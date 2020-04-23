Log in
Kosmos Energy : to Host First Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on May 11, 2020

04/23/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2020 results:

  • Earnings Release: Monday, May 11, 2020, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
  • Conference Call: Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-6167
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6781
UK Toll Free: 0800 756 3429

Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com

  • Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.kosmosenergy.com for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Namibia, South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe). As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 914 M
EBIT 2020 -132 M
Net income 2020 -256 M
Debt 2020 1 752 M
Yield 2020 7,32%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,92x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,10  $
Last Close Price 1,15  $
Spread / Highest target 683%
Spread / Average Target 170%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Jonathan Tooms Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Thomas P. Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Haas Senior Vice President-Production & Development
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.-81.93%466
CNOOC LIMITED1.85%47 643
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.96%35 741
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.65%23 573
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-58.10%14 630
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-51.46%12 112
