Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/26
1152.45 INR   -0.67%
12:09aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Seeks to Raise Up to INR74.60 Billion via Placement
DJ
05/13KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : 4Q Net Fell 6.5%
DJ
04/19UDAY KOTAK : India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Seeks to Raise Up to INR74.60 Billion via Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:09am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is planning to raise up to 74.60 billion rupees (US$988.7 million) through a placement of its shares to qualified institutional investors.

The company, which is planning to issue 65 million shares in the equity capital-raising exercise, has fixed the floor price of each share at INR1,147.75, Kotak Mahindra Bank said late Tuesday.

The bank may, at its discretion, consider offering a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the placement, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITE
12:09aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Seeks to Raise Up to INR74.60 Billion via Placement
DJ
05/13KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : 4Q Net Fell 6.5%
DJ
04/19UDAY KOTAK : India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital
DJ
03/15Yes Bank Gets New Investors in INR100 Billion Bailout Plan
DJ
02/18UDAY KOTAK : Kotak Mahindra Bank Gets Final Nod for Dilution of Owner's Stake
DJ
01/20KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : 3Q Net Profit Rose 27% on Year
DJ
2019KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Group fires on all cylinders to boost Consumer Demand; Kic..
PU
2019KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD : Financial report
CO
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 363 B
EBIT 2020 137 B
Net income 2020 90 581 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,09%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,92x
Capitalization 2 206 B
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 397,65 INR
Last Close Price 1 152,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Krishnaji Apte Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Devang Gheewala Head-Operations
Aruna Krishnamurthy Rao Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED-31.59%29 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.26%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.00%247 929
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.21%197 345
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group