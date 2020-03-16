Log in
KPS AG: KPS postpones the Ordinary Annual General Meeting

03/16/2020 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KPS AG: KPS postpones the Ordinary Annual General Meeting

16-March-2020 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EC) Nr. 596/2014

The Management Board of KPS AG decided today in agreement with the Supervisory Board to cancel the Annual General Meeting of KPS AG scheduled for Friday, 20 March 2020 at 11:00 (CET) due to the current COVID-19 situation and to postpone it to a later date taking into account the 8-month period in accordance with section 120 (1) sentence 1 AktG.
This will inevitably lead to a corresponding postponement of the resolution on profit allocation and the dividend payment.

The Annual General Meeting is expected to take place in the second half of May 2020. Separate invitations will be issued in compliance with the statutory formal and deadline requirements.

The Robert Koch Institute and the responsible health authorities in Germany assume that the number of infections will increase significantly in the coming weeks. KPS AG places the highest priority on the health of its shareholders and employees, as well as its service providers at the Annual Meeting.

The Executive Board
Unterföhring, 16.3.2020

Contact:
KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10h
85774
Unterföhring
Deutschland
089 / 35631-0
ir@kps.com
 

16-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 356 31-3300
E-mail: isabel.hoyer@kps.com
Internet: www.kps.com
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 997819

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

997819  16-March-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
