Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement

0
11/26/2019 | 02:28am EST

KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 in conjunction with Article 11 of Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 1/434/3.7.2007, that Mr. Tsinavos Panagiotis, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, sold on 20/11/2019, 50,000 ordinary shares for euro 5.30 each.

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:27:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,32  €
Last Close Price 5,52  €
Spread / Highest target -3,62%
Spread / Average Target -3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Georgios Ioanni Kotsampasis Vice Chairman
Theodoros Kyrillou Xentes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarinopoulos K. Panagiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.29.88%201
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.26.79%25 127
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED22.02%14 784
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED20.95%10 266
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 110
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 135
