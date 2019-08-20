Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ : PJSC “Krasny Kotelshchik” Introduces New Production Technologies

The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) has commissioned a CNC twin-spindle vertical drilling machine.

A new gantry-type machine increases company technical capabilities in production of heat-exchange equipment tube sheets and baffles, as well as reduces time input for operation performance. This result is achieved due to the design of the machine, which provides for two spindles with a high speed of drilling tool rotation.

A high accuracy of operation performance is guaranteed. The machine can drill holes with a diameter of 10 to 50 mm, and up to 200 mm deep.

The machine is easy to maintain and does not require development of control programs. Thanks to specialized software, it performs the drilling of workpieces based on the loaded drawing.