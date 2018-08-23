Log in
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Contributes Rs. 5 Crore Towards Kerala Flood Relief

08/23/2018 | 10:22am CEST

Media Release

Kotak Contributes Rs. 5 Crore Towards Kerala Flood Relief

Thiruvananthapuram, 23rdAugust 2018:Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) today announced that it has contributed Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crore) to Chief Minister'sDistress and Relief Fund (CMDRF) to aid the State Government of Kerala in their effort to provide relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected regions of Kerala. Employees of Kotak

MahindraGroup are also volunteering to contribute a day'ssalary to the flood relief operations.

Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said,"In this calamitous time, my colleagues across KotakMahindra Group and I stand in solidarity with the people of Kerala. We have made a financial contribution to Chief Minister'sDistress and Relief Fund to assist the State Government of Kerala in their effort to provide relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected regions of Kerala.

G Murlidharan, MD, Kotak Life Insurance (4thfrom left) and Baishakhi Banerjee, Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank (6thfrom left), along with Kotak Mahindra Group employees giveKotak'scontribution towards Kerala flood relief toHon'bleChief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan

Our prayers are with the people of Kerala and all the brave and tireless people engaged in rescue, relief and rehabilitationefforts."

About Kotak Mahindra Group

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group (Group) is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first nonbanking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

As on June 30, 2018, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, has a national footprint of 1,391 branches and 2,231 ATMs. The net worth of the Group stands at Rs 52,124 cr as on June 30, 2018. The Group offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The Group has a wide distribution network through branches and franchisees across India, an International Business Unit at GIFT city, Gujarat and international offices in London, New York, California, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mauritius and Singapore.

For more information, please visit theCompany'swebsite athttp://www.kotak.com

For further information, please contact

Rohit Rao

Kotak Mahindra Bank Phone: +91-22-61660001Rohit.Rao@kotak.com

Phiroza Choksi

Kotak Mahindra Bank Phone: +91-22-61660001Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Lalita Tiwari Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 9930252484Lalita@fortunapr.com

Rakesh Sharma Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 9833537679Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:21:02 UTC
