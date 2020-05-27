Kotak Mahindra Bank : Seeks to Raise Up to INR74.60 Billion via Placement

By P.R. Venkat



Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is planning to raise up to 74.60 billion rupees (US$988.7 million) through a placement of its shares to qualified institutional investors.

The company, which is planning to issue 65 million shares in the equity capital-raising exercise, has fixed the floor price of each share at INR1,147.75, Kotak Mahindra Bank said late Tuesday.

The bank may, at its discretion, consider offering a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the placement, it said.

