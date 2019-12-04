South Korea stocks post modest gains amid positive trade headlines

South Korean shares inched higher on Thursday, as cautious investors cheered fresh signs that the United States and China were still on track for a preliminary trade deal. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

** The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a "phase-one" trade deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

** As of 0208 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 1.70 points, or 0.08%, at 2,070.59.

** Though it was positive news, the index is not rising much as investors were unsure about further progress in the trade talks, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.3 billion won ($41.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.49% higher than its previous close at 1,194.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,187.0 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.55%, after U.S. stocks ended higher [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks <.N225> rose 0.64%.

** The KOSPI advanced 1.41% so far this year, but lost 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 153.43 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 337.

** The won lost 6.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was down 0.04 points at 110.38, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.6 basis points to 1.686%.

