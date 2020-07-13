Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  KOSPI Composite Index    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 07/13
2188.72 PTS   +1.83%
03:40aGlobal Markets Gain -- Update
DJ
03:31aGlobal Markets Gain
DJ
03:08aS.Korean shares post sharpest gain in month on virus drug hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
News SummaryAll news

S.Korean shares post sharpest gain in month on virus drug hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:08am EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* KRW gains against USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Monday as an analysis of an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive results, while investors awaited corporate earnings and China's June trade data due this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond gained.

** The country's benchmark KOSPI closed up 35.81 points, or 1.67%, to 2,186.06, logging the sharpest daily gain in a month.

** Market sentiment improved after U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.

** Meanwhile, Korea Customs Service data showed that South Korean exports for the first 10 days of this month slid 1.7% from last year, but those to China and the United States rose 9.4% and 7.3%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 100.2 billion won ($83.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,200.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,204.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.2 per dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.1.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 641.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 608.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.99.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 0.863% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.420%.

($1 = 1,200.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.16% 76.32 Delayed Quote.17.45%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.83% 2188.72 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR - TRUE USD -0.03% 0.9997 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
03:40aGlobal Markets Gain -- Update
DJ
03:31aGlobal Markets Gain
DJ
03:08aS.Korean shares post sharpest gain in month on virus drug hopes
RE
07/12S.Korea stocks follow Wall Street higher, earnings cues awaited
RE
07/03Cub Investors, Taking Cues From YouTube Gurus, Help Hoist Korean Stocks
DJ
07/02KOSPI : South Korea's Jeju Air warns it may scrap plan to take over budget carri..
RE
06/29Global Stocks Struggle to Bounce Back
DJ
06/29Global Markets Follow U.S. Lower
DJ
06/29Global Markets Follow U.S. Lower
DJ
06/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb at End of Rocky Session
DJ
More news
Chart KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
KOSPI Composite Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group