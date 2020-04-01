Kresta : RE RELEASE RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
04/01/2020 | 11:46pm EDT
ASX ANNOUCEMENT
RE RELEASE
RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
With an oversight in collection of the votes, the Company now updated the votes and rerelease the votes.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of valid proxy votes received for each resolution are as follows:
Resolution
Votes in
Votes
Abstentions
Total of
Favour
Against
Proxy Votes
1.
Appointment of
136,256,293
136,256,293
Auditor
2.
Approval of
-
8,881
8,881
Remuneration report
3.
Re-election of Mr
136,247,412
8,881
136,256,293
Mingming Zhang as a
director
4.
Re-election of Ms Li
136,247,412
8,881
136,256,293
Ding as a Director
5.
Re-election of Mr
136,247,412
8,881
136,256,293
Xueqiang Liu as a
Director
As a consequence of the votes above, the Company received its 1
st strike.
This announcement is authorised for release by Mr Xianfeng Lu, Chairman, Kresta Holdings Limited
For Further information please contact:
Xianfeng Lu
Executive Chairman
Kresta Holdings Limited
T: 08 9249 0789
Disclaimer
