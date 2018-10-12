Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kosmos Energy Ltd    KOS   BMG5315B1072

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD (KOS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kosmos Energy : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS)(LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its third quarter 2018 results:

  • Earnings Release: Monday, November 5, 2018, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
  • Conference Call: Monday, November 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.
 
Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada:       +1.877.407.3982
U.K. +0 800 756 3429
International: +1.201.493.6780
 
 

Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com

 
  • Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.kosmosenergy.com for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a well-capitalized, pure play deepwater oil and gas company with growing production, a pipeline of development opportunities and a balanced exploration portfolio along the Atlantic Margins. Our assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and Gulf of Mexico, a competitively positioned Tortue gas project in Mauritania and Senegal and a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basins (Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire and Sao Tome and Principe). As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
10:31pKOSMOS ENERGY : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast o..
BU
10/11KOSMOS ENERGY : Plans Further Drilling Offshore Suriname, Despite Setback
AQ
10/11KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Results of Pontoenoe-1 Well and Provides Operational a..
AQ
10/10KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
10/10KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Results of Pontoenoe-1 Well and Provides Operational a..
BU
10/05KOSMOS ENERGY : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/05KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregis..
AQ
09/17KOSMOS ENERGY : Completes Acquisition of Deep Gulf Energy
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:07aTULLOW OIL : H1 Results And H2 Expectations 
10/10PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/10/2018) 
10/10Kosmos Energy to abandon Suriname well after coming up dry 
09/26Kosmos Energy downgraded at Raymond James on valuation 
09/17Kosmos Energy completes acquisition of Deep Gulf Energy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 972 M
EBIT 2018 177 M
Net income 2018 -94,4 M
Debt 2018 1 209 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,85
EV / Sales 2018 4,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 3 299 M
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kosmos Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Haas Senior Vice President-Production & Development
David I. Foley Independent Director
David B. Krieger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD20.88%3 299
CONOCOPHILLIPS32.61%84 589
CNOOC LTD27.27%81 711
EOG RESOURCES12.71%70 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.78%58 524
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-16.18%35 200
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.