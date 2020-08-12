Log in
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
News 
News SummaryAll news

S.Korea stocks gain for eighth day on vaccine, recovery hopes

08/12/2020 | 03:00am EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won steady against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for an eighth straight session on Wednesday to post their highest close in more than two years, as vaccine and recovery hopes outweighed worries over a new U.S. stimulus package. The Korean won closed little changed, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 13.68 points, or 0.57%, at 2,432.35, its highest close since June 12, 2018.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his country was the first to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

** S.Korea's unemployment rate fell for a second month in July as business sentiment improved from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

** But worries about political holdup in Washington over coronavirus relief capped further gains.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 175.7 billion won ($148.26 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,185.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,185.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.0.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.28%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 112.20, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.71% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.827%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.371%. ($1 = 1,185.1200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

