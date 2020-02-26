Kratos Selected by Northrop Grumman to Support U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program

Log in
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Division has been selected by Northrop Grumman to support the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program. For the program, Kratos will provide vehicle transporters, including highly complex missile transporters and payload transporters, and will play a key role in supporting the U.S. Air Force’s efforts to replace the legacy Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) weapon system.

GBSD is a vital U.S. Air Force program designed to modernize our nation’s aging ICBM force, the land-leg of the nuclear triad. Kratos joins Northrop Grumman’s nationwide team of GBSD suppliers to provide engineering services and manufacturing of specialized ground support equipment and related subsystems.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, "We are extremely proud to have been selected by Northrop Grumman to support the critical GBSD program. Kratos’ efforts will help preserve strategic deterrence against our adversaries by modernizing aging ICBM infrastructure. GBSD will remain a vital part of our national security for many decades.”

Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos, said, “All of Kratos is proud to work with Northrop Grumman, one of our Nation’s and industrial base’s most important providers of solutions for the security of the United States. This opportunity, which our entire organization will focus on and support, is expected to be one of Kratos’ most significant future programs.”

Kratos C5ISR Division is a leading provider of products, hardware, systems and subsystems in support of unmanned aerial vehicle, high powered directed energy, missiles, missile defense, radar, surface combatant and other combat and weapon systems and programs. Work under this recent contract award will be performed in secure Kratos production facilities.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct 

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com

