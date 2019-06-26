Log in
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC

Kratos Receives $5.9 Million Missile Defense System Contract Award

06/26/2019

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has recently received a $5.9 million contract award to provide hardware and subsystems in support of a Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) missile defense related program and platform.  Kratos' C5ISR Modular Systems business provides specialized, High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse Protected (HEMP) products, systems and subsystems in support of Missile Defense, Missile, Radar, Unmanned, High Power Directed Energy, Surface Combatant and other systems and platforms.  Work under this recent contract award will be performed in secure Kratos manufacturing facilities.  Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos' C5ISR Modular Systems Division, said, “The recapitalization of U.S. and Allied armed forces to address peer and near peer threats is providing significant new opportunities to Kratos, including in the missile defense, radar and missile systems areas.  We are honored to have been chosen to support this mission critical and priority national security program.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct 

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
