Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.    KTOS

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC

(KTOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kratos Defense & Security : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:41pm EST

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0362

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

1.0

OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

HOGLUND WILLIAM A

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

10680 TREENA STREET, SUITE 600

(Street)

SAN DIEGO

CA

92131

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY

(Check all applicable)

SOLUTIONS, INC.[ KTOS ]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

12/29/2019

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

(D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

(A) or

Owned at end of

(D) or

Ownership

Amount

Price

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(D)

Year (Instr. 3 and

(Instr.

4)

4)

Common Stock

07/01/2019

G(1)

135,807(1)

D

$0

264,193

I

by LLC

Common Stock

07/01/2019

G(1)

135,807(1)

A

$0

135,807

I

by trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed of

and 4)

Reported

(D) (Instr. 3,

Transaction(s)

4 and 5)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Gift of 135,807 shares of common stock from a family limited liability company to a trust for the benefit of reporting person's children.

William A. Hoglund, by Eva

02/12/2020

Yee, Attorney-In-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY
08:41pKRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than..
PU
08:01aKratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ..
GL
01/27Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Flies over Yuma in Fourth Successful Flight
GL
01/23DARPA and Dynetics Announce Successful Flight of X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle
GL
01/16Kratos Wins Place on U.S. Army Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems..
GL
01/08Kratos C5ISR Business Receives Initial $2.7 Million Production Order on New C..
GL
01/07Kratos Receives $6 Million in Unmanned Aerial Target Drone System Orders
GL
2019Kratos Receives $24 Million Microwave Electronics Product Contract Award in S..
GL
2019Kratos C5ISR Business Receives $50 Million Single Award Product and Hardware ..
GL
2019Kratos Awarded $3 Million+ Contract for Aviation Trainer Enhancements by Aust..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 730 M
EBIT 2019 43,8 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 131x
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 2 164 M
Chart KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,11  $
Last Close Price 20,36  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric M. DeMarco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Hoglund Chairman
Deanna Hom Lund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phillip D. Carrai President-Technology & Training Solutions
Kevin Walden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.13.05%2 129
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.53%132 966
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.94%124 010
RAYTHEON4.93%63 858
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.00%61 697
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.01%54 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group