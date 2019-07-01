Log in
KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ OAO (P)

(KRKO)
Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ P : "Krasny Kotelshchik" is introducing new technologies in production

07/01/2019

PJSC 'The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) being a part of 'NordEnergoGroup' LLC put into operation the robotic gas cutting machine. The machine is designed for production of pipeline components.

The new equipment is specialized in three-dimensional gas cutting. In particular it can to a high quality standard cut openings in shells of T-joints for further drawing of throats.

Earlier such operations were performed manually. Now this process is completely automated and this allowed reducing the labor intensity of cutting the openings and the time for polishing the products.

The new equipment is operated according to the special programs set by an operator. The programs were created with regard to the range of standard sizes of TKZ products. Prior to performing an operation the machine scans a workpiece, accounts for its position on a worktable and based on the received information determines a cutting path. Such system guarantees faultless execution of works..

Disclaimer

OAO TKZ Krasny Kotelshchik published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:52:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Artur Usmanov Chief Executive Officer
Vadim Konstantinovich Chechnev Chairman
Petr Nikolaevich Sirotinkin Director & Technical Director
Natalya Viktorovna Kopylkova Independent Director
Maxim Lvovich Rumyantsev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ OAO (P)5
ATLAS COPCO41.00%38 064
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.42%38 033
FANUC CORP23.98%37 691
INGERSOLL-RAND38.85%30 548
FORTIVE CORPORATION20.48%27 317
