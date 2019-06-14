Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kotipizza Group Oyj    PIZZA   FI4000157235

KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ

(PIZZA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kotipizza Group Oyj: Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Orkla ASA's Redemption Right Regarding Kotipizza Group Oyj Shares, Kotipizza Has Applied for Delisting of Its Shares and Trading in the Company's Shares Has Been Terminated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

Kotipizza Group Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
14 June 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Orkla ASA's Redemption Right Regarding Kotipizza Group Oyj Shares, Kotipizza Has Applied for Delisting of Its Shares and Trading in the Company's Shares Has Been Terminated

The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today confirmed that Orkla ASA ('Orkla') has the right to redeem the minority shares in Kotipizza Group Oyj ('Kotipizza') and that Orkla has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by lodging a security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Kotipizza has on 7 June 2019 submitted a delisting application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd concerning its shares. Kotipizza has requested in the application that the quotation of its shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd be terminated as soon as possible upon Orkla having gained title to all the shares in Kotipizza in the redemption proceedings.

Pursuant to the confirmation of Orkla's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has terminated public trading in Kotipizza's shares today at 3:42 p.m. The lodging of the security, the transfer of title to Orkla and the subsequent delisting of Kotipizza shares will be announced in due course through a separate stock exchange release.

More information:

Tommi Tervanen
CEO, Kotipizza Group Oyj
+358 207 716 743
tommi.tervanen@kotipizzagroup.com

Viktor Söderberg
CFO of Strategy, Development & New Growth Areas, Orkla ASA
+47 481 32 361

ABOUT KOTIPIZZA GROUP

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2018, the number of restaurants stood at 280. In the financial year 2018, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 122.1 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2018, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 71.1 million, the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 2.3 million, the total sales of Social Burgerjoint restaurants were EUR 2.9 million and the total sales of No Pizza restaurant was EUR 0.4 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 91.5 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 9.39 million.

stock-exchange-release-re-redemption-right-en.pdf

Disclaimer

Kotipizza Group Oyj published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ
09:39aKOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Orkla ASA's Redemption Rig..
PU
09:01aKOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Orkla ASA's Redemption Rig..
AQ
06/07KOTIPIZZA OYJ : applies to go private
AQ
06/07KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj Applies for Delisting of Its Shares fr..
AQ
04/24KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza Group's Financial Statement..
PU
04/24KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza Group's Financial Statement..
AQ
03/20KOTIPIZZA OYJ : parent reports profitable 2018 results, presses ahead with brand..
AQ
03/20KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Financial year ended with comparable net sales growth of 1..
AQ
03/15KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : annual earnings release
02/14KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj Financial reporting
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 113 M
EBIT 2020 10,0 M
Net income 2020 9,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
P/E ratio 2021 16,96
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kotipizza Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,0 €
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tommi Juhani Tervanen Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kalle Petteri Ruuskanen Chairman
Heidi Stirkkinen Chief Operating & Operative Officer
Timo Pirskanen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kim Emil Hanslin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ0.44%163
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION15.41%152 438
YUM BRANDS18.52%31 855
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC27.72%30 159
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.69.59%17 783
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC22.76%15 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About