting of all possible outcomes against their associated probabilities. Power Step assemblies are sold with a warranty period of 12 months from installation date or 18 months from invoice date, whichever occurs first. The provision is based on estimates made from historical warranty data associated with similar products. The entire warranty provision has been treated as current.

Site restoration and safety

A provision of $520,000 (2019: $453,000) is held in respect of the Company's obligation to rectify potential environmental damage at the main site premises in Kilburn. The provision is reassessed annually and is based on an estimate of the cost to rectify the site. It has been assumed that the rectification would occur in 15 years (2019: 15 years). Provisions are determined by discounting risk adjusted future expected cash flows at a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the time value of money. A discount rate of 2.8% (2019: 3.17%) and an inflation rate of 2.0% (2019: 2.0%) have been used for the calculation at 30 June 2020.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current

Warranties

34

32

Non-current

Site restoration

520

453

554

485

Tangible assets

The following section shows the physical tangible assets used by the Group to operate the business, generating revenues and profits.

This section explains the accounting policies applied and specific judgments and estimates made by the Directors in arriving at the net book value of these assets.

Depreciation

Items of property, plant and equipment are depreciated from the date that they are installed and are ready for use, or in respect of internally constructed assets, from the date that the asset is completed and ready for use.

Depreciation is calculated to write off the carrying value of property, plant and equipment less the estimated residual values using the straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Depreciation is generally recognised in profit or loss, unless the amount is included in the carrying amount of another asset. Leased assets are depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and their useful lives unless it is reasonably certain that the Group will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term. Land is not depreciated.

The estimated useful lives for the current and comparative years of significant items of property, plant and equipment are as follows:

Buildings

40 years

Plant and equipment

3-12 years

Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted if appropriate.

40

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

12. Property, plant and equipment

Accounting policies

Recognition and measurement

Items of plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Land and buildings are measured at fair value.

Cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the asset. The cost of self -constructed assets includes the following:

  • The cost of materials and direct labour;
  • Any costs directly attributable to bringing the assets to a working condition for their intended use;
  • When the Group has an obligation to remove the assets or restore the site, a n estimate of the costs of dismantling and removing the items and restoring the site on which they are located; and
  • Capitalised borrowing costs.

Purchased software that is integral to the functionality of the related equipment is capitalised as part of that equipment.

When parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property, plant and equipment.

Any gain or loss on disposal of an item of property, plant and equipment (calculated as the difference between the net proceeds from disposal and the carrying amount of the item) is recognised in profit or loss.

Fair value measurement

The fair value of property, plant and equipment recognised as a result of a business combination is the estimated amount for which a property could be exchanged on the date of acquisition between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction after proper marketing wherein the parties had each acted knowledgeably.

The fair value of items of plant, equipment, fixtures and fittings is based on the market approach and cost approaches using quoted market prices for similar items when avail able and depreciated replacement cost when appropriate. Depreciated replacement cost reflects adjustments for physical deterioration as well as functional and economic obsolescence.

Land and buildings are valued by an independent valuer every three years . In the intervening years between independent valuations the directors make an assessment of the value of the land and buildings having regard for the most recent independent valuation.

41

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

12. Property, plant and equipment (continued)

Subsequent expenditure

Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it is probable that the future economic benefits associated with the expenditure will flow to the Group. On-going repairs and maintenance are expensed as incurred.

Cost

Balance at 1 July 2018

Acquisitions

Disposals and write-offs

Balance at 30 June 2019

Balance at 1 July 2019

Acquisitions

Disposals and write-offs

Revaluation

Balance at 30 June 2020

Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

Balance at 1 July 2018

Depreciation charge for the year

Disposals

Balance at 30 June 2019

Balance at 1 July 2019

Depreciation charge for the year

Revaluation

Disposals

Balance at 30 June 2020

Carrying amounts

At 30 June 2018

At 30 June 2019

At 30 June 2020

Land &

Plant &

Buildings

Equipment

(fair value)

(cost)

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

7,382

20,980

28,362

35

1,605

1,640

-

(244)

(244)

7,417

22,341

29,758

7,417

22,341

29,758

-

3,196

3,196

-

(145)

(145)

815

-

815

8,232

25,392

33,624

42

15,438

15,480

42

1,427

1,469

-

(224)

(224)

84

16,641

16,725

84

16,641

16,725

42

1,244

1,286

(126)

-

(126)

-

(118)

(118)

-

17,767

17,767

7,340

5,542

12,882

7,333

5,700

13,033

8,232

7,625

15,857

42

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

12. Property, plant and equipment (continued)

Fair value hierarchy of land and buildings

At least every three years the directors obtain an independent valuation to support the fair value of Land and Buildings. This valuation is used by the directors as a guide in determining the directors' valuation for the Land and Buildings. An independent valuation of Land and Buildings was carried out in April 2020 by Mr Mark Klenke, AAPI MRICS of AON Valuation Services on the basis of the open market value of the properties concerned in their highest and best use and was used as a reference for director's valuation as at 30 June 20 20.

The carrying amount of the Land and Buildings at cost at 30 June 2020 if not revalued would be $983,000 (2019:$1,037,700).

Valuation technique and significant unobservable inputs

The following table shows the valuation technique used in measuring the fair value of Land and Buildings, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used. The valuation of land and buildings is based on Level 3 fair values.

Inter-relationship between key

unobservable inputs and fair value

Valuation technique

Significant unobservable inputs

measurement

Capitalised income

approach: the

Market yield - 8.0%

The estimated market value would

valuation model applies a yield to the

Potential rental rate - $55/m2

increase if:

property's value to

assess its value

Land value for vacant land - $177/m2

Market yield was lower

less any required capital expenditure.

Potential rental rate was

The yield applied to the potential

higher

rental return from

the property is

Land value was higher

based on recent sales and has been calculated by dividing the estimated rental return from comparable sales to derive a fair market sales price. Capitalised value has been increased by the value of vacant land as the property has below average site coverage indicating further capacity for development.

43

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

13. Impairment testing

Accounting policies

The carrying amounts of the Group's tangible assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an a sset or cash-generating unit (CGU) exceeds its recoverable amount.

The recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is the greater of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or CGU. For impairment testing assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets tha t generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or CGUs.

Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised in respect of CGUs are allocated to reduce the carrying amount of the assets in the CGU (group of CGUs) on a pro rata basis.

Any impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not reversed. For other assets, an impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amounts does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised.

Results

The Group has determined that calculation of the recoverable amount of assets or CGUs is not required as at 30 June 2020 as there were no impairment indicators .

Leases

14. Leases

The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under AASB 117. The details of accounting policies under AASB 117 are disclosed separately.

Policy applicable before 1 July 2019

Assets held under operating leases were not recognised in the Group's statement of financial position. Operating lease payments were recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Lease incentives received were recognised as an integral part of the total lease expense, over the term of the lease.

Policy from 1 July 2019

At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. This policy is applied to contracts entered into on or after 1 July 2019.

The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the end of the lease term. The right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by any impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, or if that ra te cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The Group determines its incremental borrowing rate by seeking from its bankers, indicative interest rates for the type of asset being leased.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise the following:

44

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

  • fixed payments; and
  • variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate as at the commencement date;

The lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in index or rate. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

Leases as a lessee

The group leases warehouse facilities and forklifts. Warehouse leases are generally for periods ranging from 3 to 10 years with options to renew the lease after that date. Warehouse leases provide for annual rent reviews based on CPI or market rents. For warehouse leases it is assumed to be reasonably certain that all options will be exercised. Forklifts leases are for 5 years with no renewal option.

All warehouse and forklift leases were originally entered prior to 1 July 2019 and were previously classified as operating leases under AASB 117.

Information about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below.

i.

Right-of-use assets

Warehouses

Forklifts

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

5,013

149

5,162

Additions to right-of-use assets

380

-

380

Depreciation of right-of-use asset

(841)

(46)

(887)

Balance at 30 June 2020

4,553

103

4,655

ii.

Lease liability

2020

$'000

Current

782

Non-current

3,965

Total Lease liability

4,747

iii.

Amounts recognised in profit or loss

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

2020 - Leases under AASB 16

Depreciation right-of-use asset

887

Interest on lease liabilities

120

Expenses relating to short-term leases

96

2019 - Operating leases under AASB 117

Lease expense

994

iv.

Amounts recognised in statement of cash flows

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Cash flows used in operating activities

216

994

Cash flows used in financing activities

795

-

Total cash outflow for leases

1,011

994

45

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Capital Structure

This section outlines how the Group manages its capital structure, including its balance sheet liquidity and access to capital markets.

The directors determine the appropriate capital structure of the Group, specifically how much is realised from shareholders and how much is borrowed from the financial institutions to finance the Group's activities now and in the future.

15. Cash and cash equivalents

Accounting policies

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances and call deposits with maturities of three months or less from the acquisition date that are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in their fair value and are used by the Company in the management of its short-term commitments.

Investments and term deposits comprise deposits with maturities greater than three months at acquisition date.

Cash flows are included in the Statement of cash flows on a gross basis. The GST components of cash flows arising from investing and financing activities which are recoverable from, or payable to, the ATO are classified as operating cash flows.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Bank balances

1,356

1,884

Call deposits

5,114

1,242

Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flows

6,470

3,126

Term deposits

275

275

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the year

4,027

2,885

Adjustment for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,286

1,469

Depreciation right-of-use asset

887

-

Impairment of trade receivables

710

(4)

Impairment of inventories

(58)

(10)

Increase in provision for site rectification

67

20

Other

1

(2)

Equity-settledshare-based payment expense

189

114

7,109

4,472

Changes in:

Trade and other receivables

3,259

(4,126)

Prepayments

(85)

(29)

Inventories

7

(1,098)

Trade and other payables

(72)

1,308

Deferred tax

88

(20)

Income taxes payable

(32)

864

Provisions and employee benefits

186

42

Net cash from operating activities

10,460

1,413

46

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

16. Financial instruments

Accounting policies

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.

The Group applies AASB 13 Fair Value Measurement, which establishes a single framework for measuring fair value and making disclosures about fair value measurements when such measurements are required or permitted by other Accounting Standards. It unifies the definition of fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. It replaces and expands the disclosure requirements about fair value measurements in other Accounting Standards. As a result, the Group has applied additional disclosures in this regard within Notes 7 and 17.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on inputs us ed in the valuation techniques as follows:

  • Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
  • Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices)
  • Level 3: inputs for asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The Finance Director regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments. If third party information is used to measure fair values, the Finance Director assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that such valuations meet the requirements of AASB 13, including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which such valuations should be classified.

The Group has an established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The Finance Director has overall responsibility for all significant fair value measurements, including Level 3 fair values.

Significant valuation issues are required to be reported to the Audit Committee.

If inputs used to measure fair value of an asset or liability might be categorised in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.

The Group recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

Financial assets and liabilities

All financial assets and liabilities are initially recognised at the fair value of consideration paid or received, net of transaction costs as appropriate, and subsequently carried at fair value or amortised cost, as indicated in the table below.

Financial assets and liabilities

Classification under AASB 9

Cash, cash equivalents and Investments

Amortised cost

Trade and other receivables

Amortised cost

Trade and other payables

Amortised cost

47

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

16. Financial instruments (continued)

Financial risk management

Overview

The Group has exposure to the following risks from their use of financial instruments:

  • credit risk;
  • liquidity risk; and
  • market risk.

Risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls, and to monitor risks and adherence to limits.

The board of directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the risk management framework.

The Audit Committee oversees how management monitors compliance with the risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework in relation to the risks faced by the Group.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, and arises principally from the Group's receivables from customers.

Exposure to credit risk

The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. The maximum exposure to credit risk at the reporting date is summarised below:

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Cash, cash equivalents and Investments

6,745

3,401

Trade and other receivables

10,111

14,080

Cash and cash equivalents

The cash, cash equivalents and investments are held with major Australian banks.

48

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

16. Financial instruments (continued)

Trade and other receivables

The Group's exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. However, management also considers the demographics of the Group's customer base, including the default risk of the industry and country in which customers operate, as these factors may have an influence on credit risk, particularly in the current deteriorating economic circumstances.

There is an established credit policy under which each new customer is analysed individually for creditworthiness before the Group's standard payment and delivery terms and conditions are offered. The Group's review includes external ratings and trade references when applicable and available. Purchase limits are established for each customer, which represent the maximum open amount without requiring further approval. These limits are subject to on-going review. Customers that fail to meet the Group's benchmark creditworthiness may transact with the Group only on a prepayment basis.

Goods are sold subject to retention of title clauses, so that in the event of non-payment the Group may have a secured claim. The Group otherwise does not require collateral in respect of trade and other receivables.

On 1 April 2020 the Group took out trade credit insurance to reduce the Group's credit risk exposure.

The Group uses an expected credit loss (ECL) model to measure the allowance for losses. The Group uses quantitative and qualitative information based on the Group's historical experience, informed credit assessment and including forward-looking information.

The maximum exposure to credit risk for trade and other receivables at the end of the reporting period by geographic region was as follows:

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Carrying values

Australia

10,106

14,013

New Zealand

2

24

South America

2

39

Other

1

4

10,111

14,080

At 30 June 2020, the Group's most significant customer, located in Australia, accounted for $2,999,049 of the trade and other receivables carrying amount (2019: $2,472,702).

Impairment losses

The ageing of the trade and other receivables at the reporting date that were not impaired is set out below.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Gross

Not past due nor impaired

7,798

10,431

Past due 0-30 days

2,101

3,642

Past due 31-90 days

212

7

More than 91 days

-

-

10,111

14,080

49

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

16. Financial instruments (continued)

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. The Group's approach to managing liquidity is to ensure, as far as possible, that it will always have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Group's reputation.

The Group monitors the level of expected cash inflows on trade and other receivables together with expected cash outflows on trade and other payables.

The following are the remaining contractual maturities at the end of the reporting period of financial liabilities, including estimated interest payments. The amounts disclosed are the contractual undi scounted cash flows (inflows shown as positive, outflows as negative).

2020

2019

Contractual cash flows

Carrying

Total

Less than

1-5 years

More than

Carrying

Contractual

6 months

6 - 12

amount

1 year

5 years

amount

cash flows

or less

months

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Non-derivative

financial liabilities

Trade and other

payables

5,901

(5,901)

(5,901)

-

5,974

(5,974)

(5,974)

-

Lease liabilities*

4,747

(5,373)

(902)

(2,611)

(1,860)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10,648

(11,274)

(6,803)

(2,611)

(1,860)

5,974

(5,974)

(5,974)

-

  • No comparative disclosures for lease liabilities as AASB 16 Leases was adopted from 1 July 2019. The lease liability contractual cashflows include any optional lease renewal periods where those options have not yet been exercised. They do not include any CPI based adjustments for future periods as the rate of those adjustments is unknown.

Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices, such as foreign exchange rates, interest rates and equity prices will affect the Group's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control market risk exposures within acceptable parameters, while optimising the return.

Currency risk

The Group is exposed to currency risk on sales and purchases that are denominated in a currency other than the Australian dollar (AUD). The currencies in which these transactions primarily are denominated are US dollars (USD) and Thai Baht (THB).

Exposure to currency risk

The Group did not have any material exposure to foreign currency risk and as a result movements in the Australian dollar against other currencies will not have a material impact on the Group's profit or equity.

Interest rate risk

The Group is not currently exposed in any material way to interest rate risk. The risk is limited to the re-pricing of short term deposits utilised for surplus funds. Such deposits generally re-price approximately every 30 days.

Exposure to interest rate risk

Movements in interest rates will not have a material impact on the Group's profit or equity.

50

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

16. Financial instruments (continued)

Other market price risk

The Group has no material financial instrument exposure to other market price risk as it is not exposed to either commodity price risk or equity securities price risk. The Group does not enter into commodity contracts other than to meet the Group's expected usage requirements.

Capital management

The Group's objectives when managing capital (net debt and equity) are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital.

During the year the Group was not subject to externally imposed capital requirements.

During the year the Group took out trade credit insurance to insure some of the risk associated with the collection of trade receivables. This is the only change in the Group's approach to capital management during the year.

Accounting classifications and fair values

The carrying amounts of the Group's financial assets and liabilities are considered to be a reasonable approximation of their fair values.

17. Capital and reserves

Accounting policies

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to issue of ordinary shares and share options are recognised as a deduction from equity, net of any tax effects.

Asset revaluation reserve

The revaluation reserve relates to land and buildings measured at fair value in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

Profits reserve

The profits reserve represents current year and accumulated profits transferred to a reserve to preserve the characteristic as a profit and not appropriate against prior year accumulated losses. Such profits are available to enable payment of franked dividends in the future.

Equity compensation reserve

The Equity compensation reserve represents the accumulated expense recognised for share-based payments granted by the Company to date. No gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the Company's own equity instruments .

51

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

17. Capital and reserves (continued)

Share capital

2020

2019

Shares '000

Shares '000

Ordinary shares

On issue at 1 July

11,178

11,132

Issued under the Employee Share Bonus Plan

37

46

Issued under the Executive Share Plan

43

-

On issue at 30 June - fully paid

11,258

11,178

The holders of ordinary shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at meetings of the Company. All shares rank equally with regard to the Company's residual assets.

18. Dividends

Accounting policies

Dividends paid are classified as distribution of profit consistent with the balance sheet classification of the related debt or equity instrument.

Recognised amounts

Cents

Total amount

Percentage

Tax

Date of

per share

$'000

franked

rate

payment

2020

Interim 2020 ordinary

15.0

1,688

100%

30%

6 March 2020

Final 2019 ordinary

13.0

1,461

100%

30%

6 September 2019

Total amount

3,149

2019

Interim 2019 ordinary

9.0

1,006

100%

30%

8 March 2019

Final 2018 ordinary

7.0

781

100%

30%

7 September 2018

Total amount

1,787

Unrecognised amounts

After the balance sheet date the following dividends were proposed by the directors. The dividends have not been provided.

Cents

Total amount

Percentage

Tax rate

Date to be paid

per share

$'000

franked

2020

Final 2020 ordinary

13.0

1,465

100%

30%

4 September 2020

The financial effect of these dividends have not been brought to account in the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and will be recognised in subsequent financial reports.

52

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

18. Dividends (continued)

Dividend franking account

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

30% franking credits available to

shareholders of Korvest Ltd for

subsequent financial years

9,224

8,884

The above available amounts are based on the balance of the dividend franking account at year-end adjusted for:

  1. franking credits that will arise from the payment of the current tax liabilities;
  2. franking debits that will arise from the payment of dividends recognised as a liability at the year -end;
  3. franking credits that will arise from the receipt of dividends recognised as receivables by the tax consolidated group at the year-end; and
  4. franking credits that the entity may be prevented from distributing in subsequent years .

The ability to utilise the franking credits is dependent upon being able to declare dividends. The impact on the dividend franking account of dividends proposed after the reporting date but not recognised as a liability is to reduce it by $628,000 (2019: reduce by $624,000).

53

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Taxation

This section outlines the tax accounting policies, current and deferred tax impacts, a reconciliation of profit before tax to the tax charge and the movement in deferred tax assets and liabilities.

19. Current and deferred taxes

Accounting policies

Tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Current and deferred tax are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to a business combination, or items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.

Current tax

Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Current tax payable also includes any tax liability arising from the declaration of dividends.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Deferred tax is not recognised for:

  • temporary differences on the initial recognition of assets or liabilities in a transaction that is not a business combination and that affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss
  • temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities to the extent that the group is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that they will not reverse in the foreseeable future
  • taxable temporary differences arising on the initial recognition of goodwill.

Deferred tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to temporary differences when they reverse, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax liabilities and assets, and they relate to taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity, or on different tax entities, but they intend to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis or their tax assets and liabilities will be realised simultaneously.

A deferred tax asset is recognised for unused tax losses, tax credits and deductible temporary differences, to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which they can be utilised. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised.

Tax consolidation

The Company and the wholly owned Australian subsidiaries set out in Note 20 are part of a tax-consolidated group with Korvest Ltd as the head entity. The implementation date of the tax consolidation system for the tax -consolidated group was 1 March 2013.

Current tax expense (income), deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences of the members of the tax-consolidated group are allocated to the Company and recognised using a 'group allocation' appr oach. Deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are measured by reference to the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities in the Company's balance sheet and their tax values applying under tax consolidation.

Any current tax liabilities (or assets) and deferred tax assets arising from unused tax losses of a member of the tax consolidated group are assumed by the head entity of the tax-consolidated group and are recognised as amounts payable (receivable) to other entities in the tax-consolidated group in conjunction with any tax funding arrangement amounts. Any difference between these amounts is recognised by the member of the tax consolidated group as an equity contribution from or distribution to the head entity.

54

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

19. Current and deferred taxes (continued)

Income tax recognised in the income statement

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Current tax expense

Current year

1,690

1,270

1,690

1,270

Deferred tax expense

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

- relating to current year

88

(21)

88

(21)

Total income tax expense in Statement of profit or loss and

comprehensive income

1,778

1,249

Numerical reconciliation between tax expense and pre-tax net profit

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Profit before tax

5,805

4,135

Income tax using the domestic corporation tax rate of 30% (2019:30%)

1,742

1,240

Non-deductible expenses

36

9

Income tax expense on pre-tax net profit

1,778

1,249

Recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are attributable to the following:

Assets

Liabilities

Net

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Property, plant and

equipment

-

-

2,139

1,780

2,139

1,780

Leases

(1,424)

-

1,397

-

(27)

-

Inventories

(419)

(436)

507

530

88

94

Provisions / accruals

(1,061)

(975)

-

-

(1,061)

(975)

Provision for doubtful debts

(51)

(181)

-

-

(51)

(181)

Tax loss carried forward

(287)

(287)

-

-

(287)

(287)

Tax (assets) / liabilities

(3,242)

(1,879)

4,043

2,310

801

431

Set off of tax

3,242

1,879

(3,242)

(1,879)

-

Net tax (assets) / liabilities

-

-

801

431

801

431

55

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

19. Current and deferred taxes (continued)

Movement in deferred tax balances during the year

Balance

Recognised in

Recognised directly

Balance

30 June 19

profit

in equity

30 June 20

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Property, plant and equipment

(1,780)

(76)

(282)

(2,138)

Leases

-

28

-

28

Inventories

(94)

6

-

(88)

Provisions / accruals

975

86

-

1,061

Provision for doubtful debts

181

(132)

-

49

Tax loss carried forward

287

-

-

287

(431)

(88)

(282)

801

Balance

Recognised in

Balance

30 June 18

profit

30 June 19

$'000

$'000

$'000

Property, plant and equipment

(1,862)

82

(1,780)

Inventories

(129)

35

(94)

Provisions / accruals

970

5

975

Provision for doubtful debts

190

(9)

181

Tax loss carried forward

380

(93)

287

(451)

20

(431)

56

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Group Composition

This section outlines the Group's structure and changes thereto.

20. Investment in subsidiaries

Accounting policies

Basis of consolidation

These financial statements are the financial statements for all the entities that comprise the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries as defined in Accounting Standard AASB 10 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its investment with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases.

Transactions eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised income and expenses arising from intra -group transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements.

Group entities

Country of Incorporation

Ownership interest

2020

2019

%

%

Parent entity

Korvest Ltd

Australia

Subsidiaries

Power Step (Australia) Pty Ltd

Australia

100

100

Power Step (Chile) SpA

Chile

100

100

Titan Technologies (SE Asia) Pty Ltd

Australia

100

100

57

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Other Notes

21. Key management personnel

The following were key management personnel of the Company at any time during the reporting period and unless otherwise indicated were key management personnel for the entire period:

Non-executive Directors

  • Graeme Billings (Chairman)
  • Gary Francis
  • Gerard Hutchinson
  • Andrew Stobart

Executive Directors

  • Chris Hartwig (Managing Director)
  • Steven McGregor (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

Executives

  • Gavin Christie (General Manager, Operations)
  • Stephen Taubitz (General Manager Sales - EzyStrut)

Key management personnel compensation policy

Apart from the details disclosed in this note, no director has entered into a material contract with the Company since the end of the previous financial year and there were no material contracts involving directors' interests existing at year-end.

Key management personnel compensation

The key management personnel compensation comprised:

2020

2019

$

$

Short-term employee benefits

1,642,237

1,592,870

Post-employment benefits

128,145

119,489

Termination payments

-

149,498

Long term benefits

25,616

(14,640)

Share based payments

129,027

57,684

1,925,025

1,903,901

Individual directors and executives compensation disclosures

Information regarding individual directors' and executives' compensation and some equity instrument disclosure as permitted by Corporations Regulations 2M.3 is provided in the remuneration report section of the Directors' report.

58

Korvest Ltd

Notes to the financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2020 22. Parent entity disclosures

As at, and throughout, the financial year ending 30 June 2020 the parent entity of the Group was Korvest Ltd.

2020

2019

$'000

$'000

Result of parent entity

Profit for the period

3,677

2,984

Other comprehensive income

658

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,335

2,984

Financial position of parent entity at year end

Current Assets

26,639

27,769

Total Assets

47,187

41,313

Current Liabilities

8,585

9,035

Total Liabilities

14,780

10,280

Share capital

14,202

14,143

Reserves

18,205

16,890

Retained earnings

-

-

Total Equity

32,407

31,033

Guarantees entered into by the Company

Bank guarantees given by the Company in favour of customers and landlords amounted to $10,656 (2019: $57,483).

Contingent liabilities of the Company

The Company does not have any contingent liabilities other than the guarantees disclosed above.

Parent entity capital commitments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

At 30 June 2020, the Company had contractual commitments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment of $542,000 (2019: $187,000).

23. Commitments and contingencies

The commitments and contingencies of the group are the same as for the parent entity outlined in note 22.

24. Subsequent events

There has not arisen between the end of the year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Group in subsequent financial periods.

59

Korvest Ltd

Directors' declaration

For the year ended 30 June 2020

  1. In the opinion of the Directors of Korvest Ltd (the Company):
    1. the consolidated financial statements and notes that are set out on pages 22 to 59 and the Remuneration report in the Directors' report, set out on pages 9 to 18, are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
      1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 30 June 20 20 and of its performance for the financial year ended on that date; and
      2. complying with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
    3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
  3. The Directors have been given the declarations required by Section 295A of the Corporations Act 2001 from the chief executive officer and chief financial officer for the financial year ended 30 June 20 20.
  4. The Directors draw attention to the Basis of preparation note on page 26, which includes a statement of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards .

Dated at Adelaide this 24th July 2020

Signed in accordance with resolution of directors:

Graeme Billings

Director

60

Independent Auditor's Report

To the shareholders of Korvest Ltd

Report on the audit of the Financial Report

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Report of

The Financial Report comprises:

Korvest Ltd (the Company).

Consolidated statement of financial position as at 30

In our opinion, the accompanying Financial

June 2020;

Report of the Company is in accordance with

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other

the Corporations Act 2001, including:

comprehensive income, consolidated statement of

giving a true and fair view of the Group's

cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in

financial position as at 30 June 2020 and

equity for the year ended 30 June 2020;

of its financial performance for the year

Notes including a summary of significant accounting

ended on that date; and

policies; and

complying with Australian Accounting

Directors' Declaration.

Standards and the Corporations

Regulations 2001.

The Group consists of the Company and the entities it

controlled at the year end or from time to time during the

financial year.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Report section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and the ethical requirements of the Accounting Professional and Ethical Standards Board's APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including Independence Standards) (the Code) that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Report in Australia. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Report of the current period.

This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Report as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

61

Valuation of finished goods inventory ($7.879m)

Refer to Note 8 to the Financial Report - Inventories

The key audit matter

The valuation of finished goods inventory is a key audit matter due to the:

  • Size of the finished goods inventory balance, which is significant to the balance sheet (16.3% of total assets);
  • Finished goods inventory being specialised in nature;
  • Importance of finished goods inventory valuation to the business operations and financial performance of the Group;
  • Group's judgment involved in estimating the amount of the impairment provision. Estimating the provision, and therefore the value of finished goods inventory, requires consideration of the volume of finished goods on hand, anticipated future usage and expected recoverable amount. Such judgments may have a significant impact on the Group's finished goods inventory impairment provision, and therefore the overall carrying value of finished goods inventory, necessitating additional audit effort.

In auditing this key audit matter, we used senior team members who understand the Group's business, industry and the relevant economic environment.

How the matter was addressed in our audit

Our procedures included:

  • Assessing the Group's policies for the valuation of finished goods inventory against the requirements of the accounting standards;
  • Applying our understanding of the Group's business model in critically evaluating the Group's methodology to identify slow moving finished goods and finished goods selling below cost;
  • Testing the Group's finished goods inventory impairment assessment at year-end, by:
    • Assessing the integrity of the finished goods inventory provision, including the accuracy of the underlying calculations by performing computation checks;
    • Checking the accuracy of expected stock turnovers, by product, as a key input in the finished goods inventory provision. The expected stock turnover is applied against escalating obsolescence assumptions when calculating the finished goods inventory provision. We evaluated expected stock turnovers using the quantity of finished goods on hand at year end and sales quantities experienced in FY20. We checked a sample of those sales quantities to sales invoices;
  • Comparing the unit cost of each finished good on hand from the Group's impairment assessment to the average sales price for the year of these products, as a proxy for expected recoverable amount;
  • Challenging the Group's assumptions, such as the provision percentages by product category and aging, using our understanding of the Group's business and knowledge of market.
  • Attending stocktakes in significant locations observing the Group's processes, which included identifying slow moving and potentially obsolete finished goods inventory.

62

Other Information

Other Information is financial and non-financial information in Korvest Ltd's annual reporting which is provided in addition to the Financial Report and the Auditor's Report. The Directors are responsible for the Other Information.

Our opinion on the Financial Report does not cover the Other Information and, accordingly, we do not and will not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon, with the exception of the Remuneration Report and our related assurance opinion.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Report, our responsibility is to read the Other Information. In doing so, we consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Report or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We are required to report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, and based on the work we have performed on the Other Information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditor's Report we have nothing to report.

Responsibilities of the Directors for the Financial Report

The Directors are responsible for:

  • preparing the Financial Report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001;
  • implementing necessary internal control to enable the preparation of a Financial Report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; and
  • assessing the Group and Company's ability to continue as a going concern and whether the use of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. This includes disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Group and Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Report

Our objective is:

  • to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Report as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; and
  • to issue an Auditor's Report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. They are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Financial Report.

A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Report is located at the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board website at: http://www.auasb.gov.au/auditors_responsibilities/ar1.pdf. This description forms part of our Auditor's Report.

63

Report on the Remuneration Report

Opinion

Directors' responsibilities

In our opinion, the Remuneration Report

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the

of Korvest Ltd for the year ended 30 June

preparation and presentation of the Remuneration Report in

2020, complies with Section 300A of the accordance with Section 300A of the Corporations Act 2001.

Corporations Act 2001.

Our responsibilities

We have audited the Remuneration Report included in pages

9 to 18 of the Directors' report for the year ended 30 June

2020.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Remuneration Report, based on our audit conducted in

accordance with Australian Auditing Standards.

KPMG

Paul Cenko

Partner

Adelaide

24 July 2020

64

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

To the Directors of Korvest Ltd

I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the audit of Korvest Ltd for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit.

KPMG

Paul Cenko

Partner

Adelaide

24 July 2020

KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

65

Korvest Ltd

ASX Additional information

Additional information required by the Australian Securities Exchange Limited Listing Rules and not disclosed elsewhere in this report is set out below.

Shareholdings (as at 23 July 2020)

Substantial shareholders

The number of shares held by substantial shareholders and their associates are set out below:

Shareholder

Number

Perpetual Limited

10.63%

1,198,653

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

10.21%

1,150,462

Phoenix Portfolios Pty Ltd

6.07%

684,607

Donald Cant Pty Ltd

5.43%

611,759

Voting rights

Ordinary shares

Refer to note 18 in the financial statements.

Options

Refer to note 10 in the financial statements.

Distribution of equity security holders

NUMBER OF EQUITY SECURITY HOLDERS

Category

Total Holders

Units

% Issued Capital

1 - 1,000

785

286,476

2.54

638

1,638,875

14.54

1,001 - 5,000

141

1,078,247

9.57

5,001 - 10,000

131

2,806,050

24.89

10,001 - 100,000

13

5,463,285

48.46

100,001 and over

1,708

11,272,933

100

The number of shareholders holding less than a marketable parcel of ordinary shares is 216.

Securities Exchange

The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Home exchange is Sydney.

Other information

Korvest Ltd, incorporated and domiciled in Australia, is a publicly listed company limited by shares .

On Market Buy Back

There is no current on-market buy back.

66

Korvest Ltd

ASX Additional information

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Twenty largest shareholders

Number of ordinary

Percentage of

Name

Shares held

capital held

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

1,202,785

10.67

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

1,174,103

10.42

J P Morgan Nominees Australia Pty Limited

630,822

5.60

Donald Cant Pty Ltd

611,759

5.43

National Nominees Limited

501,202

4.45

Creative Living (Qld) Pty Ltd

320,000

2.84

Rathvale Pty Limited

191,558

1.70

Brazil Farming Pty Ltd

167,316

1.48

Angueline Capital Pty Limited

165,000

1.46

Allegro Two Super Fund Pty Ltd

144,026

1.28

Brazil Farming Pty Ltd

124,554

1.10

Robert Nairn Pty Ltd

118,412

1.05

Mr William Francis Cannon

102,083

0.91

Gotterdamerung Pty Limited

84,327

0.75

Camden Equity Pty Ltd

72,350

0.64

Mrs Helen Elizabeth Rollinson

72,343

0.64

Ms Nina Tschernykow

60,720

0.54

A & R Truda Pty Ltd <_a26_r truda="" super="" _a2f_c="">

60,683

0.54

Mr Geoffrey Neil Huddleston + Mrs Raelene Jane Huddleston

54,644

0.48

Kalingo Pty Ltd

52,390

0.46

5,911,077

52.44

Offices and officers

Company Secretary

Steven John William McGregor BA(Acc), CA, AGIA, ACIS

Principal Registered Office

Korvest Ltd

580 Prospect Road

Kilburn, South Australia, 5084

Ph: (08) 8360 4500

Fax: (08) 8360 4599

Locations of Share Registry

Adelaide

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Level 5

115 Grenfell Street

Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

Ph: 1300 556 161 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)

67

