By P.R. Venkat



Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 6.5% from a year earlier as it set aside more provisions for the economic and financial uncertainty likely to be caused by Covid-19.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 19.05 billion rupees ($253.8 million), one of India's largest private-sector banks said Wednesday.

Total revenue fell 11% to INR120.84 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com