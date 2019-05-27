Media Release

Holiday Season Bonanza!

Kotak Mahindra Bank Introduces 5% Cashback on International Spends

on Credit Cards

Mumbai, 27thMay, 2019:For customers travelling abroad this holiday season, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) has announced an attractive 5% cashback offer on international transactions exclusively on Kotak Credit Cards. The offer is valid up to 15thJuly, 2019.

To avail this bonanza, customers need to register by sending an SMS 'KABROAD' to 5676788 from the customer's registered mobile number with the bank. The offer is valid on foreign currency transactions equivalent to Rs 50,000 or more in a single swipe (transaction), and a cardholder is eligible for a maximum cashback of Rs 5,000 under this offer. Additionally, the cashback is over and above any existing deals offered by merchant establishments.

Ambuj Chandna, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "With rising income levels and aspirations, the preference for overseas holiday destinations is on the rise. The 5% cashback offer on Kotak Credit Cardsgives our customers a reason for added celebration and the opportunity to make the most of their international travels."

Customers can avail the cashback only once during the offer period. The cashback will be credited 60 days post the completion of the offer period.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Effective April 1, 2015, ING Vysya Bank Ltd. merged with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. As on March 31, 2019, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, has a national footprint of 1,500 branches and 2,352 ATMs. The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India.

