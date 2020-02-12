Kratos Defense & Security : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
02/12/2020 | 08:41pm EST
Common Stock
07/01/2019
G(1)
135,807
(1)
D
$
0
264,193
I
by LLC
Common Stock
07/01/2019
G(1)
135,807
(1)
A
$
0
135,807
I
by trust
Explanation of Responses:
1. Gift of 135,807 shares of common stock from a family limited liability company to a trust for the benefit of reporting person's children.
William A. Hoglund, by Eva
02/12/2020
Yee, Attorney-In-Fact
