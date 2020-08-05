Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kroger : Celebrates Educators and Parents with Extra Credit Wednesdays Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is offering more ways to save on back-to-school essentials during its first Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event this fall. Now through Sept. 9, teachers, school administrators and parents who shop at Kroger Family of Stores on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.

"There's always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season—and this year is no exception," said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger's group vice president of merchandising. "During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we've experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We're thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and 'honorary teachers' across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they're doing for their students and our communities."

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper's card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, please visit Kroger.com.

About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-celebrates-educators-and-parents-with-extra-credit-wednesdays-promotion-301106881.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KROGER
01:55pKROGER : Celebrates Educators and Parents with Extra Credit Wednesdays Promotion
PR
08/04Clorox won't have enough disinfecting wipes until 2021, its CEO says
RE
08/04Clorox won't have enough disinfecting wipes until 2021, its CEO says
RE
08/04KROGER : Advances Zero-Waste Vision with New Simple Truth Recycling Program
PR
08/04KROGER : Ranks #9 on 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100; Retailer receives high marks fo..
AQ
07/31KROGER : Ranks #9 on 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100
PR
07/30Impossible Foods to sell plant-based burgers in 2,100 Walmart stores
RE
07/28KROGER : Approved for 15-year Data Center Tax Exemption by Ohio Tax Credit Autho..
AQ
07/28Walgreens CEO To Step Down, Become Chairman -- WSJ
DJ
07/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group