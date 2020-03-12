Stock exchanges in Asia revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges

Taiwan's financial authority said on Wednesday it is considering banning short-selling in certain circumstances as it grapples with a falling market and foreign investment outflows.

Here are some of the measures taken by exchanges in Asia so far:

SOUTH KOREA

** South Korea tightened short-selling rules for three months from March 11

** Stocks with a sudden and abnormal increase in short-selling transactions will be suspended from further short-selling for 10 days, compared with a the current limit of one day.

** Stocks on the KOSPI that drop 5% or more and where daily short-selling transactions are up by three or more times the average of the previous 40 days will be subject to the new rule.

The benchmark KOSPI fell more than 6% in February, and is down 4% so far this month.

** The exchange also briefly activated sidecar curbs on March 12 for the first time in more than eight years to halt programme trading

INDONESIA

** Indonesia's stock exchange has tightened trading halt mechanisms, where a more than 5% drop on its main stock index will see trading halted by 30 minutes, compared with the 10% previously

** If the index's losses extend to 10% when trading resumes, it will be halted for a further half hour

** The exchange has also changed mechanisms for individual stock prices, and trading will now be halted if there is a 10% move, down from a previous 20-35%

** There is also a ban on short-selling: the exchange removed all stocks on a list where it was allowed until further notice

The main index is down 5.7% so far this week. It plunged more than 8% in February.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Kim Coghill and Uttaresh.V)