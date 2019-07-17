Log in
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
Instant View: Bank of Korea surprises with earlier-than-expected rate cut

07/17/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate for the first time in three years on Thursday, as uncertainties from a trade dispute with Japan and a U.S.-China tariff war add to concerns over the economy's outlook.

MARKET REACTION

* Seoul stock market's KOSPI <.KS11> falls after rate cut underscores economic troubles

* 3-year treasury bond futures rise as investors welcome earlier-than-expected rate cut

* Won <KRW=KFTC> weakens slightly against the U.S. dollar, while awaiting news conference

COMMENTARY

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DAISHIN SECURITIES

"The rate cut was earlier than we thought but not totally unexpected. I think there was a strong consensus between policy authorities on the need for a rate cut that allowed the Bank of Korea to take action so soon. I think today's cut means there will likely be one more cut, probably in November."

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Choonsik Yoo, Hayoung Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

