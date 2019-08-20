Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ OAO    KRKO   RU0009098123

KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ OAO

(KRKO)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ : PJSC “Krasny Kotelshchik” Introduces New Production Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT

The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) has commissioned a CNC twin-spindle vertical drilling machine.

A new gantry-type machine increases company technical capabilities in production of heat-exchange equipment tube sheets and baffles, as well as reduces time input for operation performance. This result is achieved due to the design of the machine, which provides for two spindles with a high speed of drilling tool rotation.

A high accuracy of operation performance is guaranteed. The machine can drill holes with a diameter of 10 to 50 mm, and up to 200 mm deep.

The machine is easy to maintain and does not require development of control programs. Thanks to specialized software, it performs the drilling of workpieces based on the loaded drawing.

Disclaimer

OAO TKZ Krasny Kotelshchik published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ O
11:22aKRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ : PJSC “Krasny Kotelshchik” Introduces New ..
PU
07/01KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : “Krasny Kotelshchik” is introducing new..
PU
05/23KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : TKZ supported the All-Russian environmental campaig..
PU
05/22KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : Krasny Kotelshchik has increased the professional c..
PU
2018KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : Krasny Kotelshchik switched its compressor equipmen..
PU
2018KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : «Krasny Kotelshchik» Opened an Additional Training ..
PU
2018KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : «Krasny Kotelshchik» Held a Corporate Competition f..
PU
2018KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK PROVED CONFORMANC : 2015
PU
2018KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : Krasny Kotelshchik grows in popularity with the stu..
PU
2018KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ P : More than 2,000 citizens of Taganrog visited Krasny..
PU
More news
Chart KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ OAO
Duration : Period :
Krasnyi kotel'shchik TKZ OAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Artur Usmanov Chief Executive Officer
Vadim Konstantinovich Chechnev Chairman
Petr Nikolaevich Sirotinkin Director & Technical Director
Natalya Viktorovna Kopylkova Independent Director
Maxim Lvovich Rumyantsev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRASNYI KOTEL'SHCHIK TKZ OAO38
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.96%37 687
ATLAS COPCO27.89%33 510
FANUC CORP12.04%32 573
INGERSOLL-RAND29.97%28 644
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.58%23 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group