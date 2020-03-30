Kraton Corporation : Provides Status Update Related to COVID-19 Outbreak

HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) ("Kraton" or the "Company"), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products today provided a status update related to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Company.

As a global company, Kraton continues to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily, if not hourly basis. The safety and well-being of our employees, stakeholders, and the communities in which we operate remain our primary concern. While our essential plant and laboratory personnel remain on-site, many of our employees around the world are working remotely. We are continuing to follow the orders and guidance of Federal, regional and local governmental agencies, as we maintain our own stringent protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect the health of our employees, customers and suppliers as well as the communities in which we operate.

"To date, COVID-19 has had a limited impact on our business and results of operations. Our plants have continued to operate at normal capacities, and our supply chain remains intact, with adequate availability of key raw materials. Importantly, under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security guidance issued on March 19, as well as many related regional and local governmental orders, chemical manufacturing sites are considered essential critical infrastructure, and as such, are not currently subject to closure in the locations where we operate. While the European Union issues critical infrastructure orders on a country-by-country basis, thus far they have taken a similar approach to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security guidance," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's Chief Executive Officer. "Although there has been some disruption in global logistics channels, we have not experienced significant delays in fulfillment of customer orders. While the future remains uncertain, we believe Kraton's geographic and end market diversification remains a strength, as we serve many customers, including those in medical, adhesive and food packaging industries, whose products remain vital in the current environment," added Fogarty.

The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet, most recently through the March 6, 2020 sale of its Cariflex business for $530 million, and the subsequent reduction in amounts outstanding under its senior secured term loan facility.

"With the sale of our Cariflex business in early March, relative to year-end 2019 we expect to reduce our consolidated net debt by approximately $480 million by the end of the first quarter of 2020," said Atanas H. Atanasov, Kraton's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Further, at this time, Kraton has over $350 million of available liquidity, comprised of approximately $150 million of cash on hand, and an ample borrowing base under a $250 million largely undrawn ABL facility. While the ABL facility is available through its current maturity date in early 2021, we intend to renew and extend the facility before year-end 2020."

"From a broader long-term capital structure standpoint, we believe Kraton is well-positioned. With the exception of the currently largely undrawn ABL facility, we have no scheduled maturities until 2025. In the current environment, our focus will remain on cash generation, working capital and operational, efficiency and continued debt reduction. In addition, we are closely monitoring market conditions and will adapt our capital spending levels as we believe prudent," added Atanasov.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects to report Adjusted EBITDA exceeding the current consensus estimate of approximately $46 million. The Company expects to release full results for the first quarter of 2020 after market close on April 29, 2020 and host a call to discuss first quarter 2020 results the morning of April 30, 2020.

