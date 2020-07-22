Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  KOSPI Composite Index    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
News SummaryAll news

S.Korea shares end flat as virus fears offset optimism of EU deal, U.S. stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:15am EDT

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* KRW gains against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's comment on the coronavirus crisis escalated worries over surging cases, countering optimism around the European Union's recovery fund and U.S. stimulus talks. The won rose, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.17 points, or 0.01%, to 2,228.66.

** Trump in his first White House briefing focused on the pandemic in months warned that the virus would probably get worse before it gets better.

** Meanwhile, White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed another round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.

** On Tuesday, the European Union leaders clinched a "historic" deal on a 750 billion euro ($865.43 billion) stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 103.0 billion won ($86.26 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,195.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% higher than its previous close at 1,197.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.5.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 839.44 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 423.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 112.20, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.79% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 0.810% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.345%. ($1 = 1,194.0300 won) ($1 = 0.8666 euros) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
03:15aS.Korea shares end flat as virus fears offset optimism of EU deal, U.S. stimu..
RE
01:43aSouth Korea scales back capital gains tax on stocks, hikes income tax for top..
RE
01:00aS.korea says stock transaction taxes will be cut to 0.15% for kospi-listed sh..
RE
07/21TRACKINSIGHT : Sell-off in Chinese Stocks, Small Cap Resurgence
TI
07/21S.Korean shares strengthen on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
07/21POSCO : second-quarter profit slumps 84.3% as coronavirus hits steel demand
RE
07/21POSCO : Q2 profit slumps 84.3% as coronavirus hits steel demand
RE
07/20Euro, euro zone bond markets hold out hope for recovery fund; stocks higher
RE
07/20Euro, euro zone bond markets hold out hope for recovery fund, stocks cautious
RE
07/20S.Korean stocks slide on uncertainty over EU, US stimulus
RE
More news
Chart KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
KOSPI Composite Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group