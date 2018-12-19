Kosmos Energy : to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and 2019 Capital Markets Day on February 25, 2019

Kosmos
Energy (NYSE:KOS)(LSE:KOS) announced today the following schedule
for its fourth quarter 2018 results and 2019 capital markets day:
-
Earnings Release: Monday, February 25, 2019, pre-UK market open via
Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
-
Capital markets day and conference call: Monday, February 25, 2019 at
9:00 a.m. EST. The capital markets day will be available via telephone
and video webcast and will include a presentation with slides
available on the Company’s website.
Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com
-
Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be
available at investors.kosmosenergy.com
for approximately 90 days following the event.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos is a well-capitalized, pure play deepwater oil and gas company
with growing production, a pipeline of development opportunities and a
balanced exploration portfolio along the Atlantic Margins. Our assets
include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and Gulf of Mexico,
a competitively positioned Tortue gas project in Mauritania and Senegal
and a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basins
(Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea), emerging basins (Mauritania,
Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire and Sao Tome
and Principe). As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is
committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business
Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human
rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in
the Kosmos 2017 Corporate
Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.
