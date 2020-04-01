Kresta : RE RELEASE RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ASX ANNOUCEMENT

RE RELEASE

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

With an oversight in collection of the votes, the Company now updated the votes and rerelease the votes.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of valid proxy votes received for each resolution are as follows:

Resolution Votes in Votes Abstentions Total of Favour Against Proxy Votes 1. Appointment of 136,256,293 136,256,293 Auditor 2. Approval of - 8,881 8,881 Remuneration report 3. Re-election of Mr 136,247,412 8,881 136,256,293 Mingming Zhang as a director 4. Re-election of Ms Li 136,247,412 8,881 136,256,293 Ding as a Director 5. Re-election of Mr 136,247,412 8,881 136,256,293 Xueqiang Liu as a Director

As a consequence of the votes above, the Company received its 1st strike.

This announcement is authorised for release by Mr Xianfeng Lu, Chairman, Kresta Holdings Limited

Xianfeng Lu

Executive Chairman

Kresta Holdings Limited

T: 08 9249 0789