KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

02/24/2020 | 02:48am EST
Woman walks past electronic board KOSPI at the Korea Exchange in Seoul

South Korean stocks slumped nearly 4% and the won slid on Monday, as the unabating spread of the coronavirus heightened concerns about the toll on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The government on Monday reported 161 new virus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 763. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also reported the seventh death from the virus.

The rising cases outside of China, where the outbreak originated, have fanned worries over global supply chain disruptions and fuelled demand for safe haven assets.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 3.87%, marking the sharpest one-day fall since early October 2018. The index has fallen for three sessions in a row and ended at its lowest since Dec. 5, 2019.

"At this rate, South Korea's first-quarter GDP will apparently contract from the previous quarter," said Byun Juno, chief of the research centre at Eugene Investment & Securities.

"If a rate cut is inevitable during the first half of 2020, the Bank of Korea is increasingly likely to cut the rate preemptively this week," he added. The central bank is due to hold a monetary policy review on Thursday.

Amid broad-based falls, market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix stumbled 4% and 3.4%, respectively. Of the total traded issues of 905, merely 49 of them ended higher.

On Monday, foreigners were net sellers of about 787 billion won ($652.08 million) on the main board, the biggest since November last year. So far this month, they have offloaded around 638.5 billion won worth of KOSPI stocks.

Convenience food manufacturers including CJ Seafood, Seoul Food, as well as shipping company Han Express surged 30% each to hit their intraday price limit, as people steered clear of dining-out.

The trade-sensitive won also wobbled. The won was quoted at 1,220.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.90% lower than its previous close at 1,209.2, its lowest finish since Aug. 13, 2019.

The KOSPI has fallen 5.4% so far this year, while the won has lost 5.2% against the dollar during the same period.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 111.29, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41% in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.4 basis points to 1.137% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 1.415%.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hayoung Choi
