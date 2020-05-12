Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kosmos Energy Ltd.    KOS

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.

(KOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kosmos Energy : Announces Change of Location and Time of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced today that in the interests of health and safety given COVID-19 and related guidance from public health authorities, the 2020 annual stockholders meeting will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format only, at 8:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, instead of the previously announced time of 8:00 a.m. EDT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual stockholders meeting in person, as there will be no physical meeting.

Kosmos stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020 will be able to attend the virtual annual stockholders meeting, vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting by visiting the following website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KOS2020.

Stockholders are reminded that they must use their 16-digit control number, which was included with their previously distributed proxy materials, to participate in the virtual annual stockholders meeting.

For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual annual stockholders meeting, including how to submit questions in advance of the meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual annual stockholders meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, and South Africa). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos (including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
06:33pKOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Change of Location and Time of 2020 Annual Stockholder..
BU
05/11KOSMOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/11KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
05/11KOSMOS ENERGY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/11KOSMOS ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/04KOSMOS ENERGY : Equatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers Major U.S. ..
AQ
04/23KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
04/23KOSMOS ENERGY : to Host First Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on May 11, 2020
BU
04/23KOSMOS ENERGY : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 879 M
EBIT 2020 -125 M
Net income 2020 -244 M
Debt 2020 1 663 M
Yield 2020 1,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,48x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,42  $
Last Close Price 1,51  $
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Jonathan Tooms Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Thomas P. Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Haas Senior Vice President-Production & Development
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.-75.44%567
CNOOC LIMITED-1.84%50 406
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.00%45 331
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.50%29 009
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.62%19 212
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-44.22%13 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group