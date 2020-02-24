South Korea stocks bounce as virus spread slows, government pledges support

** South Korean stocks stabilized on Tuesday after a 4% plunge in the previous session as new cases of coronavirus infections slowed and the government promised to support the economy. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The country reported 60 new cases, increasing the total number of infected patients to 893, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

** A total 130 infections had been newly confirmed in the last 24 hours, compared to 207 a day earlier.

** As of 0214 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 12.92 points, or 0.55%, to 2,091.96.

** Policymakers' repeated calls to roll out a supplementary budget also boosted sentiment, said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

** South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday he has advised the government to start the review and execution of a supplementary budget to cushion the impact of the virus, echoing President Moon Jae-in's remarks on the same day.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 428.4 billion won ($354.96 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,209.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, compared with its previous close at 1,220.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,210.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.7% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,209.8 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.01%, after U.S. stocks plunged overnight. Japanese stocks <.N225> fell 3.05%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 4.74% so far this year, and lost 4.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 543.26 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 601.

** The won has lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 111.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 1.177%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.438%.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)