South Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments

** South Korean shares shed more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks undermined optimism for a quick initial trade deal with China. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0214 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 22.23 points, or 1.07%, to 2,061.84. The index hit the lowest since Oct. 21.

** President Trump said a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes of a resolution soon to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy.

** Denting sentiment further, China said it resolutely opposed the U.S. House of Representatives' bill requiring the Trump administration to toughen its response to what the bill called China's crackdown on ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang.

** Foreigners were net sellers of around 200 billion won ($169.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** While investor sentiment was already dampened by Trump's remarks, the KOSPI extended its losses after China depreciated its currency against the dollar, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Following China's move, the won also extended its losses, being quoted at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.54% lower than its previous close at 1,187.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,191.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.64%, after U.S. stocks shrank overnight [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks <.N225> fell 1.06%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.29% so far this year, but lost 0.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 146.25 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 172.

** The won has lost 6.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 110.32, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 1.425% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.7 basis points to 1.670%.

