S.Korea stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions, renewed virus fears

* KOSPI slides, foreigners net sellers
* KRW falls against USD
* S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a record number of
global coronavirus infections, mounting U.S.-China tensions and
gloomy outlook for corporate earnings dented sentiment. The
Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 2.45 points, or
0.11%, to 2,183.61.
** Broader sentiment was hit after the number of coronavirus
infections around the world touched 13 million on Monday,
according to a Reuters tally.
** The Trump administration plans to soon scrap a 2013
agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a
senior State Department official said.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's government launched a plan on
Tuesday to spend 114.1 trillion won ($94.63 billion) on a "Green
New Deal," which has pulled up shares of local companies engaged
in digital technologies and environment-friendly industries.
** The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep its key
interest rates unchanged on Thursday and for the rest of 2020, a
Reuters poll showed, as red-hot property prices forced
policymakers into a tight corner.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 41.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,205.7 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its
previous close at 1,200.9.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,205.1
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,204.5.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.97.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.862% in late afternoon trade, while the
benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.423%.
($1 = 1,205.6900 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)