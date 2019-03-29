Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KPS AG    KSC   DE000A1A6V48

KPS AG

(KSC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KPS AG: Annual General Meeting passes a resolution to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KPS AG: Annual General Meeting passes a resolution to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share

29.03.2019 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG: Annual General Meeting passes a resolution to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share

  • Activities of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved with a large majority
  • Business year 2017/2018 successfully concluded after integration of acquisitions
  • Focus on moving forward the strategic focuses and the profitable growth trajectory of recent years

Unterföhring/Munich, 29 March 2019 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading management consultant for business transformation and process optimization, held its Annual General Meeting for 2019 in Munich on 29 March 2019. 65.14 % of the capital stock were present at the Annual General Meeting. During the course of the Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board reported on the operational development of the past business year 2017/2018 and the first quarter of 2018/2019. At the same time, the Executive Board provided an outlook for the ongoing strategy and the current business year 2018/2019.

All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The activities of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved for the past business year 2017/2018 and a resolution was approved for the pay-out of a dividend amounting to EUR 0.35 for each no-par share entitled to a dividend. All three sitting members of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Michael Tsifidaris, Mr. Uwe Grünewald und Mr. Hans-Werner Hartmann, were re-elected for a further five years. Furthermore, professional services firm Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, was appointed as the auditor for the company and the Group for the business year 2018/2019.

Leonardo Musso, Chief Executive Officer of KPS AG, commented: "In the business year 2017/2018, we were not only able to make strategic acquisitions of other companies, the purchases were also integrated successfully into the KPS Group. The figures from the first quarter show that after the successful acquisitions, we are still managing to achieve the previous level of profitability. At the same time, we have also acquired new international markets and expanded our service portfolio in the area of strategic consulting. Our growth strategy from internationalization, industrialization and innovation allows us to make use of scale effects and offer our customers comprehensive expertise. The current business performance leads us to believe that we are on the right track to transfer our differentiators from the competition into profitable growth. We are delighted that our shareholders continue to place their trust in us, accompanying KPS AG on this journey."

The voting results for the ordinary Annual General Meeting can be viewed on https://www.kps.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/ordinary-annual-general-meeting-on-29-march-2019.html

29 March 2019

KPS AG
The Executive Board

About KPS
KPS is Europe's leading transformation consultancy for companies who want to radically focus on the customer and realign their business processes and technologies accordingly. KPS delivers everything from a single source: strategy consulting, industry-specific process chains as well as the implementation of the latest technologies. KPS is one of the few consulting partners who advise their clients end-to-end and integrate ERP, B2B and B2C commerce with Marketing & Sales processes. Especially in a digital world, the capability to execute projects faster is a clear and significant competitive advantage: The KPS Rapid-Transformation(R) methodology accelerates projects by up to 50 %. With around 1,000 consultants in 12 countries, KPS continues to expand its market position by delivering successful digital and technological transformation projects.

Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com

KPS AG
Beta-Straße 10H
85774 Unterföhring
Telefon: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0
Telefax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300
E-Mail: ir@kps.com

cometis AG
Maximilian Franz
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Telefon: +49 (0) 611 20 5855-22
E-Mail: franz@cometis.de


29.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 356 31-3300
E-mail: isabel.hoyer@kps.com
Internet: www.kps.com
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 793809

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793809  29.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KPS AG
11:40aKPS AG : Annual General Meeting passes a resolution to pay out a dividend of EUR..
EQ
02/15KPS : Quarterly Release as at 31 December 2018
EQ
01/29KPS : publishes Annual Report 2017/2018 - Significant sales growth and robust re..
EQ
01/15KPS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
2018KPS : with significant sales growth in 2017/18
EQ
2018KPS AG : Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017/18
EQ
2018KPS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2018KPS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2018KPS AG : KPS publishes report on third quarter 2017/2018
EQ
2018KPS AG : KPS is amongst the TOP 100 innovation leaders in 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 181 M
EBIT 2019 22,5 M
Net income 2019 14,9 M
Debt 2019 9,00 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 20,70
P/E ratio 2020 16,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 312 M
Chart KPS AG
Duration : Period :
KPS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KPS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,4 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Tsifidaris Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Grünewald Member-Supervisory Board & Managing Partner
Hans-Werner Hartmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leonardo Musso Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KPS AG39.17%351
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.09%124 510
ACCENTURE24.19%111 630
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.67%108 505
VMWARE, INC.29.80%72 961
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.78%68 991
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About