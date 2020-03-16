DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

KPS AG: KPS postpones the Ordinary Annual General Meeting



16-March-2020 / 08:32 CET/CEST

The Management Board of KPS AG decided today in agreement with the Supervisory Board to cancel the Annual General Meeting of KPS AG scheduled for Friday, 20 March 2020 at 11:00 (CET) due to the current COVID-19 situation and to postpone it to a later date taking into account the 8-month period in accordance with section 120 (1) sentence 1 AktG.

This will inevitably lead to a corresponding postponement of the resolution on profit allocation and the dividend payment.



The Annual General Meeting is expected to take place in the second half of May 2020. Separate invitations will be issued in compliance with the statutory formal and deadline requirements.



The Robert Koch Institute and the responsible health authorities in Germany assume that the number of infections will increase significantly in the coming weeks. KPS AG places the highest priority on the health of its shareholders and employees, as well as its service providers at the Annual Meeting.



The Executive Board

Unterföhring, 16.3.2020



Contact:

KPS AG

Beta-Str. 10h

85774

Unterföhring

Deutschland

089 / 35631-0

ir@kps.com

