Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ P : “Krasny Kotelshchik” is introducing new technologies in production

PJSC 'The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) being a part of 'NordEnergoGroup' LLC put into operation the robotic gas cutting machine. The machine is designed for production of pipeline components.

The new equipment is specialized in three-dimensional gas cutting. In particular it can to a high quality standard cut openings in shells of T-joints for further drawing of throats.

Earlier such operations were performed manually. Now this process is completely automated and this allowed reducing the labor intensity of cutting the openings and the time for polishing the products.

The new equipment is operated according to the special programs set by an operator. The programs were created with regard to the range of standard sizes of TKZ products. Prior to performing an operation the machine scans a workpiece, accounts for its position on a worktable and based on the received information determines a cutting path. Such system guarantees faultless execution of works..