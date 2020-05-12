Kosmos Energy : Announces Change of Location and Time of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced today that in the interests of health and safety given COVID-19 and related guidance from public health authorities, the 2020 annual stockholders meeting will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format only, at 8:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, instead of the previously announced time of 8:00 a.m. EDT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual stockholders meeting in person, as there will be no physical meeting.

Kosmos stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020 will be able to attend the virtual annual stockholders meeting, vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting by visiting the following website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KOS2020.

Stockholders are reminded that they must use their 16-digit control number, which was included with their previously distributed proxy materials, to participate in the virtual annual stockholders meeting.

For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual annual stockholders meeting, including how to submit questions in advance of the meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual annual stockholders meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, and South Africa). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

