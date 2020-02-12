Kraton : Spotlights SYLVATRAXX™ Tread Enhancement Additives at Tire Technology Expo

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, will exhibit at the Tire Technology Expo 2020 on February 25-27 in Hannover, Germany to showcase its innovation portfolio at Booth C230. This includes SYLVATRAXX 8000 Tread Enhancement Additive series, a second-generation polyterpene with high biobased content designed to optimize the balance between wet traction and rolling resistance in silica-filled passenger car tire treads, especially in high-performance all-season tires.

"Kraton's latest innovations are designed to help tire manufacturers meet increasingly stringent criteria for performance and the use of bio-sourced materials," said Nicolas Derville, Tires Business Director at Kraton. "In addition to the SYLVATRAXX 8000 series, we have new concepts on biobased TEA™ technology that we're eager to introduce to customers."

Jochem Vervelde, Senior Technical Associate at Kraton, will give a technical presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 26 about "The Performance of New Viscoelastic Modifiers from a Renewable Source." He will cover SYLVATRAXX 8115 and 8125 polyterpene products' evaluation in typical passenger car tread compounds, including data from laboratory compounding studies and correlated with the products' key characteristics. The session is listed under Stream 9, which focuses on new materials for tire performance improvement.

The Tire Technology Expo is the world's premier technology showcase for the tire industry. More than 5,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors are expected to attend this year. For more information, visit tiretechnology-expo.com.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo, SYLVATRAXX and TEA are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

