Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement

KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 in conjunction with Article 11 of Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 1/434/3.7.2007, that Mr. Tsinavos Panagiotis, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, sold on 20/11/2019, 50,000 ordinary shares for euro 5.30 each.
