KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC

Kratos to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference

07/26/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York on August 7th.

A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.kratosdefense.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct
 
Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 47,6 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 111x
P/E ratio 2020 66,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,67x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 2 599 M
Technical analysis trends KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,11  $
Last Close Price 24,54  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric M. DeMarco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Hoglund Chairman
Deanna Hom Lund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phillip D. Carrai President-Technology & Training Solutions
Kevin Walden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC74.17%2 599
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.08%117 666
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION41.43%104 577
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION44.84%60 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.36%54 061
RAYTHEON20.11%53 654
