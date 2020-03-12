Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kroger : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

CINCINNATI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share to be paid on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Kroger's capital allocation strategy is to use its free cash flow to invest in the business and drive profitable growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its adjusted free cash flow to achieve these goals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by the words "expect," "continues," "strategy," and "goals." Our ability to continue to fund dividends and increase our dividend over time will be affected by our ability to generate free cash flow at the levels anticipated and our ability to generate expected operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. We assume no obligation to update the information contained herein. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301022562.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KROGER
04:16pKROGER : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/10Supermarkets Ration Supplies as Coronavirus Fear Empties Shelves
DJ
03/09KROGER : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Consumer & Retail ..
PR
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
03/05LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/05Consumer Cos Down As Travel Slowdown Looks Set To Be Lasting -- Consumer Roun..
DJ
03/05United Airlines, Splunk fall; Kroger, Marvell rise
AQ
03/05Kroger's quarterly profit, sales top estimates on private-label strength
RE
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : More and more businesses are hit by the coronavirus
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group