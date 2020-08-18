S.Korea stocks drop most in 2 months as domestic virus cases surge

* KOSPI falls 2.5%, sharpest since June 15
* Foreigners bought net $60 million
* Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell the most in two months on
Tuesday as worries about a surge in domestic coronavirus cases
eclipsed optimism from an overnight tech-fuelled rally on Wall
Street. The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 59.25 points, or
2.46%, at 2,348.24. That marked the sharpest decline since June
15.
** South Korea reported a three-digit increase in novel
coronavirus cases for a fifth consecutive day, as authorities
scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation,
and the military locked down bases to counter the spread of the
virus. The country reported a total 15,761 infections and 306
deaths.
** "The spike of COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend
dented the sentiment ... there are worries that the virus spread
could worsen and would delay the economic recovery," said Lee
Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.
** Local financial markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 71.0 billion won ($59.95
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,183.7 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.08% higher than its
previous close at 1,184.6.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.0
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,184.2.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.72%.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 112.21,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.65% in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.9 basis points to 0.818%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.362%.
($1 = 1,184.3000 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)