Krka d d Novo Mesto : is the main sponsor of the exhibition IDEA - ANCIENT GREEK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY held at the Cankar Centre in Ljubljana

17. 6. 2019

Research and development, and the use of the latest technologies for the production of high-quality, safe and effective pharmaceutical products are the cornerstone of Krka's operations. Krka d. d., Novo mesto is the main sponsor of the exhibition Idea - Ancient Greek Science and Technology, which will be available from 12 June 2019 to 1 March 2020 at the Cankar Centre in Ljubljana.

The exhibition shows the development of ancient Greek thought and innovation through a series of scientific and technological findings and artistic achievements with which the ancient Greeks laid the foundation of today's society.

The exhibition wonderfully presents the inseparable bond in the development of Greek science and technology. In the scientific disciplines the focus is on maths, physics, astronomy and medicine; in the technological field the focus falls on the achievements of that time in engineering, shipbuilding, architecture, telecommunications, hydraulics and the development of automata and measuring devices.

The biggest and most lasting contributions of ancient Greece to Western science and philosophy come from an intense sense of curiosity and the desire for exploration. Krka's experts also rely on their research curiosity and in-depth knowledge to set new scientific milestones in chemistry and pharmacy, contributing to a better overall health of people all over the world and the development of society.

This exhibition has been set up in collaboration with the Science Centre and Technology Museum NOESIS.