Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroger : Avocado shortages, virgin margaritas - Border shutdown would hit American palates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 06:28am EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border would hit American consumers - in the gut.

From the avocados on avocado toast, to the limes and tequila in margaritas, the United States is heavily reliant on Mexican imports of fruit, vegetables and alcohol to meet consumer demand. Nearly half of all imported U.S. vegetables and 40 percent of imported fruit are grown in Mexico, according to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Americans would run out of avocados in three weeks if imports from Mexico were stopped, said Steve Barnard, president and chief executive of Mission Produce, the largest distributor and grower of avocados in the world.

"You couldn't pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now. California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they're not relevant right now and won't be for another month or so," said Barnard.

Trump said on Friday that there was a "very good likelihood" he would close the border this week if Mexico did not stop immigrants from reaching the United States. A complete shutdown would disrupt millions of legal border crossings in addition to asylum seekers, as well as billions of dollars in trade, about $137 billion of which is in food imports.

"When a border is closed or barriers to trade are put in place, I absolutely expect there would be an impact on consumers," said Monica Ganley, principal at Quarterra, a consultancy specializing in Latin American agricultural issues and trade.

"We're absolutely going to see higher prices. This is a very real and very relevant concern for American consumers."

The effects of a shutdown would run both ways.

Mexico is the largest importer of U.S. exports of refined fuels like diesel and gasoline, some of which moves by rail. It is unclear if rail terminals would be affected by closures.

As changing palates have increased demand for fresh produce, and a greater variety of it, the United States has increasingly come to depend on Mexico to meet that need. Imports have nearly tripled since 1999. In that period, Mexico has gone from supplying less than a third of imported produce to 44 percent today.

In addition to avocados, the majority of imported tomatoes, cucumbers, blackberries and raspberries come from Mexico. While there are other producers of these goods globally, opening those trade channels would take time, said Ganley.

Although the share prices of U.S. supermarket chains like Walmart and Kroger did not appear affected by Friday's announcement, food companies would ultimately feel the pain.

"We would be out of business for a while," said Barnard.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Kate Duguid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KROGER 0.65% 24.6 Delayed Quote.-10.55%
WAL-MART STORES 0.41% 97.53 Delayed Quote.4.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROGER
06:28aKROGER : Avocado shortages, virgin margaritas - Border shutdown would hit Americ..
RE
03/29KROGER : Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 35,000 Pounds of Protein to the Tarr..
AQ
03/29KROGER : Option-trading opportunities on BB&T Corp., Celgene Corp., Canada Goose..
PR
03/28KROGER : Named One of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
PR
03/26Ocado teams up with Australia's Coles in latest partnership deal
RE
03/25KROGER : Division QFC to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting April 1; Dec..
AQ
03/22KROGER : Supermarket Chain QFC to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags
DJ
03/22KROGER : Division QFC to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting April 1
PR
03/20KROGER : and Ocado Name Central Florida City Location of Second High-Tech Custom..
AQ
03/20PEAK ROCK CAPITAL : Affiliate Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Turkey Hill ..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 2 861 M
Net income 2020 1 784 M
Debt 2020 13 513 M
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
P/E ratio 2021 10,21
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capitalization 19 624 M
Chart KROGER
Duration : Period :
Kroger Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROGER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Schlotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher T. Hjelm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Bobby S. Shackouls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROGER-10.55%19 624
SYSCO CORPORATION6.54%34 279
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.64%33 383
AHOLD DELHAIZE7.47%31 502
TESCO22.09%29 648
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.33%28 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About