KPS AG

(KSC)
04/22 02:00:06 am
5.55 EUR   +0.54%
01:30aKPS : Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM
EQ
03/16KPS AG : KPS postpones the Ordinary Annual General Meeting
EQ
02/14KPS : With stable sales in the 1st quarter of 2019/2020
EQ
KPS : Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM

04/22/2020 | 01:30am EDT

DGAP-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KPS AG's Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM

22.04.2020 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG's Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM

The management board of KPS AG, in agreement with the supervisory board, has agreed on a date for KPS AG's AGM for the financial year 2018/19.

Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account the deadline extension, according to § 1 para. 5 in the Act on Measures to be taken in Company, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Home Ownership Law to Combat the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic, KPS AG's Annual General Meeting is now expected to take place on 4 September 2020.

A separate invitation together with the agenda and proposed resolutions by the administration will be announced punctually in the Federal Gazette.

Associated with this are the corresponding decisions concerning the postponement of the appropriation of earnings and any possible dividend payment.

22 April 2020

KPS AG
The Executive Board

About KPS

KPS is Europe's leading partner for companies who require a radical realignment of their business model to fulfil their customer requirements and simultaneously wish to implement innovative digital processes and technologies in their business. KPS provides everything, from strategy consulting to industry-specific process chains and the implementation of the latest technology. KPS's team advises companies end-to-end and integrates merchandise management, B2B and B2C e-commerce with marketing and sales processes. In a digital world with the customer in focus, the ability to implement projects rapidly is a significant competitive advantage. The KPS Rapid-Transformation(R) method accelerates projects by up to 50 percent. The experience and industry knowledge KPS consultants possess ensures the success of every project. With around 1,100 consultants in 9 countries, KPS is continuously expanding its global market position via cutting edge projects in digital and technological change.

Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com

22.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1026755

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026755  22.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
