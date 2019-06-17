Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc    KTOS

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC

(KTOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie completed another successful test/demonstration flight on June 11, 2019, at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. The XQ-58A demonstrator is a low-cost unmanned air vehicle (UAV) developed by Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program. During the latest flight, the vehicle successfully completed its test objectives during a 71-minute flight. The Valkyrie is a multi-mission, runway-independent UAS capable of long-range flights at high-subsonic speeds and a variety of applications.

The joint effort falls within the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio, which has the objective to break the escalating cost trajectory of tactically relevant aircraft.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, stated, “With this most recent milestone, the readiness of the XQ-58A is accelerating and increasing the near-term application opportunities for the system.  I am extremely proud of our development, production, and test teams who continue to deliver successful results, in record time, on our comprehensive system level efforts—rare within the aerospace and defense industry.  In addition, I appreciate the cooperative and team-based relationship Kratos has shared with AFRL in the development and demonstration of the Valkyrie.”

XQ-58A Valkyrie pictured during second test flight on June 11, 2019 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4256bda3-bf0f-4dbc-b192-9ecaccb82e3c.
Photo by 2nd Lt Randolph Abaya, 586 Flight Test Squadron.

Reference Public Release Case Number: 88ABW-2019-2998

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information1:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com

Primary Logo

XQ-58A Valkyrie

XQ-58A Valkyrie pictured during second test flight on June 11, 2019. Photo by 2nd Lt Randolph Abaya, 586 Flight Test Squadron.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY
03:01aKratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights
GL
06/06Naval Air Systems Command Awards Kratos a $25.4 Million Contract for Lot 3 of..
GL
06/05Kratos Receives $31.8 Million Sole Source Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Contra..
GL
05/30KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Receives $5 Million C5ISR Production Award from U.S...
AQ
05/29KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exer..
AQ
05/29Kratos Receives $5 Million C5ISR Production Award from U.S. Government Agency
GL
05/28KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exer..
AQ
05/15Kratos Receives $4.9 Million Contract to Develop THREAT System to Evaluate El..
GL
05/14KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Receives $16.4 Million in Missile Defense System and..
AQ
05/13KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Receives $16.4 Million in Missile Defense System and..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 51,7 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Debt 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 105,87
P/E ratio 2020 61,20
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 2 370 M
Chart KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC
Duration : Period :
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric M. DeMarco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Hoglund Chairman
Deanna Hom Lund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phillip D. Carrai President-Technology & Training Solutions
Kevin Walden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC53.94%2 367
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.67%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION33.72%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.35%52 118
RAYTHEON15.65%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.93%47 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About