KPS : Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM

DGAP-News: KPS AG

KPS AG's Administration Agrees to a New Date for AGM



22.04.2020 / 07:25







The management board of KPS AG, in agreement with the supervisory board, has agreed on a date for KPS AG's AGM for the financial year 2018/19.

Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account the deadline extension, according to § 1 para. 5 in the Act on Measures to be taken in Company, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Home Ownership Law to Combat the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic, KPS AG's Annual General Meeting is now expected to take place on 4 September 2020.

A separate invitation together with the agenda and proposed resolutions by the administration will be announced punctually in the Federal Gazette.

Associated with this are the corresponding decisions concerning the postponement of the appropriation of earnings and any possible dividend payment.

22 April 2020

KPS AG

The Executive Board

About KPS

KPS is Europe's leading partner for companies who require a radical realignment of their business model to fulfil their customer requirements and simultaneously wish to implement innovative digital processes and technologies in their business. KPS provides everything, from strategy consulting to industry-specific process chains and the implementation of the latest technology. KPS's team advises companies end-to-end and integrates merchandise management, B2B and B2C e-commerce with marketing and sales processes. In a digital world with the customer in focus, the ability to implement projects rapidly is a significant competitive advantage. The KPS Rapid-Transformation(R) method accelerates projects by up to 50 percent. The experience and industry knowledge KPS consultants possess ensures the success of every project. With around 1,100 consultants in 9 countries, KPS is continuously expanding its global market position via cutting edge projects in digital and technological change.

Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com

