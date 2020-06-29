Log in
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories tackles biggest challenge facing Global Silk Production

06/29/2020 | 07:06am EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), a leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces that it has completed the development phase of a new program targeting the largest challenge facing global silk production, viral pathogens. As reported in the Journal of Biological Control, volume 31, viral diseases can result in total annual silk production losses of as much as 32%. 

Kraig Labs has developed its first immune-enhancing genetic insert, designed to create disease-resistant silkworms. The Company is now ready for its first round of transgenic creation and resistance testing. This effort was done in a parallel, and complementary, effort to the Company’s groundbreaking program developing high-performance spider silk inspired silk fibers and yarns.

Global silk production is expected to reach USD 17 billion in 2021; the economic impact of eliminating the loss from disease is a multi-billion dollar opportunity. The Company anticipates that its development of a disease resistant silkworm could be licensed across the entire global silk industry.

“Our work to enhance the disease resistance of our silkworms complements and strengths our focus in bringing our recombinant spider silk to market,” said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. “We believe that success in this effort will also provide significant opportunities for growth far beyond the reach of Kraig’s in-house production capacity, with licensing applications globally.”

Once proven, the Company expects to merge these disease resistance properties within its existing lines of genetically enhanced recombinant spider silks.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news   

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
