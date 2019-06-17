Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Krka d.d. Novo Mesto    KRKG   SI0031102120

KRKA D.D. NOVO MESTO

(KRKG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krka d d Novo Mesto : is the main sponsor of the exhibition IDEA - ANCIENT GREEK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY held at the Cankar Centre in Ljubljana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:29am EDT

17. 6. 2019

Research and development, and the use of the latest technologies for the production of high-quality, safe and effective pharmaceutical products are the cornerstone of Krka's operations. Krka d. d., Novo mesto is the main sponsor of the exhibition Idea - Ancient Greek Science and Technology, which will be available from 12 June 2019 to 1 March 2020 at the Cankar Centre in Ljubljana.

[Attachment]

The exhibition shows the development of ancient Greek thought and innovation through a series of scientific and technological findings and artistic achievements with which the ancient Greeks laid the foundation of today's society.

The exhibition wonderfully presents the inseparable bond in the development of Greek science and technology. In the scientific disciplines the focus is on maths, physics, astronomy and medicine; in the technological field the focus falls on the achievements of that time in engineering, shipbuilding, architecture, telecommunications, hydraulics and the development of automata and measuring devices.

The biggest and most lasting contributions of ancient Greece to Western science and philosophy come from an intense sense of curiosity and the desire for exploration. Krka's experts also rely on their research curiosity and in-depth knowledge to set new scientific milestones in chemistry and pharmacy, contributing to a better overall health of people all over the world and the development of society.

This exhibition has been set up in collaboration with the Science Centre and Technology Museum NOESIS.

Disclaimer

KRKA dd published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 05:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRKA D.D. NOVO MESTO
01:29aKRKA D D NOVO MESTO : is the main sponsor of the exhibition IDEA - ANCIENT GREEK..
PU
06/03KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Awards Celebrating Employees
PU
05/23KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2019
PU
04/26KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Over the last eight years, Krka's volunteers have particip..
PU
04/16KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Volunteering across Slovenia and abroad
PU
04/12KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : An act of kindness goes a long way
PU
04/11KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Can you imagine not being able to bring a full spoon of so..
PU
04/10KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Good deeds of Krka employees bring happiness to many
PU
03/22KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : The help of others will always be required
PU
03/21KRKA D D NOVO MESTO : Business Performance in 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 348 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Finance 2019 95,1 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 2 020 M
Chart KRKA D.D. NOVO MESTO
Duration : Period :
Krka d.d. Novo Mesto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 64,8 €
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Colaric President-Management Board & CEO
Joe Mermal Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brane Kastelec Finance Director
Vinko Zupancic Director-API Research & Development
Ale Rotar Director-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRKA D.D. NOVO MESTO2 273
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.54%18 540
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-8.82%14 452
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-10.37%9 671
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP0.04%8 795
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.34%7 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About