Kresta : Director Appointment Further Information

31 January 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Director appointment - further information

As announced on 25 January 2019, Ms Wen Qian was appointed as an Executive Director of Kresta Holdings Limited (Company). Further to that announcement, the Company wishes to clarify and confirm that Ms Qian held project manager and project specialist positions within General Electric Healthcare System in China prior to her appointment as an employee of the Company.

A summary of the material terms of Ms Qian's Employment Services Agreement with Mardo Australia Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) in accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.4 is set out below:

Total fixed remuneration: $87,600 per annum (comprising of a base salary of $80,000 and superannuation of $7,600).

$87,600 per annum (comprising of a base salary of $80,000 and superannuation of $7,600). Termination: Either the Company or Ms Qian can terminate the agreement on 4 weeks' notice or in the case of the Company by paying Ms Qian 4 weeks of her fixed remuneration in lieu of notice for that period. The Company can also immediately terminate the agreement at any time without notice in the event of conduct by Ms Qian justifying immediate dismissal.

Either the Company or Ms Qian can terminate the agreement on 4 weeks' notice or in the case of the Company by paying Ms Qian 4 weeks of her fixed remuneration in lieu of notice for that period. The Company can also immediately terminate the agreement at any time without notice in the event of conduct by Ms Qian justifying immediate dismissal. Term: The agreement will continue unless terminated by Ms Qian or the Company as noted above.

The agreement will continue unless terminated by Ms Qian or the Company as noted above. Non-compete: Ms Qian is subject to a non-compete period of 6 months from the end of her employment with the Company within the areas of Brisbane, Queensland and Queensland.

