Koss® Corporation Announces the Pre-Order Availability of the New Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System and Increased US-based Production & Assembly

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss® Corporation (NASDAQ Symbol: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity Stereophone manufacturer and inventor of the world’s first SP3 Stereophone in 1958, announced today the new Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System – available now for pre-order, exclusively at Massdrop.



“The Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X is a custom version of the classic Koss ESP/950 Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System, which has long been considered one of the premier Electrostatic Headphones on the market,” said Michael J. Koss, Jr., Vice President Marketing & Product, Koss Corporation.

Koss collaborated with San Francisco-based Massdrop to develop the ESP/95X, tapping into its unique “Community-Driven” commerce platform to inform the product. Featuring clean bass and the unmatched sound quality trademark of the original, the ESP/95X comes in Massdrop’s exclusive midnight blue and features all-new premium velour-wrapped ear cushions designed for optimal listening. The ESP/95X is available exclusively at Massdrop.com for $499.99.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Koss on the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X,” said Will Bright, Vice President of Product Development at Massdrop. “With this product, we’re able to bring the premium sound and feel of the beloved Koss ESP/950 to a wider audience of people who love top of the line audio.”

“Increased HiFi audio awareness generated by the Massdrop community, coupled with the strong U.S. economy has led to an increased demand for Koss Electrostatic Headphones,” said Michael J. Koss, Jr.

Along with the ESP/95X, Koss also announced plans to increase production and assembly of their Electrostatic Line of Stereo Headphones at the Company’s factory in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.A.

“Koss is perhaps the only major headphone company from the United States that can actually design, engineer and make stereo headphones in the U.S.A.,” said Michael J. Koss, Jr. “Based on heightened demand and potential changes in U.S. trade policy, we’ve decided to utilize our unique capabilities and increase production and assembly of our Electrostatic Stereo Headphones at our Milwaukee, Wisconsin Factory – more than 10-times an average year.”

Visit: Massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-x-koss-esp-95x-electrostatic-system for more details and to pre-order the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X.

The Koss ESP/950 Electrostatic Stereo Headphones are available for sale at Koss.com.

Koss® Corporation: The Original American Stereophone Company since 1958

Koss® markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label. For more information, follow Koss on Instagram @Koss, Twitter @KossHeadphones, on Facebook at Facebook.com/Koss, or at Koss.com.

About Massdrop

Massdrop is a destination for the best products designed with and curated by trusted enthusiasts. A community-driven commerce platform, Massdrop makes products with input from its members, and is a place to connect, learn, and shop with people who share their interests, including tech, audio, apparel, outdoor gear, and home goods. Along with Massdrop Made products, Massdrop carries coveted products from other brands. Founded in 2012, Massdrop is home to more than six million members. For more information, please visit: www.massdrop.com, and follow @massdrop on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

