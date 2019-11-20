KRM22 : announces Market Risk solution for the GRP

KRM22 plc

('KRM22', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

KRM22 announces Market Risk solution for the Global Risk Platform

KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM.L), , a global leader in delivering Enterprise, Regulatory and Market Risk Management solutions for capital markets companies, has announced the availability of its Market Risk solution on its SaaS-based Global Risk Platform.

The Global Risk Platform creates significant cost savings for customers and now has a unique 'end to end' market risk offering that is changing the way industry participants think about evaluating market risk and satisfying regulatory requirements. KRM22's Market Risk solution allows Futures Clearing Merchants (FCM), Asset Managers, Broker Dealers and Hedge Funds to significantly enhance pre-trade, at-trade and post-trade risk management.

By leveraging KRM22's 'Global / Local' deployment architecture, market risk managers can calculate real-time pre-trade and at trade analytics by account and portfolio showing margin sensitivities, 'Greekcalculations', NetLiqvalues and P&L performance with low latency and high performance. Sophisticated post-trade stressing for volatility and pricing are available on equities, futures, options and FX. Firm-wide, portfolio and account-based value at risk (VaR) measurements on historic, parametric and/or modeled basis across all asset classes are now available end of day and intra-day through the Global Risk Platform.

While these risk tools provide analytics to help portfolio management and modify trading behavior, KRM22's Market Risk solution includes a centralized order limit management system that provides simultaneous control, approval and audit of limits in multiple independent trading applications.

Stephen Casner, President of KRM22, commented: 'Bringing Pre-trade, At-trade and Post trade solutions onto one common SaaS based platform creates the cost and operational efficiencies our clients require in this increasingly competitive market. Having to choose a solution that is either deep enough to support complex analytics or fast enough to provide real time answers is now a thing of the past as both are now part of the Global Risk Platform.

'The technical upgrade to our systems is significant; all our Market Risk products can now be accessed through the single, dual-authenticated Global Risk Platform that is hosted globally by our partner at Amazon Web Services. We have also announced a program that eliminates the local installation requirements of our legacy market risk applications (ProOpticus and Risk Monitor) and have made those applications available as 'desk-top free' services.'

Keith Todd, Executive Chairman and CEO of KRM22, commented:'Bringing all of our Market Risk solutions onto one common platform has been a key goal for us in 2019 that we are proud to complete. The success we demonstrate in bringing legacy applications into our next-generation Global Risk Platform is not limited to our Market Risk solutions. In less than two years, we have created a Global Risk Platform that now includes over 14 industry leading products across Regulatory, Market, Operations and Enterprise Risk.'

About KRM22 plc

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms' regulatory, market, technology and operations risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies' partner with KRM22 to optimize risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

KRM22 PLC is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world's major financial centres.

See more about KRM22 at KRM22.com.