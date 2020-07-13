S.Korean shares post sharpest gain in month on virus drug hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares jumped on Monday as an analysis of an
antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive results, while
investors awaited corporate earnings and China's June trade data
due this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond gained.
** The country's benchmark KOSPI closed up 35.81
points, or 1.67%, to 2,186.06, logging the sharpest daily gain
in a month.
** Market sentiment improved after U.S. biopharmaceutical
company Gilead Sciences said an analysis showed its
antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely
ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical
trials were needed to confirm the benefit.
** Meanwhile, Korea Customs Service data showed that South
Korean exports for the first 10 days of this month slid 1.7%
from last year, but those to China and the United States rose
9.4% and 7.3%, respectively.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 100.2 billion won ($83.48
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,200.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous
close at 1,204.5.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.2
per dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,200.1.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 641.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 608.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.99.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.2 basis points to 0.863% in late afternoon trade, while the
benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.420%.
($1 = 1,200.2200 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)