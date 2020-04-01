Log in
Kresta : RE RELEASE RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/01/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

2 April 2020

ASX ANNOUCEMENT

RE RELEASE

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

With an oversight in collection of the votes, the Company now updated the votes and rerelease the votes.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of valid proxy votes received for each resolution are as follows:

Resolution

Votes in

Votes

Abstentions

Total of

Favour

Against

Proxy Votes

1.

Appointment of

136,256,293

136,256,293

Auditor

2.

Approval of

-

8,881

8,881

Remuneration report

3.

Re-election of Mr

136,247,412

8,881

136,256,293

Mingming Zhang as a

director

4.

Re-election of Ms Li

136,247,412

8,881

136,256,293

Ding as a Director

5.

Re-election of Mr

136,247,412

8,881

136,256,293

Xueqiang Liu as a

Director

As a consequence of the votes above, the Company received its 1st strike.

This announcement is authorised for release by Mr Xianfeng Lu, Chairman, Kresta Holdings Limited

For Further information please contact:

Xianfeng Lu

Executive Chairman

Kresta Holdings Limited

T: 08 9249 0789

Disclaimer

Kresta Holdings Limited published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 03:45:07 UTC
